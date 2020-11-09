AgJunction Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Revenue was $3.8 million versus $8.6 million (Q3 2019 included $5.5 million of revenue related to the Bulk Purchase Order (BPO)).

Gross margin increased significantly to 49.7% compared to 32.3%.

Operating expenses improved to $2.7 million compared to $5.3 million.

Net loss improved to $(0.9) million or $(0.01) per share, versus a net loss of $(2.5) million or $(0.02) per share.

EBITDA improved to $(0.2) million versus $(1.9) million.



Management Commentary

“Throughout the third quarter, we continued to make good progress on our refined strategy and bolster the strength of our intellectual property portfolio, even amid the global macro uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “In fact, we exceeded our internal expectations for both our indirect and direct channels once again, as we continued to bring on new customers seeking innovative automation offerings. We also launched a completely redesigned corporate website that has substantially increased the number of unique visitors to our site, and we were able to secure two new patents that enhance our components’ capabilities and better meet farmers’ evolving automation needs.

“Subsequent to the third quarter, we continued our momentum and completed important milestones across several initiatives. First, we announced a favorable final settlement of the patent infringement case we had against Kubota Corporation, which further validated the strength of our IP portfolio and opened the door to new commercial opportunities through a non-exclusive licensing agreement and memorandum of understanding regarding future partnership activities. Next, we introduced two new direct-to-consumer offerings, Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP, which combine new technologically-advanced antenna and GNSS components to allow farmers to complete their work with fewer pass-to-pass overlaps and further improve their bottom line. Lastly, we entered into an agreement with Komatsu Ltd, a leading manufacturer of large commercial vehicles, to provide a customized autosteering system that supports their precision agricultural applications, which exemplifies our ability to rapidly meet customer needs through our modularization approach.

“The whole team at AgJunction has done a phenomenal job of continuing to execute on our revised strategy in a very challenging environment. Although we remain confident in our position, we are continuing to monitor macro conditions closely and are preparing for potential supply-chain disruptions in the event of more COVID-related plant closures. In addition, many of our OEM partners have continued to delay new product development initiatives to the back half of 2021. We do anticipate this to have an effect on our ability to grow revenue in the near-term, but we are not letting these factors prevent us from onboarding new OEM customers and continuing the execution of our refined strategy while providing our customers with best-in-class automation solutions.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.8 million compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding $5.5 million of revenue generated from the BPO in the prior year period, revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 23% compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of increased demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased significantly to 49.7% compared to 32.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The margin improvement was primarily driven by better cost management and a larger percentage of the Company’s product mix containing the higher margin software offerings.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 improved to $2.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement was primarily driven by cost savings associated with the completion of the Company’s previously implemented consolidation strategy.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 improved to $(0.9) million or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $(2.5) million or $(0.02) per share in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement was primarily a result of the aforementioned decrease in total operating expenses.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 improved to $(0.2) million compared to $(1.9) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020, totaled $9.9 million compared to $17.2 million at the end of 2019. Working capital was $16.1 million as at September 30, 2020 as compared to $19.2 million at the end of 2019. The Company continues to operate debt free and has access to an unutilized $3.5 million line of credit.

Conference Call

AgJunction will hold a conference call tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-573-5992

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9903

Conference ID: 9899366

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor center section of the company’s website at https://agjunction.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 9899366

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses EBITDA, which is a financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to both management and investors in measuring financial performance. As this measure, does not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. This non-IFRS measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should never be considered in isolation nor as a substitute to using net income as a measure of profitability or as an alternative to the IFRS consolidated statements of income or other IFRS statements. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation" herein for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s plans and focus; potential for supply-chain disruptions; timing for OEM partners new product development initiatives; impacts of the foregoing on the company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.



In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; impact (and duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s business, including on demand for the Company’s products; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.



Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company including our products; our supply chain and our ability to receive products on a timely basis from our global suppliers; a prolonged economic downturn from the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic may result in reduction of revenue, cashflows and negatively affect our profitability; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Media

press@agjunction.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Managing Director

1-949-574-3860

AJX@gatewayir.com





AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. thousand dollars) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,916 $ 17,248 Accounts receivable, net 3,161 2,793 Current portion of notes receivable, net 320 320 Inventories 7,727 3,743 Prepaid expenses and deposits 617 819 21,741 24,923 Notes receivable, less current portion, net 568 760 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,207 1,535 Right-of-use assets (note 6) 751 1,020 Intangible assets, net 10,132 10,112 Goodwill 143 143 $ 34,542 $ 38,493 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,144 $ 3,540 Provisions (note 5) 850 826 Current portion of lease liability (note 6) 363 429 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,294 935 5,650 5,730 Deferred revenue, less current portion 2,657 3,298 Lease liability, net of current portion (note 6) 428 702 Total liabilities 8,736 9,730 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 23,495 148,495 Equity reserve 5,010 4,890 Accumulated deficit (2,699 ) (124,622 ) 25,806 28,763 $ 34,542 $ 38,493





AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited -expressed in U.S. thousand dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (note 4) $ 3,821 $ 8,641 $ 13,623 $ 35,955 Cost of sales 1,922 5,854 6,925 22,781 Gross Profit 1,899 2,787 6,698 13,174 49.7 % 32.3 % 49.2 % 36.6 % Expenses: Research and development 861 1,901 3,414 5,637 Sales and marketing 503 1,186 1,645 3,828 General and administrative 1,360 2,233 4,719 6,940 2,724 5,320 9,778 16,405 Operating (loss) income (825 ) (2,533 ) (3,080 ) (3,231 ) Interest and other income (11 ) (83 ) (89 ) (204 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 54 86 86 29 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - (9 ) - 36 43 (6 ) (3 ) (139 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (868 ) (2,527 ) (3,077 ) (3,092 ) Income tax benefit - (2 ) - - Net (loss) income $ (868 ) $ (2,525 ) $ (3,077 ) $ (3,092 ) Earnings per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 )





AgJunction Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in U.S. thousand dollars) 2020 2019 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (3,077 ) $ (3,092 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation 540 849 Amortization 1,450 1,131 Share-based payment transactions 120 236 Allowance loss on trade receivables 4 - Recovery (write down) of reserve for slow moving and obsolete inventories 7 (375 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 68 36 Change in operating working capital: Accounts receivable (372 ) 5,115 Inventories (3,991 ) 2,116 Contract assets - 243 Prepaid expenses and deposits 202 586 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (396 ) (4,407 ) Provisions 24 163 Contract liabilities - 5 Deferred revenue (281 ) (659 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: (5,702 ) 1,947 Cash flows used in financing activities: Issue of share capital - 20 Interest payments on lease liabilities (34 ) - Paycheck Protection Program Loan proceeds 1,540 - Paycheck Protection Program Loan repayment (1,540 ) - Principal payments on lease liabilities (306 ) (438 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: (340 ) (418 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 192 193 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (79 ) (294 ) Intangible asset addition, net (1,403 ) (1,526 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities: (1,290 ) (1,627 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,332 ) (98 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 17,248 21,398 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,916 $ 21,300



