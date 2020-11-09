 

Intevac Announces Participation in Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference taking place on November 18 and 19, 2020. Intevac’s presentation will be available via webcast starting at 7:00 am CST on November 18th. The presentation may be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.intevac.com, and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

