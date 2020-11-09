 

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Full Integration of Inspire Therapy into German DRG Reimbursement System to Begin in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), today announced that Inspire therapy will be integrated into the German hospital reimbursement system (“G-DRG”), effective January 1, 2021. Germany’s Institute for the Hospital Remuneration System (“InEK”) recently published the list of treatment methods, including Inspire therapy, to be included in the regular DRG catalog.

Since January 2016, Germany’s reimbursement for the Inspire procedure has been provided through the NUB process for new diagnostic and treatment procedures. The NUB process allows hospitals to submit requests for reimbursement of “new and innovative treatment methods” that have not yet obtained a G-DRG code. The NUB process requires hospitals to submit applications annually to obtain approval to perform the Inspire procedure. While Inspire therapy has received the top NUB1 rating for each of the last five years, this remains an interim step in establishing formal reimbursement in Germany.

“We are very excited to announce the InEK decision, as it will secure long-term reimbursement for Inspire therapy in Germany, which we expect will improve access for patients with untreated OSA in that country. The decision to include Inspire in the DRG catalog demonstrates that our procedure has become part of routine clinical practice in Germany,” commented Inspire President and CEO Timothy P. Herbert. “Our focus remains on ensuring high-quality patient care with trained centers in Germany.”

Andreas Henke, Inspire’s Senior Vice President for Europe, added: “The decision of the InEK is based on the excellent work of the surgeons and hospitals in Germany who have treated patients with Inspire therapy over the past five years. Their experience with Inspire therapy during this time has shown that a new treatment procedure can be introduced safely and effectively from clinical development to routine care. In fact, the data generated to date from commercial Inspire therapy cases in Germany has demonstrated that our technology has delivered treatment outcomes that are the same or better than the results achieved in controlled studies.”

