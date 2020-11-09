 

Novavax Appoints Gregory F. Covino as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Leadership Updates

  • Covino brings global biopharmaceutical finance experience to Novavax
  • John Trizzino, Chief Business Officer, takes on additional role as Chief Commercial Officer
  • Filip Dubovsky, M.D. promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer
  • Biegie Lee promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced updates to its leadership team, including the appointment of Gregory F. Covino as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Executive Vice President John Trizzino, who previously served as CFO, will now become the Chief Commercial Officer while continuing in his role as Chief Business Officer.

“We welcome Greg’s multifaceted and extensive global financial experience at a pivotal time as Novavax transforms into a commercial stage company,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “His expertise will be of significant value as we advance both our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVXCoV2373, and our NanoFlu influenza vaccine toward commercialization.”

Prior to joining Novavax, Mr. Covino was Group CFO at GlaxoSmithKline’s TESARO Oncology Division, where he also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. He previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at leading biopharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. He held earlier positions as Vice President, Corporate Internal Audit, and Vice President, International Finance for Boston Scientific. Earlier in his career, Mr. Covino spent 10 years at international accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“I look forward to contributing to Novavax’ positive impact on reducing the global burden of serious infectious diseases around the world, including COVID-19 and influenza,” said Mr. Covino. “This is a very exciting time to join Novavax and play a role in the company’s rapid strategic growth.”

Executive Updates

Since re-joining Novavax in 2014, John Trizzino has held roles of increasing responsibility across Finance, Commercial and executive management. With his newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Trizzino will focus on advancing NVX-CoV2373, the Company’s protein-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19, and NanoFlu toward commercialization, applying his broad vaccine industry experience in previous roles overseeing commercialization, vaccine policy, strategic development, business development, financing, investor relations and public relations as the company prepares to enter global markets.

