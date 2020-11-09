Oncocyte to Present DetermaIO Test Data at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced plans to present data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2020 Virtual Conference on its test, DetermaIO. These data indicate that DetermaIO can identify viable treatment pathways for many cancer patients who are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs).

In the United States alone, it is estimated that up to 750,000 patients annually may be eligible to be treated with ICIs. Yet data indicates that only 12-40 percent of patients who receive ICI therapy respond favorably. That results in the significant need for a test like DetermaIO to predict whether patients are likely to respond to ICI therapy. In fact, likelihood of response is the principal clinical question driving the emerging $3B+ U.S. ICI therapy selection testing market. DetermaIO measures the tumor immune microenvironment to identify which patients are likely to respond to ICI therapy and which patients are likely to be resistant. To treat resistant patients, biopharmaceutical companies are developing next generation therapeutics that modulate the immune response in novel ways. The data being presented at SITC show that Oncocyte’s DetermaIO test may help biopharmaceutical companies identify patients in their clinical trials who may be more likely to respond to ICI therapy as they develop the emerging class of second-generation targeted and immune therapies.

Data to be presented at the SITC conference will show that DetermaIO may be able to identify subtypes of patients with a higher likelihood of responding to specific classes of therapeutics. That data will explore pathway analysis of DetermaIO in TNBC patients and NSCLC mouse models for immune targeted agents showing that DetermaIO may be able to identify subtypes of patients who are more likely to respond to specific classes of targeted therapeutics. DetermaIO is currently available for research use to support pharmaceutical trials of these second-generation drugs that are often developed in combination with ICI immunotherapies.