Ring Energy Announces Financial and Operational Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ending September 30, 2020

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) announced today financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Increased net oil & gas sales by 74.0% to 9,549 Boe/d (89% oil), compared to 5,487 Boe/d (86% oil) for Q2 2020

Decreased LOE 1 by 38.5% to $8.88 million or $10.11/Boe, compared to $14.43 million or $14.03/Boe for Q3 2019

by 38.5% to $8.88 million or $10.11/Boe, compared to $14.43 million or $14.03/Boe for Q3 2019 Decreased cash G&A 2 by 34.6% to $1.93 million or $2.20/Boe, compared to $2.95 million or $2.87/Boe for Q3 2019

Reported net loss of $1.96 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Excluding the unrealized loss on derivatives and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation, adjusted net income 3 per diluted share is $0.05/share

Adjusted EBITDA 3 increased 44.6% to $19.9 million, compared to $13.7 million for Q2 2020

Free cash flow ("FCF") 3 increased 45.8% to $11.3 million, compared to $7.7 million for Q2 2020

Reduced bank debt by $15.0 million, outstanding balance is $360 million

Increased liquidity 3 to $32.2 million

to $32.2 million Reduced capital spending by 79.9% to $4.3 million, compared to $21.4 million for Q3 2019

Net realized gain on derivates of approximately $1.7 million

Q1-Q3 2020 Highlights and Subsequent Events

Decreased LOE 1 by 25.8% to $24.72 million or $10.47/Boe during first nine months of 2020, compared to $33.3 million or $11.51/Boe for the same nine months of the prior year

Decreased cash G&A 2 by 44.3% to $7.15 million or $3.03/Boe during first nine months of 2020, compared to $12.85 million or $4.44/Boe for the same nine months of the prior year

Reported net loss of $93.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share through September 30, 2020. Excluding the unrealized loss on derivatives, ceiling test write down and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation, adjusted net income 3 per diluted share is $0.21/share

Generated adjusted EBITDA 3 of $61.6 million through September 30, 2020

Remained FCF 3 positive for four consecutive quarters and generated over $27.0 million FCF 3 through Q3 2020

positive for four consecutive quarters and generated over $27.0 million FCF through Q3 2020 Reduced capital spending by 77.8% to $22.2 million during the first nine months of 2020, compared to $99.8 million for the same nine months of the prior year (excludes Wishbone acquisition in 2019)

Net realized gain on derivates of approximately $18.8 million through September 30, 2020

Announced appointment of Paul D. McKinney as Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board

Reorganized the Board of Directors by replacing three insiders with three independent Directors

Raised ~$19.1 million in net proceeds further improving liquidity from public and registered direct offerings

Posted a positive average operating margin4 of $20.60/Boe through September 30, 2020

(1) Lease operating expenses “LOE” excludes ad valorem taxes (2) Cash G&A excludes stock-based compensation & operating lease expense (3) The Company defines and reconciles adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are useful information for investors because they are used internally and are accepted by the investment community. They are used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. (4) Operating margin – Net received price per BOE less cash-based expenses per BOE. Calculation of this value is included in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Management Comments

Paul D. McKinney, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, “As commodity prices improved during the third quarter, Ring returned the majority of its previously shut-in wells to production and made excellent progress on our cost reduction initiatives begun earlier in the year. This, along with our hedges, significantly improved our financial results over the second quarter. Because we believe these pandemic-induced economic conditions are likely to continue for an extended period of time, we are putting our growth plans on hold, prioritizing our capital to high-return projects that improve liquidity, and aggressively managing our cost structure so that we can continue to generate free cash flow and pay down debt. We are fortunate that our production portfolio is characterized by the long-life and shallow declines of predominately the San Andres formation and the majority of our drilling inventory is economic in the current price environment giving us the sustainability and flexibility to meet the challenges that we are currently facing.”

Mr. McKinney continued, “During my short tenure here, I have seen firsthand the outstanding job our operations and field personnel have performed in an incredibly challenging environment. They have reduced our lease operating expenses on $/Boe basis by 20% over the prior quarter and 28% over the same three months of the prior year. Not only do I commend them for these achievements, but together, we are exploring additional cost saving and production enhancing ideas that we expect to be evident in future quarters.”

Other Financial Updates

Important to note - the third quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax unrealized loss on derivatives of $6,228,453 and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $565,819. Excluding these items, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.05/share, versus the net loss of $(0.03)/share.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net income included a pre-tax unrealized gain on derivatives of $14,086,699, a pre-tax ceiling test impairment of $147,937,943 and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $2,557,156. Excluding these items, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.19. The Company believes results excluding these items are more comparable to estimates provided by security analysts and, therefore, are useful in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance, compared to other similarly situated oil and gas producing companies.

Third quarter of 2020 the outstanding balance on the Company’s $1 billion senior credit facility was $360 million with a weighted average interest rate on borrowings under the senior credit facility of 4.5%. The next bank redetermination, originally scheduled for November 2020, was extended by the bank group to December 2020 to allow the Company to properly reflect recent cost reductions and operational efficiencies in the reserve information provided to the bank group.

In May 2020, the Company unwound the costless collars for June 2020 and July 2020. Concurrently, the Company entered Swap contracts at $33.24 for 5,500 barrels per day for June and July 2020, equal to the barrels for which the costless collars were unwound. Like costless collars, there is no cost to enter the Swap contracts. On Swap contracts, there is no spread and payments will be made or received based on the difference between WTI and the Swap contract price. The costless collar and Swap pricing do not take into consideration any pricing differentials between NYMEX WTI pricing and the price received by the Company.

2020 costless collars, in place for August through December 2020

BOPD Put Price Call Price 1,000 $50.00 $65.83 1,000 $50.00 $65.40 1,000 $50.00 $58.40 1,000 $50.00 $58.25 1,500 $50.00 $58.65

2020 Swap, in place for July 2020

BOPD Swap Price 5,500 $33.24

Third quarter of 2020, the Company entered derivative contracts for 2021 in the form of costless collars of NYMEX WTI Crude oil. The contracts are for a total of 4,500 barrels of oil per day for the period of January 2021 through December 2021. Again, the costless collar pricing does not take into consideration any pricing differentials between NYMEX WTI pricing and the price received by the Company.

2021 costless collars, in place for January through December 2021

BOPD Put Price Call Price 1,000 $45.00 $54.75 1,000 $45.00 $52.71 1,000 $40.00 $55.08 1,500 $40.00 $55.35

Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company entered into Swap derivative contracts for 6,000 MMBTU/day for calendar year 2021 at a price of $2.991 per MMBTU and 5,000 MMBTU/day for calendar year 2022 at a price of $2.7255 per MMBTU.

Additional Operations Update

Third quarter of 2020 oil sales were 781,626 barrels (8,496 Bop/d), and gas sales volume were 581,123 MCF (6,317 mcf/d) (thousand cubic feet). On a barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”) basis for the third quarter of 2020 production sales were 878,480 BOEs (9,549 Boe/d), compared to 499,333 BOEs (5,487 Boe/d) for the second quarter of 2020, a 75.9% increase.

The average price differential the Company experienced from WTI pricing in Q3’2020 was approximately $2.00.

Third quarter of 2020 Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) were $10.11 per BOE, production taxes $ 1.62 per BOE and ad valorem taxes $0.91 per BOE for total of $12.64 per BOE field level all in lifting cost. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs, including accretion, were $12.59 per BOE, and general and administrative costs, which included a $565,819 charge for stock-based compensation were $2.84 per BOE. Operating lease expense (equipment/office leases) was $0.34 per BOE.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, lease operating expenses were $10.47 per BOE, production taxes $1.58 per BOE and ad valorem taxes $1.02 per BOE for total of $13.07 per BOE field level all in lifting cost. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization costs, including accretion, were $13.78 per BOE, and general and administrative costs, which included a $2,557,156 charge for stock-based compensation, were $4.11 per BOE. Operating lease expense (equipment/office leases) was $0.37 per BOE.

Subsequent Events Update

Changes occurred to executive management and to the Board of Directors. Mr. Lloyd T. Rochford resigned from his employment position of Executive Chairman and from the Board of Directors but will remain in an advisory capacity to Mr. Paul McKinney. Mr. Kelly Hoffman resigned as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors. Mr. Stanley McCabe resigned from the Board of Directors. Mr. David Fowler resigned from the Board of Directors but remains as President of the Company. Mr. Paul D. McKinney was appointed as Chairman of the Board and as Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Mr. Thomas L. Mitchell, John A. Crum and Richard E. Harris were appointed to the Board as independent Directors.

The Company completed a public offering and concurrently completed a registered direct offering of common shares, pre-funded warrants, and common warrants. In total, the company issued 13,075,800 shares, 16,728,500 pre-funded warrants and 29,804,300 common warrants. Gross proceeds received at closing were approximately $20.8 million and net proceeds are anticipated to be approximately $19.1MM.

The previously announced plan to divest of Delaware Basin assets failed to close. The Company continues to attempt to work with the buyer, but the termination process has been initiated and unless an agreement can be reached, the contracts will terminate on November 12, 2020.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, its Form 10Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.

RING ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For The Three Months For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2019 2020 (restated) 2020 (restated) Oil and Gas Revenues $ 31,466,544 $ 50,339,105 $ 81,673,465 $ 143,471,645 Costs and Operating Expenses Oil and gas production costs (including ad valorem taxes) 9,678,011 15,478,052 27,128,768 36,455,925 Oil and gas production taxes 1,427,041 2,307,226 3,731,046 6,802,996 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,826,989 14,115,170 31,848,093 41,659,494 Ceiling test impairment - - 147,937,943 - Asset retirement obligation accretion 230,784 236,207 694,113 681,386 Operating lease expense 295,631 114,112 876,889 370,462 General and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation) 2,496,927 3,745,928 9,709,431 15,287,072 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 24,955,383 35,996,695 221,926,283 101,257,335 Income (Loss) from Operations 6,511,161 14,342,410 (140,252,818 ) 42,214,310 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 1 9 7 13,505 Interest expense (4,457,250 ) (4,556,509 ) (12,958,788 ) (9,589,434 ) Realized gain on derivatives 1,726,373 - 18,814,068 - Unrealized gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivatives (6,228,453 ) 1,877,368 14,086,699 3,066,913 Net Other Income (Expense) (8,959,329 ) (2,679,132 ) 19,941,986 (6,509,016 ) Income (Loss) before Tax Provision (2,448,168 ) 11,663,278 (120,310,832 ) 35,705,294 (Provision for) Benefit from Income Taxes 486,565 (2,805,278 ) 27,153,281 (11,235,437 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (1,961,603 ) $ 8,858,000 $ (93,157,551 ) $ 24,469,857 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.37 ) $ 0.37 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.37 ) $ 0.37 Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 67,980,961 67,811,127 67,985,168 66,149,469 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 67,980,961 67,836,968 67,985,168 66,401,422

COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Net Sales - BOE per day 9,549 11,183 -14.6% Per BOE: Average Sales Price $35.82 $48.93 -26.8% Lease Operating Expenses (excluding ad valorem taxes) 10.11 14.03 -28.0% Ad valorem Taxes 0.91 1.01 -10.1% Production Taxes 1.62 2.24 -27.7% DD&A 12.32 13.72 -10.2% Accretion 0.26 0.23 13.0% General & Administrative Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) 2.20 2.87 -23.4% Operating Lease Expense 0.34 0.11 209.0% Realized (gain) loss on derivatives (1.97) 0.00 N/A Interest Expense 5.07 4.43 14.6% Operating Margin(4) $17.54 $24.24 -27.6% Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change Net Sales - BOE per day 8,617 10,607 -18.8% Per BOE: Average Sales Price $34.59 $49.55 -30.2% Lease Operating Expenses (excluding ad valorem taxes) 10.47 11.51 -9.0% Ad valorem Taxes 1.02 1.08 -5.8% Production Taxes 1.58 2.35 -32.8% DD&A 13.49 14.39 -6.2% Accretion 0.29 0.24 20.8% General & Administrative Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) 3.03 4.44 -31.7% Operating Lease Expense 0.37 0.13 184.6% Realized (gain) loss on derivatives (7.97) 0.00 N/A Interest Expense 5.49 3.31 65.7% Operating Margin(4) $20.60 $26.73 -22.9% (4) Operating margin – Net received price per BOE less cash-based expenses per BOE.

RING ENERGY, INC. BALANCE SHEET September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 17,920,817 $ 10,004,622 Accounts receivable 12,489,321 22,909,195 Joint interest billing receivable 653,607 1,812,469 Derivative receivable 1,711,710 - Derivative asset 9,518,564 - Prepaid expenses and retainers 498,610 3,982,255 Total Current Assets 42,792,629 38,708,541 Properties and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties subject to amortization 953,696,964 1,083,966,135 Financing lease asset subject to depreciation 858,513 858,513 Fixed assets subject to depreciation 1,465,551 1,465,551 Total Properties and Equipment 956,021,028 1,086,290,199 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (188,922,137 ) (157,074,044 ) Net Properties and Equipment 767,098,891 929,216,155 Operating lease asset 990,155 1,867,044 Derivative asset 1,568,057 - Deferred Income Taxes 21,152,105 - Deferred Financing Costs 2,647,160 3,214,408 Total Assets $ 836,248,997 $ 973,006,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,839,820 $ 54,635,602 Financing lease liability 292,227 280,970 Operating lease liability 814,400 1,175,904 Derivative liabilities - 3,000,078 Total Current Liabilities 25,946,447 59,092,554 Deferred income taxes - 6,001,176 Revolving line of credit 360,000,000 366,500,000 Financing lease liability, less current portion 201,528 424,126 Operating lease liability, less current portion 175,755 691,140 Asset retirement obligations 17,119,114 16,787,219 Total Liabilities 403,442,844 449,496,215 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 67,983,075 shares and 67,993,797 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 67,983 67,994 Additional paid-in capital 528,755,063 526,301,281 Accumulated deficit (96,016,893 ) (2,859,342 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 432,806,153 523,509,933 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 836,248,997 $ 973,006,148

RING ENERGY, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2019 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (restated) Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (93,157,551 ) $ 24,469,857 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 31,848,093 41,659,494 Ceiling test impairment 147,937,943 - Accretion expense 694,113 681,386 Amortization of deferred financing costs 567,248 - Share-based compensation 2,557,156 2,436,035 Deferred income tax provision (25,573,920 ) 7,498,112 Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation (1,579,361 ) 3,737,325 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (14,086,699 ) (3,066,913 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,867,026 (7,095,256 ) Prepaid expenses and retainers 3,483,645 (6,060,699 ) Accounts payable (17,225,782 ) (1,055,397 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (428,605 ) (615,732 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 44,903,306 62,588,212 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties (1,189,433 ) (263,262,046 ) Proceeds from oil and gas property divestiture 4,500,000 - Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties (33,586,337 ) (122,004,117 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (30,275,770 ) (385,266,163 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 21,500,000 327,000,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (28,000,000 ) - Reduction of financing lease liability (211,341 ) (86,686 ) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (6,711,341 ) 326,913,314 Net Change in Cash 7,916,195 4,235,363 Cash at Beginning of Period 10,004,622 3,363,726 Cash at End of Period $ 17,920,817 $ 7,599,089 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 12,387,670 $ 5,821,545 Noncash Investing and Financing Activities Asset retirement obligation incurred during development $ 66,387 $ 602,090 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability - 539,577 Financing lease assets obtained in exchange for new financing lease liability - 947,435 Capitalized expenditures attributable to drilling projects financed through current liabilities 2,600,000 26,958,655 Acquisition of oil and gas properties Assumption of joint interest billing receivable - 1,464,394 Assumption of prepaid assets - 2,864,554 Assumption of accounts and revenue payables - (1,234,862 ) Asset retirement obligation incurred through acquisition - (2,979,645 ) Common stock issued as partial consideration in asset acquisition - (28,356,396 ) Oil and gas properties subject to amortization - 296,910,774

Non-GAAP reconciliations Adjusted net income per share For The Three Months For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2019 2020 (restated) 2020 (restated) Adjusted net income per share Net income (loss) per income statement $ (1,961,603 ) $ 8,858,000 $ (93,157,551 ) $ 24,469,857 Stock-based compensation 565,819 792,836 2,557,156 2,436,035 Ceiling test write down - - 147,937,943 - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 6,228,453 (1,877,368 ) (14,086,699 ) (3,066,913 ) Tax adjustment for adjusting items (1,446,501 ) 230,897 (29,041,348 ) 134,314 Adjusted net income $ 3,386,168 $ 8,004,365 $ 14,209,501 $ 23,973,293 Weighted average shares outstanding 67,980,961 67,836,552 67,985,168 66,401,422 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ 0.36

Adjusted EBITDA per share For The Three Months For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 2020 (restated) 2020 (restated) Net income (loss) per income statement $ (1,961,603 ) $ 8,858,000 $ (93,157,551 ) $ 24,469,857 Net interest expense 4,457,249 4,556,500 12,958,781 9,575,929 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 6,228,453 (1,877,368 ) (14,086,699 ) (3,066,913 ) Ceiling test impairment - - 147,937,943 - Income tax expense (benefit) (486,565 ) 2,805,278 (27,153,281 ) 11,235,437 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,826,989 14,115,170 31,848,093 41,659,494 Accretion of discounted liabilities 230,784 236,207 694,113 681,386 Stock- based compensation 565,819 792,836 2,557,156 2,436,035 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,861,126 $ 29,486,623 $ 61,598,555 $ 86,991,225 Weighted average shares outstanding 67,980,961 67,836,552 67,985,168 66,401,422 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.91 $ 1.31

Free cash flow For The Three Months For The Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2019 2020 (restated) 2020 (restated) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,861,126 $ 29,486,623 $ 61,598,555 $ 86,991,225 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) (4,268,126 ) (4,556,500 ) (12,391,534 ) (9,575,929 ) Capital expenditures (excluding Northwest Shelf acquisition) (4,305,557 ) (21,413,253 ) (22,205,770 ) (99,838,922 ) Free cash flow $ 11,287,443 $ 3,516,870 $ 27,001,251 $ (22,423,626 )

Liquidity, as of September 30, 2020 Cash $ 17,920,817 Available under Credit Facility 15,000,000 Outstanding Letters of Credit (760,438 ) Net available under Credit Facility 14,239,562 Liquidity $ 32,160,379

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations 2019 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (restated) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,903,306 $ 62,588,212 Change in operating assets and liabilities 4,303,716 14,827,084 Cash flow from operations $ 49,207,022 $ 77,415,296

