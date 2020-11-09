Editas Medicine to Present at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will present at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on Monday, November 16 at 10:15am ET.

The event will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.