Oak Street Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) (the “Company”), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Our strong third quarter results were highlighted by 38% growth in at-risk patients, 57% revenue growth, and the resumption of new center openings, as we opened 13 centers during the quarter amidst continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “Since the end of the third quarter, we have opened four additional standalone centers, including our first locations in New York City and Mississippi, as well as the first of three Walmart pilot locations in Texas. Looking ahead, we continue to be excited by the ample opportunity to drive continued de novo expansion across both new and existing markets, as well as the complementary growth opportunities presented by our Walmart collaboration and CMS’ Direct Contracting program.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $217.9 million, up 57% year over year
- Capitated revenue totaled $211.8 million, up 59% year over year
- The Company cared for approximately 59,500 at-risk patients, representing 66% of its total patients
- Loss from operations 1 was ($55.3) million, compared to ($31.6) million in the third quarter of 2019
- Platform contribution2 was $20.1 million, up 387% year over year
- Net loss was ($59.2) 1 million, compared to ($33.4) million in the third quarter of 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA3 was ($22.8) million, compared to ($28.1) million in the third quarter 2019
- As of September 30, 2020, the Company operated 67 centers, compared to 46 centers as of September 30, 2019
__________________
|
(1)
|
Includes stock and unit-based compensation of $29.7 million and $1.4 million as of the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Much of the year-over-year increase is due to the modification of vesting terms related to equity converted as part of the IPO and is not due to incremental grants of equity in the quarter.
|
(2)
|
Platform contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, defined as total revenues less the sum of (i) medical claims expense and (ii) cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure is reconciled to loss from operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying “Platform Contribution Reconciliation” section.
|
(3)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net loss as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” section. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss, excluding other income (expense), depreciation and amortization and stock-based and unit-based compensation.
Financial Outlook
|
|
Twelve Months Ending
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Centers
|
73
|
|
75
|
At risk patients
|
61,500
|
|
63,000
|
Revenue
|
$854.0
|
|
$858.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
($99.0)
|
|
($93.0)
We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loan ss, including stock- based and unit-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. However, for the year ended December 31, 2020, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $11.0 million.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. The conference call can be accessed by webcast or by dialing (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, and referencing participant code 6765428. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at https://investors.oakstreethealth.com.
About Oak Street Health
Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.
Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the final Registration Statement filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020 . All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
(unaudited)
|
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
474,631
|
|
$
|
33,987
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
10,391
|
|
|
8,266
|
Other patient service receivables, net
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
729
|
Capitated accounts receivable
|
|
|
224,175
|
|
|
167,429
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
9,424
|
|
|
1,382
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
6,120
|
|
|
8,028
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
725,019
|
|
|
219,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
72,190
|
|
|
67,396
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
1,388
|
|
|
1,494
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
9,634
|
|
|
9,634
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
3,352
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
811,379
|
|
$
|
301,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY/ MEMBERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
5,577
|
|
$
|
10,757
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
23,434
|
|
|
28,610
|
Liability for unpaid claims
|
|
|
257,227
|
|
|
170,629
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
22,111
|
|
|
11,001
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
18,507
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
308,349
|
|
|
239,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred rent expense
|
|
|
13,317
|
|
|
12,901
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
18,769
|
|
|
10,816
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
62,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
340,435
|
|
|
326,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable investor units
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
320,639
|
Stockholders' equity/ Members' deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Members' capital
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,192
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
928,805
|
|
|
-
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(468,730)
|
|
|
(354,355)
|
Total stockholders' equity/ members' deficit allocated to the Company
|
|
|
460,316
|
|
|
(350,163)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
10,628
|
|
|
5,285
|
Total stockholders' equity/ members' deficit
|
|
|
470,944
|
|
|
(344,878)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable investor units and stockholders’ equity/ members' deficit
|
|
$
|
811,379
|
|
$
|
301,822
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|
|
|
Three-Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine-Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitated revenue
|
$
|
|
211,789
|
|
$
|
|
133,073
|
|
$
|
|
616,376
|
|
$
|
|
371,456
|
|
Other patient service revenue
|
|
|
6,107
|
|
|
|
6,067
|
|
|
|
17,686
|
|
|
|
11,548
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
217,896
|
|
|
|
139,140
|
|
|
|
634,062
|
|
|
|
383,004
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical claims expense
|
|
|
154,564
|
|
|
|
98,003
|
|
|
|
442,308
|
|
|
|
259,622
|
|
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
43,190
|
|
|
|
36,997
|
|
|
|
126,484
|
|
|
|
96,069
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
15,474
|
|
|
|
12,002
|
|
|
|
37,447
|
|
|
|
31,930
|
|
Corporate, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
57,136
|
|
|
|
21,671
|
|
|
|
112,555
|
|
|
|
49,627
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,881
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
|
|
8,059
|
|
|
|
5,634
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
273,245
|
|
|
|
170,726
|
|
|
|
726,853
|
|
|
|
442,882
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(55,349
|
)
|
|
|
(31,586
|
)
|
|
|
(92,791
|
)
|
|
|
(59,878
|
)
|
Other income/(expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(3,862
|
)
|
|
|
(1,813
|
)
|
|
|
(8,736
|
)
|
|
|
(3,689
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(3,827
|
)
|
|
|
(1,838
|
)
|
|
|
(8,584
|
)
|
|
|
(3,630
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
|
(59,176
|
)
|
$
|
|
(33,424
|
)
|
$
|
|
(101,375
|
)
|
$
|
|
(63,508
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Net loss attributable to the Company
|
$
|
|
(59,112
|
)
|
$
|
|
(33,200
|
)
|
$
|
|
(100,877
|
)
|
$
|
|
(63,356
|
)
|
Undeclared and deemed dividends
|
$
|
|
(5,418
|
)
|
$
|
|
(7,420
|
)
|
$
|
|
(27,220
|
)
|
$
|
|
(21,722
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common stock/unitholders
|
|
|
(64,530
|
)
|
|
|
(40,620
|
)
|
|
|
(128,097
|
)
|
|
|
(85,078
|
)
|
Weighted average common stock outstanding - basic and diluted1
|
|
|
218,261,866
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
218,261,866
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Net loss per share – basic and diluted1
|
$
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
$
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
__________________
1 The Company analyzed the calculation of earnings per unit for the periods prior to the IPO (completed August 10, 2020) and determined that it resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of these consolidated financial statements. Therefore, earnings per share information has not been presented for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 is applicable only for the period from August 10, 2020 to September 30, 2020, which is the period following the IPO and related restructuring transactions and presents the period that the Company had outstanding common stock.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine-Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(101,375
|
)
|
|
$
|
(63,508
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of discount on debt and related issuance costs
|
|
|
4,215
|
|
|
|
905
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
8,059
|
|
|
|
5,634
|
|
Stock and unit-based compensation, net of forfeitures
|
|
|
34,459
|
|
|
|
1,834
|
|
Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(56,295
|
)
|
|
|
(36,721
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(6,133
|
)
|
|
|
(1,242
|
)
|
Security deposits and other long-term assets
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
(257
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(5,939
|
)
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
(5,176
|
)
|
|
|
5,824
|
|
Liability for unpaid claims
|
|
|
86,597
|
|
|
|
57,217
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
10,719
|
|
|
|
3,403
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
7,801
|
|
|
|
(2,182
|
)
|
Deferred rent expense
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
|
5,162
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(22,355
|
)
|
|
|
(20,914
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(12,564
|
)
|
|
|
(20,160
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(12,564
|
)
|
|
|
(20,326
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from initial public offering
|
|
|
377,344
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of underwriting fees, net of discounts and offering costs
|
|
|
(24,963
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
29,457
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(80,000
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
End of term charge and prepayment penalties for debt paydown
|
|
|
(5,563
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable investor units
|
|
|
224,362
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
Capital contributions from minority interest partners
|
|
|
5,943
|
|
|
|
2,646
|
|
Capital distributions to minority interest partners
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Tender Offer - Common Units
|
|
|
(19,393
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
477,688
|
|
|
|
33,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
442,769
|
|
|
$
|
(7,637
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
42,253
|
|
|
|
72,067
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
485,022
|
|
|
$
|
64,430
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.
Patient Contribution Reconciliation
Patient Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as capitated revenue less medical claims expense. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Patient Contribution, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
|
|
|
Three-Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine-Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
|
(55,349
|
)
|
$
|
|
(31,586
|
)
|
$
|
|
(92,791
|
)
|
$
|
|
(59,878)
|
Other patient service revenue
|
|
|
(6,107
|
)
|
|
|
(6,067
|
)
|
|
|
(17,686
|
)
|
|
|
(11,548)
|
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
43,190
|
|
|
|
36,997
|
|
|
|
126,484
|
|
|
|
96,069
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
15,474
|
|
|
|
12,002
|
|
|
|
37,447
|
|
|
|
31,930
|
Corporate, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
57,136
|
|
|
|
21,671
|
|
|
|
112,555
|
|
|
|
49,627
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,881
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
|
|
8,059
|
|
|
|
5,634
|
Patient contribution
|
$
|
|
57,225
|
|
$
|
|
35,070
|
|
$
|
|
174,068
|
|
$
|
|
111,834
Platform Contribution Reconciliation
Platform Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Platform Contribution, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
$
|
(55,349
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,586
|
)
|
|
$
|
(92,791
|
)
|
|
$
|
(59,878
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,881
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
|
|
8,059
|
|
|
|
5,634
|
|
Corporate, general and administrative
|
|
|
57,136
|
|
|
|
21,671
|
|
|
|
112,555
|
|
|
|
49,627
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
15,474
|
|
|
|
12,002
|
|
|
|
37,447
|
|
|
|
31,930
|
|
Platform contribution
|
|
$
|
20,142
|
|
|
$
|
4,140
|
|
|
$
|
65,270
|
|
|
$
|
27,313
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) stock and unit-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) other income, net. Our management team uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in order to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBTIDA, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
|
September 30,
2019
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(59,176
|
)
|
|
$
|
(33,424
|
)
|
|
$
|
(101,375
|
)
|
|
$
|
(63,508
|
)
|
Other expense
|
|
|
3,827
|
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
|
8,584
|
|
|
|
3,630
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,881
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
|
|
8,059
|
|
|
|
5,634
|
|
Stock and unit-based compensation
|
|
|
29,655
|
|
|
|
1,405
|
|
|
|
35,641
|
|
|
|
2,204
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(22,813
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,128
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,091
|
)
|
|
$
|
(52,040
|
)
Source: Oak Street Health
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006100/en/Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare