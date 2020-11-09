Immutep’s Phase II TACTI-002 Study Reports Encouraging Data at SITC

Overall Response Rates (ORR) in 1 st line NSCLC and 2 nd line HNSCC continue to be very favourable

line NSCLC and 2 line HNSCC continue to be very favourable 5 patients with a Complete Response (disappearance of all lesions): 2 patients in 1 st line NSCLC and 3 patients in 2 nd line HNSCC

line NSCLC and 3 patients in 2 line HNSCC Encouraging efficacy for low PD-L1 expressing patients who do not typically respond to immune checkpoint (PD-L1) therapy

Partial response and long lasting stabilization of disease as well as favourable Overall Survival (OS) in PD-1/PD-L1 resistant/refractory patients leading to a favorable DMC recommendation to open Stage 2 of 2nd line NSCLC of the trial

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 10 November 2020 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces encouraging new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).

The data was presented by TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary 2020 Annual Meeting as part of a late breaker poster presentation and poster walk for highly scored abstracts.

The poster is also available on Immutep’s website: www.immutep.com

Principal investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs, said: “In first-line NSCLC and second-line HNSCC we are seeing very encouraging results compared to historical studies where pembrolizumab has been given as monotherapy in comparable patient groups. These results highlight the potential therapeutic benefit of adding efti to the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, together with an excellent safety profile. The data strongly support further evaluation of the combination in both lung and head and neck cancers.”