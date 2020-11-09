Oak Street Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Our strong third quarter results were highlighted by 38% growth in at-risk patients, 57% revenue growth, and the resumption of new center openings, as we opened 13 centers during the quarter amidst continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “Since the end of the third quarter, we have opened four additional standalone centers, including our first locations in New York City and Mississippi, as well as the first of three Walmart pilot locations in Texas. Looking ahead, we continue to be excited by the ample opportunity to drive continued de novo expansion across both new and existing markets, as well as the complementary growth opportunities presented by our Walmart collaboration and CMS’ Direct Contracting program.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $217.9 million, up 57% year over year

Capitated revenue totaled $211.8 million, up 59% year over year

The Company cared for approximately 59,500 at-risk patients, representing 66% of its total patients

Loss from operations 1 was ($55.3) million, compared to ($31.6) million in the third quarter of 2019

was ($55.3) million, compared to ($31.6) million in the third quarter of 2019 Platform contribution 2 was $20.1 million, up 387% year over year

was $20.1 million, up 387% year over year Net loss was ($59.2) 1 million, compared to ($33.4) million in the third quarter of 2019

million, compared to ($33.4) million in the third quarter of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 3 was ($22.8) million, compared to ($28.1) million in the third quarter 2019

was ($22.8) million, compared to ($28.1) million in the third quarter 2019 As of September 30, 2020, the Company operated 67 centers, compared to 46 centers as of September 30, 2019

(1) Includes stock and unit-based compensation of $29.7 million and $1.4 million as of the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Much of the year-over-year increase is due to the modification of vesting terms related to equity converted as part of the IPO and is not due to incremental grants of equity in the quarter. (2) Platform contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, defined as total revenues less the sum of (i) medical claims expense and (ii) cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure is reconciled to loss from operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying “Platform Contribution Reconciliation” section. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net loss as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” section. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss, excluding other income (expense), depreciation and amortization and stock-based and unit-based compensation.

Financial Outlook

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 Low High (dollars in millions) Centers 73 75 At risk patients 61,500 63,000 Revenue $854.0 $858.0 Adjusted EBITDA ($99.0) ($93.0)

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loan ss, including stock- based and unit-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. However, for the year ended December 31, 2020, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $11.0 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the final Registration Statement filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020 . All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of As of September 30, December 31, 2020 (unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 474,631 $ 33,987 Restricted cash 10,391 8,266 Other patient service receivables, net 278 729 Capitated accounts receivable 224,175 167,429 Prepaid expenses 9,424 1,382 Other current assets 6,120 8,028 Total current assets 725,019 219,821 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 72,190 67,396 Security deposits 1,388 1,494 Goodwill 9,634 9,634 Intangible assets, net 3,062 3,352 Other long-term assets 86 125 Total assets $ 811,379 $ 301,822 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY/ MEMBERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,577 $ 10,757 Accrued compensation and benefits 23,434 28,610 Liability for unpaid claims 257,227 170,629 Other liabilities 22,111 11,001 Current portion of long-term debt - 18,507 Total current liabilities 308,349 239,504 Long-term liabilities: Deferred rent expense 13,317 12,901 Other long-term liabilities 18,769 10,816 Long-term debt, net of current portion - 62,840 Total liabilities 340,435 326,061 Redeemable investor units - 320,639 Stockholders' equity/ Members' deficit: Members' capital - 4,192 Preferred stock - - Common stock 241 - Additional paid-in capital 928,805 - Accumulated deficit (468,730) (354,355) Total stockholders' equity/ members' deficit allocated to the Company 460,316 (350,163) Non-controlling interests 10,628 5,285 Total stockholders' equity/ members' deficit 470,944 (344,878) Total liabilities, redeemable investor units and stockholders’ equity/ members' deficit $ 811,379 $ 301,822

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenues: Capitated revenue $ 211,789 $ 133,073 $ 616,376 $ 371,456 Other patient service revenue 6,107 6,067 17,686 11,548 Total revenues 217,896 139,140 634,062 383,004 Operating expenses: Medical claims expense 154,564 98,003 442,308 259,622 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 43,190 36,997 126,484 96,069 Sales and marketing 15,474 12,002 37,447 31,930 Corporate, general and administrative expenses 57,136 21,671 112,555 49,627 Depreciation and amortization 2,881 2,053 8,059 5,634 Total operating expenses 273,245 170,726 726,853 442,882 Loss from operations (55,349 ) (31,586 ) (92,791 ) (59,878 ) Other income/(expense) Interest expense, net (3,862 ) (1,813 ) (8,736 ) (3,689 ) Other 35 (25 ) 152 59 Total other expense (3,827 ) (1,838 ) (8,584 ) (3,630 ) Net loss $ (59,176 ) $ (33,424 ) $ (101,375 ) $ (63,508 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 64 224 498 152 Net loss attributable to the Company $ (59,112 ) $ (33,200 ) $ (100,877 ) $ (63,356 ) Undeclared and deemed dividends $ (5,418 ) $ (7,420 ) $ (27,220 ) $ (21,722 ) Net loss attributable to common stock/unitholders (64,530 ) (40,620 ) (128,097 ) (85,078 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding - basic and diluted1 218,261,866 N/A 218,261,866 N/A Net loss per share – basic and diluted1 $ (0.15 ) N/A $ (0.15 ) N/A

1 The Company analyzed the calculation of earnings per unit for the periods prior to the IPO (completed August 10, 2020) and determined that it resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of these consolidated financial statements. Therefore, earnings per share information has not been presented for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 is applicable only for the period from August 10, 2020 to September 30, 2020, which is the period following the IPO and related restructuring transactions and presents the period that the Company had outstanding common stock.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (101,375 ) $ (63,508 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of discount on debt and related issuance costs 4,215 905 Depreciation and amortization 8,059 5,634 Stock and unit-based compensation, net of forfeitures 34,459 1,834 Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative 152 519 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (56,295 ) (36,721 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,133 ) (1,242 ) Security deposits and other long-term assets 145 (257 ) Accounts payable (5,939 ) 2,498 Accrued compensation and benefits (5,176 ) 5,824 Liability for unpaid claims 86,597 57,217 Other current liabilities 10,719 3,403 Other long-term liabilities 7,801 (2,182 ) Deferred rent expense 416 5,162 Net cash used in operating activities (22,355 ) (20,914 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of business - (166 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12,564 ) (20,160 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,564 ) (20,326 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering 377,344 - Payments of underwriting fees, net of discounts and offering costs (24,963 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt - 29,457 Principal payments on long-term debt (80,000 ) - End of term charge and prepayment penalties for debt paydown (5,563 ) - Proceeds from issuance of redeemable investor units 224,362 1,500 Capital contributions from minority interest partners 5,943 2,646 Capital distributions to minority interest partners (102 ) - Tender Offer - Common Units (19,393 ) - Proceeds from exercise of options 60 - Net cash provided by financing activities 477,688 33,603 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 442,769 $ (7,637 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 42,253 72,067 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 485,022 $ 64,430

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Patient Contribution Reconciliation

Patient Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as capitated revenue less medical claims expense. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Patient Contribution, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Loss from operations $ (55,349 ) $ (31,586 ) $ (92,791 ) $ (59,878) Other patient service revenue (6,107 ) (6,067 ) (17,686 ) (11,548) Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 43,190 36,997 126,484 96,069 Sales and marketing 15,474 12,002 37,447 31,930 Corporate, general and administrative expenses 57,136 21,671 112,555 49,627 Depreciation and amortization 2,881 2,053 8,059 5,634 Patient contribution $ 57,225 $ 35,070 $ 174,068 $ 111,834

Platform Contribution Reconciliation

Platform Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Platform Contribution, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Loss from operations $ (55,349 ) $ (31,586 ) $ (92,791 ) $ (59,878 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,881 2,053 8,059 5,634 Corporate, general and administrative 57,136 21,671 112,555 49,627 Sales and marketing 15,474 12,002 37,447 31,930 Platform contribution $ 20,142 $ 4,140 $ 65,270 $ 27,313

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) stock and unit-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) other income, net. Our management team uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in order to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBTIDA, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net loss $ (59,176 ) $ (33,424 ) $ (101,375 ) $ (63,508 ) Other expense 3,827 1,838 8,584 3,630 Depreciation and amortization 2,881 2,053 8,059 5,634 Stock and unit-based compensation 29,655 1,405 35,641 2,204 Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,813 ) $ (28,128 ) $ (49,091 ) $ (52,040 )

