 

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”) announced today its third quarter 2020 financial results.

Financial Highlights

  • Net investment income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with net investment income of approximately $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2020, and net investment income of approximately $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
  • At September 30, 2020, the fair value of the Company’s investments totaled approximately $289 million, as compared to $281 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Net asset value per share as of September 30, 2020 was $2.85, an increase of approximately 5% compared with net asset value per share of $2.71 as of June 30, 2020.

Closing of Merger with Garrison Capital Inc.

On October 28, 2020, the Company closed its previously announced merger with Garrison Capital Inc. (“Garrison”) in a cash and stock transaction. Post-closing, Portman Ridge and Garrison stockholders owned approximately 59.0% and 41.0%, respectively, of the combined company. Combined company assets at closing was approximately $638 million.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO of Portman Ridge, commented, “Despite the ongoing uncertainty caused by Covid-19, we generated a solid quarter highlighted by broad-based strengthening across our investment portfolio. We continued to generate consistent net investment income on a quarterly basis, resulting in stable net investment income per share that has matched our distribution level for the past five quarters. Importantly, subsequent to quarter end, we announced the completion of our merger with Garrison Capital which is the third strategic transaction our team has closed in less than two years. It is also the largest transaction completed by Portman Ridge to date, with combined company assets totaling approximately $638 million at closing. Integration and repositioning efforts are fully underway and we look forward to providing updates on our progress.”

Operating Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported total investment income of approximately $7.8 million as compared to approximately $7.3 million in the second quarter, and $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Investment income from debt securities in the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $5.0 million, compared with approximately $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, and approximately $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Investment income on CLO fund securities for the quarter was approximately $0.6 million compared with approximately $0.9 million in the second quarter, and $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Investment income from Joint Ventures in the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $2.2 million, compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and approximately $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, total expenses were approximately $5.1 million, compared to approximately $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which included an incentive fee waiver of $0.5 million, and compared to approximately $4.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019. This waiver was made pursuant to an agreement entered into by the Company’s investment adviser in connection with the Company’s 2019 externalization that required the investment adviser to waive incentive fees payable to it by the Company through June 30, 2020 under certain circumstances. Subsequent to June 30, 2020 and through April 1, 2021, the Company’s investment adviser will use up to $10 million of the incentive fees it receives from the Company to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock from the Company at a purchase price equal to the Company’s then-current net asset value per share.

Interest expense, including amortization on debt issuance costs, was approximately $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net investment income for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with net investment income of approximately $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and compared with net investment income of approximately $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share during the third quarter of 2019. Net realized and unrealized appreciation on investments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $5.6 million, as compared to net realized and unrealized appreciation of approximately $0.7 million for second quarter of 2020, and net realized and unrealized (depreciation) of approximately $(6.5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

The fair value of our portfolio was approximately $289 million as of September 30, 2020. The composition of our investment portfolio at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 at cost and fair value was as follows:

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security Type

 

Cost/Amortized
Cost

 

Fair Value

 

 

Cost/Amortized
Cost

 

Fair Value

 

Short-term investments²

 

$

10,219,782

 

 

$

10,219,782

 

 

 

4

 

 

$

4,207,107

 

 

$

4,207,107

 

 

 

2

 

Senior Secured Loan

 

 

125,335,848

 

 

 

124,413,259

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

91,245,574

 

 

 

88,788,639

 

 

 

32

 

Junior Secured Loan

 

 

90,438,997

 

 

 

79,851,015

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

100,655,341

 

 

 

95,188,373

 

 

 

34

 

Senior Unsecured Bond

 

 

620,145

 

 

 

301,984

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

620,145

 

 

 

403,615

 

 

 

 

Subordinated Note

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,165,304

 

 

 

2,422,281

 

 

 

1

 

CLO Fund Securities

 

 

46,102,433

 

 

 

18,791,865

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

46,618,717

 

 

 

31,968,202

 

 

 

12

 

Equity Securities

 

 

21,588,325

 

 

 

9,703,027

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

22,160,993

 

 

 

9,864,419

 

 

 

4

 

Asset Manager Affiliates³

 

 

17,791,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,791,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joint Ventures

 

 

54,992,546

 

 

 

46,831,611

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

48,594,539

 

 

 

45,087,967

 

 

 

16

 

Derivatives

 

 

30,609

 

 

 

(1,033,048

)

 

 

(0

)

 

 

30,609

 

 

 

(33,437

)

 

 

 

Total

 

$

367,119,915

 

 

$

289,079,495

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

334,089,559

 

 

$

277,897,166

 

 

 

100

%

¹ Represents percentage of total portfolio at fair value.

² Includes money market accounts.

³ Represents the equity investment in the Asset Manager Affiliates.

Stockholder distribution

On October 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash distribution of $0.06 per share of common stock, consistent with the current dividend policy. The distribution is payable on November 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of October 26, 2020.

The Board evaluates a number of factors in determining the amount of the quarterly distribution, including the amount required to be distributed in order for the Company to maintain its status as a “regulated investment company” under the Internal Revenue Code.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2020, we had unrestricted cash and short-term investments of approximately $10.9 million, approximately $20.7 million of available borrowing capacity under our existing credit facility, total assets of approximately $300 million and stockholders' equity of approximately $126 million. As of September 30, 2020, we had approximately $171.0 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding ($168.6 million net of capitalized costs) with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.5%. Our liabilities are staggered in maturity and comprised of a mix of secured (55%) and unsecured (45%) debt in order to maximize flexibility and minimize leverage cost. Our asset coverage ratio stood at 172% as of September 30, 2020, above the 150% asset coverage statutory limit. Our aggregate unfunded commitments stood at $26.5 million at September 30, 2020; however only $2.4 million of this amount is subject to a unilateral draw right by the borrower and the remaining commitments are subject to certain restrictions such as borrowing base, use of proceeds or leverage that must be satisfied before a borrower can draw down on the commitment. At the current time, we believe we have adequate liquidity to satisfy all of these commitments.

Stock Repurchase Program

On March 5, 2020, the Board approved a $10 million stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including legal requirements, price, and economic and market conditions. The stock repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Subject to these restrictions, we will selectively pursue opportunities to repurchase shares which are accretive to net asset value per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 358,959 shares under the stock repurchase program at an aggregate cost of approximately $456 thousand. We expect to continue to buyback stock as we do not believe our stock price reflects the fair value of our portfolio. Subject to customary restrictions, the Company and management intend to support the stock through open market purchases. Additionally, on August 31, 2020, the Board approved for the Company to establish a 10b5-1 stock trading plan to facilitate future stock repurchases under the $10 million stock repurchase program.

Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our third quarter 2020 financial results. Stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts are welcome to listen to the call or attend the webcast.

To access the call please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 4299202. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on our Company's website www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events. The online archive of the webcast will be available after 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time for approximately 90 days.

A replay of this conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 10, 2020, until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2020. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 4299202.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over $31 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected development of the business, plans and expectations about future investments and the future liquidity of the Company. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “outlook”, “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (2) expected synergies and savings associated with the transaction in which Garrison Capital Inc. merged with and into the Company; (3) the ability of the Company and/or BC Partners to implement its business strategy; (4) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (5) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) business prospects and the prospects of the Company’s portfolio companies; (8) contractual arrangements with third parties; (9) any future financings by the Company; (10) the ability of Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (11) the Company ability to fund any unfunded commitments; (12) any future distributions by the Company; (13) changes in regional or national economic conditions, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on the industries in which we invest; and (14) other changes in the conditions of the industries in which we invest and other factors enumerated in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments at fair value:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term investments (cost: 2020 - $10,219,782; 2019 - $4,207,107)

 

$

10,219,782

 

 

$

4,207,107

 

Debt securities (amortized cost: 2020 - $216,394,990; 2019 - $194,686,364)

 

 

204,566,258

 

 

 

186,802,908

 

CLO Fund Securities managed by affiliates (amortized cost: 2020 - $44,741,934; 2019 - $45,099,076)

 

 

17,458,715

 

 

 

29,984,047

 

CLO Fund Securities managed by non-affiliates (amortized cost: 2020 - $1,360,499; 2019 - $1,519,641)

 

 

1,333,150

 

 

 

1,984,155

 

Equity securities (cost: 2020 - $21,588,325; 2019 - $22,160,993)

 

 

9,703,027

 

 

 

9,864,419

 

Asset Manager Affiliates (cost: 2020 - $17,791,230; 2019 - $17,791,230)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joint Ventures (cost: 2020 - $54,992,546; 2019 - $48,594,539)

 

 

46,831,611

 

 

 

45,087,967

 

Derivatives (cost: 2020 - $30,609; 2019 - $30,609)

 

 

(1,033,048

)

 

 

(33,437

)

Total Investments at Fair Value (cost: 2020 - $367,119,915; 2019 - $334,089,559)

 

 

289,079,495

 

 

 

277,897,166

 

Cash

 

 

677,438

 

 

 

136,864

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,907,105

 

 

 

4,967,491

 

Interest receivable

 

 

1,927,149

 

 

 

1,367,447

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

 

 

1,847,146

 

 

 

24,420,045

 

Due from affiliates

 

 

187,344

 

 

 

473,100

 

Other assets

 

 

1,508,694

 

 

 

1,112,150

 

Total Assets

 

$

300,134,371

 

 

$

310,374,263

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.125% Notes Due 2022 (net of offering costs of: 2020-$1,207,830; 2019 - $1,651,946)

 

$

75,518,145

 

 

$

75,755,253

 

Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of offering costs of: 2020-$1,189,295; 2019 - $1,462,364)

 

 

93,131,603

 

 

 

78,108,535

 

Payable for unsettled trades

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

1,574,838

 

 

 

1,386,981

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

752,270

 

 

 

136,486

 

Due to affiliates

 

 

1,596,260

 

 

 

1,711,793

 

Management and incentive fees payable

 

 

1,615,157

 

 

 

1,076,645

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

174,188,273

 

 

 

158,175,693

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 common shares authorized; 45,098,322 issued, and 44,169,060 outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 45,024,535 issued, and 44,829,676 outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

441,691

 

 

 

448,297

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

 

450,601,352

 

 

 

451,353,379

 

Total distributable (loss) earnings

 

 

(325,096,945

)

 

 

(299,603,106

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

 

125,946,098

 

 

 

152,198,570

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

300,134,371

 

 

$

310,374,263

 

NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

 

$

2.85

 

 

$

3.40

 

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

 

For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Investment Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest from investments in debt securities

 

$

4,517,268

 

 

$

3,882,096

 

 

$

13,910,567

 

 

$

10,650,753

 

Payment-in-kind investment income

 

 

434,446

 

 

 

311,936

 

 

 

1,125,343

 

 

 

325,478

 

Interest from short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

13,952

 

 

 

15,279

 

 

 

66,065

 

Investment income on CLO Fund Securities managed by affiliates

 

 

587,239

 

 

 

1,454,086

 

 

 

2,493,600

 

 

 

3,193,840

 

Investment income on CLO Fund Securities managed by non-affiliates

 

 

42,341

 

 

 

107,889

 

 

 

247,302

 

 

 

1,894,737

 

Investment income - Joint Ventures

 

 

2,182,466

 

 

 

1,300,590

 

 

 

4,760,485

 

 

 

3,542,257

 

Capital structuring service fees

 

 

23,602

 

 

 

5,647

 

 

 

302,887

 

 

 

116,645

 

Total investment income

 

 

7,787,362

 

 

 

7,076,196

 

 

 

22,855,463

 

 

 

19,789,775

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees

 

 

1,043,645

 

 

 

1,026,000

 

 

 

3,063,719

 

 

 

2,052,100

 

Performance-based incentive fees

 

 

571,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,128,726

 

 

 

 

Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

2,239,911

 

 

 

2,280,627

 

 

 

6,984,852

 

 

 

6,063,984

 

Compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,688,578

 

Professional fees

 

 

439,503

 

 

 

644,485

 

 

 

1,810,450

 

 

 

2,827,131

 

Insurance

 

 

177,154

 

 

 

129,157

 

 

 

478,058

 

 

 

577,257

 

Administrative services expense

 

 

470,435

 

 

 

438,502

 

 

 

1,361,700

 

 

 

848,102

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

 

147,818

 

 

 

314,992

 

 

 

522,091

 

 

 

1,374,606

 

Lease termination costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,431,030

 

Total expenses

 

 

5,090,312

 

 

 

4,833,763

 

 

 

15,349,596

 

 

 

18,862,788

 

Management and performance-based incentive fees waived

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(556,880

)

 

 

 

Net Expenses

 

 

5,090,312

 

 

 

4,833,763

 

 

 

14,792,716

 

 

 

18,862,788

 

Net Investment Income (Loss)

 

 

2,697,050

 

 

 

2,242,433

 

 

 

8,062,747

 

 

 

926,987

 

Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) On Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized (losses) gains from investment transactions

 

 

(1,890,090

)

 

 

(1,176,073

)

 

 

(3,819,851

)

 

 

(16,796,465

)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt securities

 

 

4,553,027

 

 

 

(621,192

)

 

 

(3,945,277

)

 

 

3,584,578

 

Equity securities

 

 

337,258

 

 

 

(909,990

)

 

 

411,276

 

 

 

(5,809,402

)

CLO Fund Securities managed by affiliates

 

 

1,573,272

 

 

 

(2,715,673

)

 

 

(12,168,189

)

 

 

(3,330,808

)

CLO Fund Securities managed by non-affiliates

 

 

363,430

 

 

 

55,174

 

 

 

(491,863

)

 

 

2,531,746

 

Joint Venture Investments

 

 

1,146,355

 

 

 

(1,104,502

)

 

 

(4,654,363

)

 

 

2,897,649

 

Derivatives

 

 

(461,629

)

 

 

(20,959

)

 

 

(999,612

)

 

 

(20,959

)

Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

 

 

7,511,713

 

 

 

(5,317,142

)

 

 

(21,848,028

)

 

 

(147,196

)

Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

 

 

5,621,623

 

 

 

(6,493,215

)

 

 

(25,667,879

)

 

 

(16,943,661

)

Realized gains on extinguishments of Debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

154,571

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) In Stockholders’ Equity Resulting From Operations

 

$

8,318,673

 

 

$

(4,250,782

)

 

$

(17,450,561

)

 

$

(16,016,674

)

Net Increase (Decrease) In Stockholders' Equity Resulting from Operations per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Diluted:

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Net Investment Income Per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.02

 

Diluted:

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.02

 

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic

 

 

44,417,783

 

 

 

37,361,746

 

 

 

44,616,502

 

 

 

37,348,835

 

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Diluted

 

 

44,417,783

 

 

 

37,361,746

 

 

 

44,616,502

 

 

 

37,348,835

 

 

