Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it will report fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 23, 2020. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Datto Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, November 23, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 8549639

Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)

Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1- 416-621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 30, 2020)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com