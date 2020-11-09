 

Immutep’s Phase II TACTI-002 Study Reports Encouraging Data at SITC

Sydney, Australia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASX/Media Release                                                                                                                    


  • Overall Response Rates (ORR) in 1st line NSCLC and 2nd line HNSCC continue to be very favourable
  • 5 patients with a Complete Response (disappearance of all lesions): 2 patients in 1st line NSCLC and 3 patients in 2nd line HNSCC
  • Encouraging efficacy for low PD-L1 expressing patients who do not typically respond to immune checkpoint (PD-L1) therapy
  • Partial response and long lasting stabilization of disease as well as favourable Overall Survival (OS) in PD-1/PD-L1 resistant/refractory patients leading to a favorable DMC recommendation to open Stage 2 of 2nd line NSCLC of the trial

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 10 November 2020 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces encouraging new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).

The data was presented by TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary 2020 Annual Meeting as part of a late breaker poster presentation and poster walk for highly scored abstracts.

The poster is also available on Immutep’s website: www.immutep.com

Principal investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs, said: “In first-line NSCLC and second-line HNSCC we are seeing very encouraging results compared to historical studies where pembrolizumab has been given as monotherapy in comparable patient groups. These results highlight the potential therapeutic benefit of adding efti to the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, together with an excellent safety profile. The data strongly support further evaluation of the combination in both lung and head and neck cancers.”  

Nachrichten zu den Werten

14:00 Uhr
Immutep Announces Australian Patent Grant For IMP701 Antibody
02.11.20
Immutep’s TACTI-002 Data to Be Presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2020 Annual Meeting
29.10.20
Immutep to Collaborate with LabCorp to Develop Oncology Services and Products
23.10.20
Immutep Announces the Start of an Investigator-Initiated Phase II Study in COVID-19 Patients
22.10.20
Immutep Activities Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
21.10.20
Immutep Granted European Patent for IMP761
19.10.20
Immutep to Present AIPAC Overall Survival Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020