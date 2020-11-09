 

AgJunction Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company") is reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All currency amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2019

  • Revenue was $3.8 million versus $8.6 million (Q3 2019 included $5.5 million of revenue related to the Bulk Purchase Order (BPO)).
  • Gross margin increased significantly to 49.7% compared to 32.3%.
  • Operating expenses improved to $2.7 million compared to $5.3 million.
  • Net loss improved to $(0.9) million or $(0.01) per share, versus a net loss of $(2.5) million or $(0.02) per share.
  • EBITDA improved to $(0.2) million versus $(1.9) million.

Management Commentary

“Throughout the third quarter, we continued to make good progress on our refined strategy and bolster the strength of our intellectual property portfolio, even amid the global macro uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “In fact, we exceeded our internal expectations for both our indirect and direct channels once again, as we continued to bring on new customers seeking innovative automation offerings. We also launched a completely redesigned corporate website that has substantially increased the number of unique visitors to our site, and we were able to secure two new patents that enhance our components’ capabilities and better meet farmers’ evolving automation needs.

“Subsequent to the third quarter, we continued our momentum and completed important milestones across several initiatives. First, we announced a favorable final settlement of the patent infringement case we had against Kubota Corporation, which further validated the strength of our IP portfolio and opened the door to new commercial opportunities through a non-exclusive licensing agreement and memorandum of understanding regarding future partnership activities. Next, we introduced two new direct-to-consumer offerings, Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP, which combine new technologically-advanced antenna and GNSS components to allow farmers to complete their work with fewer pass-to-pass overlaps and further improve their bottom line. Lastly, we entered into an agreement with Komatsu Ltd, a leading manufacturer of large commercial vehicles, to provide a customized autosteering system that supports their precision agricultural applications, which exemplifies our ability to rapidly meet customer needs through our modularization approach.

“The whole team at AgJunction has done a phenomenal job of continuing to execute on our revised strategy in a very challenging environment. Although we remain confident in our position, we are continuing to monitor macro conditions closely and are preparing for potential supply-chain disruptions in the event of more COVID-related plant closures. In addition, many of our OEM partners have continued to delay new product development initiatives to the back half of 2021. We do anticipate this to have an effect on our ability to grow revenue in the near-term, but we are not letting these factors prevent us from onboarding new OEM customers and continuing the execution of our refined strategy while providing our customers with best-in-class automation solutions.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.8 million compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding $5.5 million of revenue generated from the BPO in the prior year period, revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 23% compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of increased demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased significantly to 49.7% compared to 32.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The margin improvement was primarily driven by better cost management and a larger percentage of the Company’s product mix containing the higher margin software offerings.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 improved to $2.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement was primarily driven by cost savings associated with the completion of the Company’s previously implemented consolidation strategy.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 improved to $(0.9) million or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $(2.5) million or $(0.02) per share in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement was primarily a result of the aforementioned decrease in total operating expenses.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 improved to $(0.2) million compared to $(1.9) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020, totaled $9.9 million compared to $17.2 million at the end of 2019. Working capital was $16.1 million as at September 30, 2020 as compared to $19.2 million at the end of 2019. The Company continues to operate debt free and has access to an unutilized $3.5 million line of credit.

Conference Call

AgJunction will hold a conference call tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-573-5992
International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9903
Conference ID: 9899366

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor center section of the company’s website at https://agjunction.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 9899366

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses EBITDA, which is a financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to both management and investors in measuring financial performance. As this measure, does not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. This non-IFRS measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should never be considered in isolation nor as a substitute to using net income as a measure of profitability or as an alternative to the IFRS consolidated statements of income or other IFRS statements. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation" herein for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s plans and focus; potential for supply-chain disruptions; timing for OEM partners new product development initiatives; impacts of the foregoing on the company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; impact (and duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s business, including on demand for the Company’s products; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships. 
 
Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company including our products; our supply chain and our ability to receive products on a timely basis from our global suppliers; a prolonged economic downturn from the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic may result in reduction of revenue, cashflows and negatively affect our profitability; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. 

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. 

Contact:

Media
press@agjunction.com

Investor Relations
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Managing Director
1-949-574-3860
AJX@gatewayir.com


AgJunction Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position      
(Expressed in U.S. thousand dollars)      
       
  September 30, December 31,  
  2020 2019  
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,916   $ 17,248    
Accounts receivable, net   3,161     2,793    
Current portion of notes receivable, net   320     320    
Inventories   7,727     3,743    
Prepaid expenses and deposits   617     819    
    21,741     24,923    
       
Notes receivable, less current portion, net   568     760    
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,207     1,535    
Right-of-use assets (note 6)   751     1,020    
Intangible assets, net   10,132     10,112    
Goodwill   143     143    
  $ 34,542   $ 38,493    
       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,144   $ 3,540    
Provisions (note 5)   850     826    
Current portion of lease liability (note 6)   363     429    
Current portion of deferred revenue   1,294     935    
    5,650     5,730    
       
Deferred revenue, less current portion   2,657     3,298    
Lease liability, net of current portion (note 6)   428     702    
Total liabilities   8,736     9,730    
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Share capital   23,495     148,495    
Equity reserve   5,010     4,890    
       
Accumulated deficit   (2,699 )   (124,622 )  
    25,806     28,763    
  $ 34,542   $ 38,493    


AgJunction Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss          
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019        
(Unaudited -expressed in U.S. thousand dollars)          
           
  Three months ended Nine months ended  
  September 30, September 30,  
   2020    2019    2020    2019    
           
Revenue (note 4) $ 3,821   $ 8,641   $ 13,623   $ 35,955    
Cost of sales   1,922     5,854     6,925     22,781    
Gross Profit   1,899     2,787     6,698     13,174    
    49.7 %   32.3 %   49.2 %   36.6 %  
Expenses:          
Research and development   861     1,901     3,414     5,637    
Sales and marketing   503     1,186     1,645     3,828    
General and administrative   1,360     2,233     4,719     6,940    
    2,724     5,320     9,778     16,405    
           
Operating (loss) income   (825 )   (2,533 )   (3,080 )   (3,231 )  
           
Interest and other income   (11 )   (83 )   (89 )   (204 )  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net   54     86     86     29    
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment   -     (9 )   -     36    
    43     (6 )   (3 )   (139 )  
           
Net (loss) income before income taxes   (868 )   (2,527 )   (3,077 )   (3,092 )  
           
Income tax benefit   -     (2 )   -     -    
           
Net (loss) income $ (868 ) $ (2,525 ) $ (3,077 ) $ (3,092 )  
           
Earnings per share:          
           
Basic and diluted (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 )  
           
           


AgJunction Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows      
Nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019      
(Unaudited - expressed in U.S. thousand dollars)      
       
   2020    2019    
       
Cash flows used in operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (3,077 ) $ (3,092 )  
Items not involving cash:      
Depreciation   540     849    
Amortization   1,450     1,131    
Share-based payment transactions   120     236    
Allowance loss on trade receivables   4     -    
Recovery (write down) of reserve for slow moving and obsolete inventories   7     (375 )  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment   68     36    
       
Change in operating working capital:      
Accounts receivable   (372 )   5,115    
Inventories   (3,991 )   2,116    
Contract assets   -     243    
Prepaid expenses and deposits   202     586    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (396 )   (4,407 )  
Provisions   24     163    
Contract liabilities   -     5    
Deferred revenue   (281 )   (659 )  
Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:   (5,702 )   1,947    
       
Cash flows used in financing activities:      
Issue of share capital   -     20    
Interest payments on lease liabilities   (34 )   -    
Paycheck Protection Program Loan proceeds   1,540     -    
Paycheck Protection Program Loan repayment   (1,540 )   -    
Principal payments on lease liabilities   (306 )   (438 )  
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:   (340 )   (418 )  
       
Cash flows used in investing activities:      
Principal payments received on notes receivable   192     193    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (79 )   (294 )  
Intangible asset addition, net   (1,403 )   (1,526 )  
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities:   (1,290 )   (1,627 )  
       
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (7,332 )   (98 )  
       
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   17,248     21,398    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,916   $ 21,300    


AgJunction Inc.        
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation
Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019    
(unaudited - expressed in U.S. thousand dollars)      
           
  Three months ended Nine months ended  
  September 30, September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
           
Net income (loss) $ (868 ) $ (2,525 ) $ (3,077 ) $ (3,092 )  
           
Interest (income)   (11 )   (83 )   (89 )   (204 )  
Income tax benefit, net   -     (2 )   -     -    
Depreciation   149     319     540     849    
Amortization   547     438     1,450     1,131    
           
EBITDA $ (183 ) $ (1,853 ) $ (1,176 ) $ (1,316 )  
           

AgJunction Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgJunction Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company") is reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All currency amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
AgJunction to Provide Autosteering for Komatsu
27.10.20
AgJunction Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11: 00 a.m. ET
21.10.20
AgJunction Announces Their New Wheelman Pro HP & Wheelman Flex HP Autosteering Systems