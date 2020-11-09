Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

September 30, 2019

Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2019

Nine Months

Ended

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners, diluted (in thousands) ($30,072)(1) $216,873 ($44,269)(1) $239,223

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners (EPS) per diluted common share ($0.49)(1) $3.48 ($0.72)(1) $3.84

Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted common share $0.39 $0.88 $1.47 $2.59

Growth rate (55.7)% (43.2)%

Adjusted FFO (AFFO) per diluted common share $0.60(2) $0.86 (3) $1.90(2) $2.74(3)

Growth rate (30.2)% (30.7)%

(1) Net income (loss) and EPS for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 were lower primarily due to the sale of 50 percent of our interest in Starfield Hanam (Hanam, South Korea) and a litigation settlement related to The Mall of San Juan that resulted in the recognition of gains totaling approximately $3.30 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2019, as well as the disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. EPS for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 included an impairment charge related to Stamford Town Center of $0.23 per diluted common share, partially offset by a gain on the transfer of building and improvements of an anchor space of $0.06 per diluted common share. EPS for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 also included gains totaling approximately $0.28 per diluted common share related to the sale of 50 percent of our interest in CityOn.Xi’an (Xi’an, China), as well as accelerated amortization of an allowance related to the closing of an anchor space at a U.S. property.

(2) AFFO for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 excluded costs related to the Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction, restructuring charges, fluctuations in the fair value of equity securities and adjustments to the previously recognized promote fee (net of tax) related to Starfield Hanam recorded last year. AFFO for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 also excluded deferred income tax expense incurred related to the sale of CityOn.Xi’an and costs associated with the Taubman Asia President transition.

(3) AFFO for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 excluded restructuring charges, a promote fee (net of tax) related to Starfield Hanam and costs associated with shareholder activism. AFFO for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 also excluded pre-closing costs related to the sale of our interest in three Taubman Asia properties to Blackstone and the fluctuation in the fair value of equity securities.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, AFFO per diluted share was $0.60. Disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mall closures, tenant bankruptcies and nonpayments, significantly impacted third quarter results. Accordingly, the company recognized uncollectible tenant revenues of $28 million at our beneficial interest, or $0.32 per diluted share of AFFO during the quarter. In addition, the company received lease termination income of $19.3 million, at our beneficial interest, or $0.22 per diluted share of AFFO, in the third quarter.

“Operations across our portfolio are steadily improving, despite the continuing impact of the pandemic,” said the company’s Chairman, President and CEO Robert S. Taubman. “All of our properties are open and operating and nearly 94 percent of our U.S. tenants have reopened. Since May, traffic, sales and collections have consistently improved.”

Operating Statistics

Comparable center NOI (comp center NOI) at our beneficial interest, including lease cancellation income, was down 18.3 percent in the third quarter and 14.4 percent year-to-date, using constant currency exchange rates. Excluding lease cancellation income, comp center NOI was down 29 percent in the quarter and down 18.5 percent year-to-date, using constant currency exchange rates. Higher year-over-year uncollectible tenant revenues impacted comp center NOI excluding lease cancellation income by 16.5 percent in the quarter and 12.6 percent year-to-date.

In the U.S., total mall tenant sales have improved every month since May. In addition, tenant sales per square foot in comparable centers improved throughout the third quarter. Excluding Apple and Tesla (two tenants that create volatility in quarterly reporting) sales per square foot were down 16.4 percent in the third quarter, sequentially improving each month, with September down 5.7 percent. In Asia, sales per square foot were up modestly in the third quarter and year-to-date.

Average rent per square foot for the quarter in U.S. comparable centers was $59.28, down 6.4 percent. Year-to-date average rent per square foot in U.S. comparable centers was $60.52, down 4.7 percent. Lower sales-based rents and rent relief (including abatements) related to the COVID-19 pandemic together impacted average rent per square foot by 5.6 percent in the third quarter and 2.4 percent year-to-date.

Ending occupancy in U.S. comparable centers was 89.9 percent on September 30, 2020, down 2.7 percent from September 30, 2019 largely due to tenant bankruptcies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leased space in U.S. comparable centers was 92.6 percent on September 30, 2020, down 3 percent from September 30, 2019.

Financing and Portfolio Activity

The joint venture that owns Starfield Hanam (17.15 percent owned by the company) has fully refinanced its two construction loans that together had a balance of approximately $319 million U.S. dollars (using September 30 exchange rates) and a weighted average effective rate of 2.67 percent.

In September, the joint venture first repaid the $52 million U.S. dollar construction loan using the property’s available cash.

In October, the joint venture completed two new loans that replace the original construction facilities. The primary new loan is a five-year, non-recourse Korean Won denominated facility with a capacity of approximately $535 million U.S. dollars at current exchange rates. The facility is fully drawn and bears interest at fixed rate of 2.38 percent. This loan is interest-only, until the final year when principal payments are required. The additional facility is a one-year, interest-only, Korean Won denominated loan with a capacity of approximately $9 million U.S. dollars at current exchange rates. This facility is expected to be fully drawn in the fourth quarter and the interest rate will be fixed at that time. These financings have resulted in excess proceeds of approximately $34 million, at our beneficial interest. Together with additional reserves at the property this refinancing is expected to result in the repatriation of $58 million later this year.

In October, the company also completed the sale of Stamford Town Center (Stamford, Conn.), a 50 percent owned joint venture. As a result of the sale, an impairment charge of $19.8 million at our beneficial interest was recognized during the third quarter.

Starfield Anseong Grand Opening

On October 7, the company opened Starfield Anseong (Gyeonggi Province, South Korea) to tremendous enthusiasm from the local community. The one million square foot, modern shopping, entertainment and dining destination, featuring 280 tenants, opened over 90 percent occupied and nearly 100 percent leased. We expect to have 99 percent occupancy by year-end.

Starfield Anseong’s collection of prominent international brands includes Zara, Nike, Uniqlo, H&M, Vans, COS, Guess, Adidas, BMW, Patagonia, Camper, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, West Elm and Under Armour. The mall is anchored by Shinsegae Factory Store, E-Mart, Toy Kingdom and successful entertainment concepts, including Aquafield, Sports Monster and Megabox, an upscale cinema. Starfield Anseong will serve as the primary shopping destination for Anseong, Asan, Jincheon and Pyeongtaek, four high-growth cities in Greater Seoul.

Early sales and traffic results have been very strong. Starfield Anseong welcomed over one million customers and generated tenant sales of nearly $32 million U.S. dollars within the first ten days following its grand opening. Starfield Anseong is Taubman Asia’s fourth successful development project and its second joint venture with Shinsegae Property.

See Taubman Asia and Shinsegae Group Celebrate the Opening of Starfield Anseong in South Korea Today – Oct. 7, 2020.

COVID-19 Update

Most of Taubman’s U.S. operating properties closed on March 19th, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have reopened gradually with enhanced safety protocols. All U.S. properties and nearly 85 percent of stores had reopened by June 30, 2020. Three of our properties were closed intermittently in the third quarter as a result of state regulations but are once again open. Nearly 94 percent of our tenants have now reopened with traffic, sales, and tenant collections improving each month since May.

In Asia, CityOn.Xi’an, CityOn.Zhengzhou (Zhengzhou, Henan, China) and Starfield Hanam experienced varying levels of disruption from the pandemic but have largely recovered. In the third quarter NOI at our beneficial interest was essentially flat compared to last year and tenant sales per square foot were up modestly. Over 98 percent of tenants are open throughout the three properties.

The company has taken several actions to enhance liquidity due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. planned capital expenditures for the year have been lowered by approximately $135 million, at our beneficial interest, which represents a reduction of nearly 65 percent from the original budget. In Asia, the only material capital spending this year has been related to the completion of Starfield Anseong, which has been funded by the construction loan.

Operating expenses for the year are expected to be reduced by about $17 million at our beneficial interest. In addition, the company did not pay a dividend on its common stock in the second or third quarter, preserving approximately $120 million of cash.

These initiatives, coupled with improving operations, have significantly enhanced the company’s liquidity position. Total liquidity, which includes cash on hand and borrowing capacity under our lines of credit, was $455 million at the end of the third quarter, up about $90 million from June 30, 2020.

Investor Conference Call

Due to the pending transaction with Simon Property Group, which is currently the subject of litigation, the company will not host a conference call to review the third quarter 2020 financial results.

About Taubman

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.

For ease of use, references in this press release to “Taubman Centers,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “company,” “Taubman” or an operating platform mean Taubman Centers, Inc. and/or one or more of a number of separate, affiliated entities. Business is actually conducted by an affiliated entity rather than Taubman Centers, Inc. itself or the named operating platform.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend on or relate to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “would,” “should”, “estimates”, “could”, “intends”, “plans” or other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements as a result of, but not limited to, the following factors: the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges, risks and uncertainties which have had, and may continue to have, direct and indirect adverse impacts on the general economy, mall environment, tenants, customers, and employees, as well as mall and tenant operations (including the ability to remain open) and operating procedures, occupancy, anchor and mall tenant sales, sales-based rent, rent collection, leasing and negotiated rents, mall development and redevelopment activities and the fair value of assets (increasing the likelihood of future impairment charges); future economic performance, including stabilization and recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; savings due to cost-cutting measures; payments of dividends and the sufficiency of cash to meet operational needs; changes in market rental rates; unscheduled closings or bankruptcies of tenants; relationships with anchor tenants; trends in the mall industry; challenges with department stores; changes in consumer shopping behavior, including accelerated trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the liquidity of real estate investments; Taubman’s ability to comply with debt covenants; the availability and terms of financings; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in value of investments; the ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; risks related to acquiring, developing, expanding, leasing and managing properties; competitors gaining economies of scale through M&A and consolidation activity; changes in value of investments in foreign entities; risks related to joint venture properties; insurance costs and coverage; security breaches that could impact Taubman’s information technology, infrastructure or personal data; costs associated with response to technology breaches; the loss of key management personnel; shareholder activism costs and related diversion of management time; terrorist activities; maintaining Taubman’s status as a real estate investment trust; changes in the laws of states, localities, and foreign jurisdictions that may increase taxes on the company’s operations; changes in global, national, regional and/or local economic and geopolitical climates; the outcome of any litigation between Taubman and Simon Property Group, Inc. (“Simon”) related to the proposed transactions between Taubman and Simon, including the litigation in the State of Michigan Circuit Court for the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Oakland County); the outcome of any shareholder litigation related to the proposed transactions, and insurance coverage for liabilities of Taubman or its directors, if any, thereunder; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to satisfy any conditions to completion of the proposed transactions; the risk that a condition to closing of the transaction may not be satisfied; Simon’s and Taubman’s ability to consummate the transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the transaction will not be fully realized; the ability of Taubman to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with business partners pending the consummation of the transaction; and the impact of legislative, regulatory and competitive changes and other risk factors relating to the industry in which Taubman operates, as detailed from time to time in Taubman’s reports filed with the SEC. There can be no assurance that the transaction will in fact be consummated.

Additional information about these factors and about the material factors or assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements may be found under Item 1.A in Taubman’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Taubman cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the proposed transaction, shareholders and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the proposed transaction or other matters attributable to Taubman or any other person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this communication or the date otherwise specified herein. Taubman does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as may be required by law.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 1 - Summary of Results For the Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars, except as indicated) Three Months Ended Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (36,648 ) 316,390 (41,959 ) 363,005 Noncontrolling share of income (loss) of consolidated joint ventures 308 (958 ) (1,015 ) (3,219 ) Noncontrolling share of (income) loss of TRG 12,052 (93,690 ) 16,653 (103,899 ) Distributions to participating securities of TRG (597 ) (595 ) (1,817 ) Preferred stock dividends (5,784 ) (5,784 ) (17,353 ) (17,353 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareholders (30,072 ) 215,361 (44,269 ) 236,717 Net income (loss) per common share - basic (0.49 ) 3.52 (0.72 ) 3.87 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted (0.49 ) 3.48 (0.72 ) 3.84 Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG (1) 34,458 78,387 130,379 228,470 Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders (1) 24,226 54,747 91,316 160,544 Funds from Operations per common share - basic (1) 0.39 0.89 1.48 2.62 Funds from Operations per common share - diluted (1) 0.39 0.88 1.47 2.59 Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG (1) 53,640 75,977 168,542 241,489 Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders (1) 37,719 53,064 118,108 169,648 Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - basic (1) 0.61 0.87 1.92 2.77 Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - diluted (1) 0.60 0.86 1.90 2.74 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 61,696,565 61,211,249 61,512,816 61,169,279 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 61,696,565 62,245,414 61,512,816 62,232,496 Common shares outstanding at end of period 61,723,103 61,213,170 Weighted average units - Operating Partnership - basic 87,713,880 87,641,965 87,696,394 87,097,595 Weighted average units - Operating Partnership - diluted 88,874,258 88,676,130 88,807,212 88,160,812 Units outstanding at end of period - Operating Partnership 87,719,766 87,643,886 Ownership percentage of the Operating Partnership at end of period 70.4 % 69.8 % Number of owned shopping centers at end of period 24 24 Operating Statistics: NOI at 100% - comparable centers - growth % (1)(2) (16.9 )% (2.5 )% (14.4 )% (1.3 )% NOI at 100% - comparable centers including lease cancellation income at constant

currency - growth % (1) (16.9 )% (14.0 )% NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income - growth % (1)(2) (27.2 )% (1.5 )% (18.3 )% 0.3 % NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income at constant

currency - growth % (1)(2) (27.2 )% (0.9 )% (17.9 )% 1.1 % Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers including lease cancellation income - growth % (1) (18.3 )% (14.5 )% Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers including lease cancellation income

at constant currency - growth % (1) (18.3 )% (14.4 )% Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income - growth % (1) (29.0 )% (18.7 )% Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income

at constant currency - growth % (1) (29.0 )% (18.5 )% Beneficial interest in NOI - total portfolio excluding lease cancellation income - growth % (1)(2) (33.9 )% 0.7 % (22.8 )% 3.6 % Average rent per square foot - U.S. Consolidated Businesses (3) 65.24 70.52 68.45 70.97 Average rent per square foot - U.S. UJVs (3) 53.23 56.03 52.44 55.91 Average rent per square foot - Combined U.S. centers (3) 59.28 63.36 60.52 63.48 Average rent per square foot growth % - U.S. comparable centers (3) (6.4 )% (4.7 )% Ending occupancy - all U.S. centers 88.5 % 91.7 % Ending occupancy - U.S. comparable centers (3) 89.9 % 92.6 % Leased space - all U.S. centers 91.1 % 94.7 % Leased space - U.S. comparable centers (3) 92.6 % 95.6 % Mall tenant sales - all U.S. centers (4) 938,843 1,570,828 2,690,070 4,776,719 Mall tenant sales - U.S. comparable centers (3)(4) 836,342 1,376,324 2,366,916 4,263,932 12-Months Trailing Operating Statistics: 2020 2019 Mall tenant sales - all U.S. centers (4) 4,828,525 6,741,322 Mall tenant sales - U.S. comparable centers (3)(4) 4,233,859 6,063,124 Sales per square foot - U.S. comparable centers (3)(4) 790 980 All U.S. centers (4): Mall tenant occupancy costs as a percentage of tenant sales - U.S. Consolidated Businesses 19.0 % 13.2 % Mall tenant occupancy costs as a percentage of tenant sales - U.S. UJVs 15.6 % 11.7 % Mall tenant occupancy costs as a percentage of tenant sales - Combined U.S. centers 17.3 % 12.5 % U.S. comparable centers (3)(4): Mall tenant occupancy costs as a percentage of tenant sales - U.S. Consolidated Businesses 18.4 % 12.8 % Mall tenant occupancy costs as a percentage of tenant sales - U.S. UJVs 15.4 % 11.5 % Mall tenant occupancy costs as a percentage of tenant sales - Combined U.S. centers 17.0 % 12.2 % (1) See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' for the definition and use of EBITDA, NOI, and FFO. (2) Statistics exclude non-comparable centers as defined in the respective periods and have not been subsequently restated for changes in the pools of comparable centers. (3) Statistics exclude non-comparable centers for all periods presented. The September 30, 2019 statistics have been restated to include comparable centers to 2020. (4) Based on reports of sales furnished by mall tenants. Sales per square foot exclude spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 2 - Income Statement For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) REVENUES: Rental revenues 122,817 125,744 141,213 138,960 Overage rents 540 3,219 3,865 6,736 Management, leasing, and development services 440 1,927 Other 7,201 4,334 15,501 7,413 Total revenues 130,998 133,297 162,506 153,109 EXPENSES: Maintenance, taxes, utilities, and promotion 37,053 44,558 40,786 45,274 Other operating 13,289 5,147 19,753 6,412 Management, leasing, and development services 435 1,895 General and administrative 7,048 9,632 Restructuring charges 2,395 876 Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 17,060 Impairment charge 39,668 Costs associated with shareholder activism 675 Interest expense 33,052 34,927 37,695 35,398 Depreciation and amortization 49,235 34,983 47,849 33,865 Total expenses 159,567 159,283 159,161 120,949 Nonoperating income, net 1,694 11,804 11,108 5,657 (26,875 ) (14,182 ) 14,453 37,817 Income tax expense (37 ) (3,425 ) (2,021 ) (2,266 ) Equity in income (loss) of UJVs (9,736 ) 20,252 Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs, net of tax 138,696 Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs 145,010 Net income (loss) (36,648 ) (17,607 ) 316,390 35,551 Net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling share of income (loss) of consolidated joint ventures 308 (958 ) Noncontrolling share of (income) loss of TRG 12,052 (93,690 ) Distributions to participating securities of TRG (597 ) Preferred stock dividends (5,784 ) (5,784 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareholders (30,072 ) 215,361 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: EBITDA - 100% 55,412 55,728 383,703 107,080 EBITDA - outside partners' share (4,404 ) (32,180 ) (5,623 ) (50,377 ) Beneficial interest in EBITDA 51,008 23,548 378,080 56,703 Gain on transfer of building and improvements (5,600 ) (10,095 ) Beneficial share of impairment charge 19,834 Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs (138,696 ) Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs (145,010 ) Beneficial interest expense (30,319 ) (16,127 ) (34,851 ) (17,798 ) Beneficial income tax expense - TRG and TCO (37 ) (933 ) (2,021 ) (991 ) Beneficial income tax expense - TCO 11 Non-real estate depreciation (1,143 ) (1,150 ) Preferred dividends and distributions (5,784 ) (5,784 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 13,736 20,722 40,473 37,914 STRAIGHTLINE AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS: Net straight-line adjustments to rental revenues, recoveries, and ground rent expense at TRG% 441 (1,543 ) 1,712 (422 ) The Mall at Green Hills purchase accounting adjustments - rental revenues 24 13 Country Club Plaza purchase accounting adjustments - rental revenues at TRG% 235 61 The Gardens Mall purchase accounting adjustments - rental revenues at TRG% (377 ) (639 ) The Gardens Mall purchase accounting adjustments - interest expense at TRG% (528 ) (528 ) (1) With the exception of the Supplemental Information, amounts include 100% of the UJVs. Amounts are net of intercompany transactions. The UJVs are presented at 100% in order to allow for measurement of their performance as a whole, without regard to our ownership interest.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 3 - Income Statement For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED UNCONSOLIDATED BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) BUSINESSES JOINT VENTURES (1) REVENUES: Rental revenues 377,693 371,282 432,508 410,613 Overage rents 5,506 11,965 8,719 18,279 Management, leasing, and development services 1,830 4,035 Other 23,963 17,697 39,056 20,779 Total revenues 408,992 400,944 484,318 449,671 EXPENSES: Maintenance, taxes, utilities, and promotion 110,315 133,524 118,506 132,413 Other operating 44,223 18,448 60,210 18,786 Management, leasing, and development services 1,587 2,917 General and administrative 22,587 26,762 Restructuring charges 2,757 1,585 Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 32,505 Impairment charge 39,668 Costs associated with shareholder activism 16,675 Interest expense 101,254 104,101 112,590 103,581 Depreciation and amortization 162,769 102,846 137,064 103,177 Total expenses 477,997 398,587 476,309 357,957 Nonoperating income, net 1,332 12,628 26,468 6,981 (67,673 ) 14,985 34,477 98,695 Income tax expense (545 ) (6,653 ) (4,924 ) (6,635 ) Equity in income of UJVs 836 49,746 Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs, net of tax 11,277 138,696 Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs 14,146 145,010 Net income (loss) (41,959 ) 8,332 363,005 92,060 Net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (1,015 ) (3,219 ) Noncontrolling share of (income) loss of TRG 16,653 (103,899 ) Distributions to participating securities of TRG (595 ) (1,817 ) Preferred stock dividends (17,353 ) (17,353 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. common shareholders (44,269 ) 236,717 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: EBITDA - 100% 223,255 221,932 567,837 305,453 EBITDA - outside partners' share (15,126 ) (122,990 ) (18,475 ) (146,640 ) Beneficial interest in EBITDA 208,129 98,942 549,362 158,813 Gain on insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan (1,418 ) Gain on transfer of building and improvements (5,600 ) (10,095 ) Beneficial share of impairment charge 19,834 Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs (12,759 ) (138,696 ) Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs (14,146 ) (145,010 ) Beneficial interest expense (92,977 ) (48,487 ) (103,692 ) (52,579 ) Beneficial income tax expense - TRG and TCO (545 ) (1,362 ) (4,735 ) (2,680 ) Beneficial income tax expense - TCO 30 Non-real estate depreciation (3,327 ) (3,447 ) Preferred dividends and distributions (17,353 ) (17,353 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and participating securities of TRG 67,052 63,327 124,916 103,554 STRAIGHTLINE AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS: Net straight-line adjustments to rental revenues, recoveries, and ground rent expense at TRG% (2,487 ) (2,097 ) 4,427 181 The Mall at Green Hills purchase accounting adjustments - rental revenues 43 61 Country Club Plaza purchase accounting adjustments - rental revenues at TRG% 346 257 The Gardens Mall purchase accounting adjustments - rental revenues at TRG% (1,018 ) (816 ) The Gardens Mall purchase accounting adjustments - interest expense at TRG% (1,584 ) (1,056 ) (1) With the exception of the Supplemental Information, amounts include 100% of the UJVs. Amounts are net of intercompany transactions. The UJVs are presented at 100% in order to allow for measurement of their performance as a whole, without regard to our ownership interest.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the terms "we", "us", and "our" refer to Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG), and/or TRG's subsidiaries as the context may require.

We use certain non-GAAP operating measures, including EBITDA, beneficial interest in EBITDA, Net Operating Income (NOI), beneficial interest in NOI, and Funds from Operations (FFO). These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. Additional information as to the use of these measures are as follows.

EBITDA represents earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization of our consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. Beneficial interest in EBITDA represents our share of the earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization of our consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. We believe EBITDA and beneficial interest in EBITDA provide useful indicators of operating performance, as it is customary in the real estate and shopping center business to evaluate the performance of properties on a basis unaffected by capital structure.

We use NOI as an alternative measure to evaluate the operating performance of centers, both on individual and stabilized portfolio bases, and in formulating corporate goals and compensation. We define NOI as property-level operating revenues (includes rental income excluding straight-line adjustments of minimum rent) less maintenance, property taxes, utilities, promotion, ground rent (including straight-line adjustments), and other property operating expenses. Beneficial interest in NOI represents our share of NOI (as previously defined) of our consolidated and unconsolidated businesses. Since NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, pre-development charges, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and gains from peripheral land and property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared period over period, reflects the revenues and expenses most directly associated with owning and operating rental properties, as well as the impact on their operations from trends in tenant sales, occupancy and rental rates, and operating costs. We also use NOI excluding lease cancellation income as an alternative measure because this income may vary significantly from period to period, which can affect comparability and trend analysis. We generally provide separate projections for expected comparable center NOI growth and lease cancellation income. Comparable centers are generally defined as centers that were owned and open for the entire current and preceding period presented, excluding centers impacted by significant redevelopment activity. In addition, The Mall of San Juan has been excluded from comparable center statistics as a result of Hurricane Maria given that the center's performance has been and is expected to continue to be materially impacted for the foreseeable future. Stamford Town Center has also been excluded from comparable center statistics as the center was being marketed for sale until it was ultimately sold in October 2020. We also use NOI excluding lease cancellation income using constant currency exchange rates as an alternative measure because exchange rates may vary significantly from period to period, which can affect comparability and trend analysis.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We believe that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we and most industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results that exclude historical cost depreciation to be useful in evaluating the operating performance of REITs. We primarily use FFO in measuring performance and in formulating corporate goals and compensation.

We may also present adjusted versions of NOI, beneficial interest in EBITDA, and FFO when used by management to evaluate operating performance when certain significant items have impacted results that affect comparability with prior or future periods due to the nature or amounts of these items. We believe the disclosure of the adjusted items is similarly useful to investors and others to understand management's view on comparability of such measures between periods. The following table summarizes adjustments to FFO and EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

FFO EBITDA Three Months Ended Year to Date Three Months Ended Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs • • • • Costs associated with shareholder activism • • • • Restructuring charges • • • • • • • • Costs related to Blackstone transactions • • • Taubman Asia President transition costs • • Promote fee - Starfield Hanam • • • • • • • • Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities • • • • • • Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs • • • Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs • • • Gain on insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan • Gain on transfer of building and improvements • • • • Beneficial share of impairment charge • •

These non-GAAP measures as presented by us are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs due to the fact that not all REITs use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) or as an indicator of our operating performance. Additionally, these measures do not represent cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities as defined by GAAP.

We also provide our beneficial interest in certain financial information of our UJVs. This beneficial information is derived as our ownership interest in the investee multiplied by the specific financial statement item being presented. Investors are cautioned that deriving our beneficial interest in this manner may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of holding a noncontrolling interest in the investee.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars except as noted; may not add or recalculate due to rounding) 2020 2019 Shares Per Share Shares Per Share Dollars /Units /Unit Dollars /Units /Unit Net income (loss) attributable to TCO common shareholders - basic (30,072 ) 61,696,565 (0.49 ) 215,361 61,211,249 3.52 Add distributions to participating securities of TRG 597 871,262 Add impact of share-based compensation 915 162,903 Net income (loss) attributable to TCO common shareholders - diluted (30,072 ) 61,696,565 (0.49 ) 216,873 62,245,414 3.48 Add TCO's additional income tax expense 11 — Add depreciation of TCO's additional basis 1,482 0.02 1,617 0.03 Net income (loss) attributable to TCO common shareholders,

excluding step-up depreciation and additional income tax expense (28,579 ) 61,696,565 (0.46 ) 218,490 62,245,414 3.51 Add noncontrolling share of income (loss) of TRG (12,052 ) 26,306,431 93,690 26,430,716 Add distributions to participating securities of TRG 871,262 Net income (loss) attributable to partnership unitholders and

participating securities of TRG (40,631 ) 88,874,258 (0.46 ) 312,180 88,676,130 3.52 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 49,235 0.55 47,849 0.54 Depreciation of TCO's additional basis (1,482 ) (0.02 ) (1,617 ) (0.02 ) Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (1,979 ) (0.02 ) (1,821 ) (0.02 ) Share of UJVs 16,224 0.18 17,662 0.20 Non-real estate depreciation (1,143 ) (0.01 ) (1,150 ) (0.01 ) Less gain on transfer of building and improvements (5,600 ) (0.06 ) (10,095 ) (0.11 ) Add beneficial share of impairment charge 19,834 0.22 Less gain on partial disposition of ownership interest in UJV (138,696 ) (1.56 ) Less gain on remeasurement of ownership interest in UJV (145,010 ) (1.64 ) Less impact of share-based compensation (915 ) (0.01 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders

and participating securities of TRG 34,458 88,874,258 0.39 78,387 88,676,130 0.88 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (1) 70.3 % 69.8 % Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders, excluding additional income tax expense 24,237 0.39 54,747 0.88 Less TCO's additional income tax expense (11 ) — Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders (1) 24,226 0.39 54,747 0.88 Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders

and participating securities of TRG 34,458 88,874,258 0.39 78,387 88,676,130 0.88 Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 17,060 0.19 Costs associated with shareholder activism 675 0.01 Restructuring charges 2,395 0.03 876 0.01 Promote fee, net of tax - Starfield Hanam (2) 329 — (3,961 ) (0.04 ) Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities (602 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders

and participating securities of TRG 53,640 88,874,258 0.60 75,977 88,676,130 0.86 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (3) 70.3 % 69.8 % Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders, excluding additional income tax expense 37,730 0.60 53,064 0.86 Less TCO's additional income tax expense (11 ) — Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders (3) 37,719 0.60 53,064 0.86 (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $23,910 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.4%. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $54,109 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.0%. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a reduction of $0.3 million of promote fee income related to the previously recognized promote fee, net of tax, for Starfield Hanam, which was recorded within Equity in Income (Loss) of UJVs in our Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). For the three months ended September 30, 2019, includes $4.8 million of promote fee income related to Starfield Hanam less $0.9 million of income tax expense, which have been recorded within Equity in Income (Loss) of UJVs and Income Tax Expense, respectively, in our Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $37,226 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.4%. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $52,445 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.0%.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 5 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Taubman Centers, Inc. Common Shareholders to Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars except as noted; may not add or recalculate due to rounding) 2020 2019 Shares Per Share Shares Per Share Dollars /Units /Unit Dollars /Units /Unit Net income (loss) attributable to TCO common shareholders - basic (44,269 ) 61,512,816 (0.72 ) 236,717 61,169,279 3.87 Add distributions to participating securities of TRG 1,817 871,262 Add impact of share-based compensation 689 191,955 Net income (loss) attributable to TCO common shareholders - diluted (44,269 ) 61,512,816 (0.72 ) 239,223 62,232,496 3.84 Add TCO's additional income tax expense 30 — Add depreciation of TCO's additional basis 4,444 0.07 4,851 0.08 Net income (loss) attributable to TCO common shareholders,

excluding step-up depreciation and additional income tax expense (39,795 ) 61,512,816 (0.65 ) 244,074 62,232,496 3.92 Add noncontrolling share of income (loss) of TRG (16,653 ) 26,423,134 103,899 25,928,316 Add distributions to participating securities of TRG 595 871,262 Net income (loss) attributable to partnership unitholders and

participating securities of TRG (55,853 ) 88,807,212 (0.63 ) 347,973 88,160,812 3.95 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 162,769 1.83 137,064 1.55 Depreciation of TCO's additional basis (4,444 ) (0.05 ) (4,851 ) (0.06 ) Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (5,834 ) (0.07 ) (6,169 ) (0.07 ) Share of UJVs 48,257 0.54 53,808 0.61 Non-real estate depreciation (3,327 ) (0.03 ) (3,447 ) (0.04 ) Less gain on insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan (1,418 ) (0.02 ) Less gain on transfer of building and improvements (5,600 ) (0.06 ) (10,095 ) (0.11 ) Add beneficial share of impairment charge 19,834 0.22 Less gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs, net of tax (11,277 ) (0.13 ) (138,696 ) (1.57 ) Less gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs (14,146 ) (0.16 ) (145,010 ) (1.64 ) Less impact of share-based compensation (689 ) (0.01 ) Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders

and participating securities of TRG 130,379 88,807,212 1.47 228,470 88,160,812 2.59 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (1) 70.1 % 70.2 % Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders, excluding additional income tax expense 91,346 1.47 160,544 2.59 Less TCO's additional income tax expense (30 ) — Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders (1) 91,316 1.47 160,544 2.59 Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders and

participating securities of TRG 130,379 88,807,212 1.47 228,470 88,160,812 2.59 Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 32,505 0.37 Costs associated with shareholder activism 16,675 0.19 Restructuring charges 2,757 0.03 1,585 0.02 Costs related to Blackstone transactions (2) 1,113 0.01 2,066 0.02 Taubman Asia President transition costs 244 — Promote fee, net of tax - Starfield Hanam (3) 611 0.01 (3,961 ) (0.04 ) Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities 933 0.01 (3,346 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to partnership unitholders

and participating securities of TRG 168,542 88,807,212 1.90 241,489 88,160,812 2.74 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic (4) 70.1 % 70.2 % Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders, excluding additional income tax expense 118,138 1.90 169,648 2.74 Less TCO's additional income tax expense (30 ) — Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders (1) 118,108 1.90 169,648 2.74 (1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $90,175 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.3%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $158,583 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.4%. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $1.1 million of deferred income tax expense related to the Blackstone transactions, which has been recorded within Income Tax Expense in our Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $0.5 million of disposition costs and $1.6 million of deferred income tax expense related to the Blackstone transactions, which have been recorded within Nonoperating Income (Expense) and Income Tax Expense, respectively, in our Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a reduction of $0.6 million of promote fee income related to the previously recognized promote fee, net of tax, for Starfield Hanam, which have been recorded within Equity in Income (Loss) of UJVs in our Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $4.8 million of promote fee income related to Starfield Hanam less $0.9 million of income tax expense, which have been recorded within Equity in Income (Loss) of UJVs and Income Tax Expense, respectively, in our Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (4) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $116,628 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.3%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Adjusted Funds from Operations attributable to TCO's common shareholders was $167,578 using TCO's diluted average ownership percentage of TRG of 69.4%.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 6 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Beneficial Interest in EBITDA and Adjusted Beneficial Interest in EBITDA For the Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars; amounts attributable to TCO may not recalculate due to rounding) Three Months Ended Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (36,648 ) 316,390 (41,959 ) 363,005 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 49,235 47,849 162,769 137,064 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (1,979 ) (1,821 ) (5,834 ) (6,169 ) Share of UJVs 16,224 17,662 48,257 53,808 Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense: Interest expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 33,052 37,695 101,254 112,590 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (2,733 ) (2,844 ) (8,277 ) (8,898 ) Share of UJVs 16,127 17,798 48,487 52,579 Income tax expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 37 2,021 545 4,924 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (189 ) Share of UJVs 933 991 1,362 2,680 Share of income tax expense on dispositions of ownership interests 1,482 Less noncontrolling share of (income) loss of consolidated joint ventures 308 (958 ) (1,015 ) (3,219 ) Beneficial interest in EBITDA 74,556 434,783 307,071 708,175 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic 70.3 % 69.8 % 70.1 % 70.2 % Beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO 52,472 303,663 215,257 496,283 Beneficial interest in EBITDA 74,556 434,783 307,071 708,175 Add (less): Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 17,060 32,505 Costs associated with shareholder activism 675 16,675 Restructuring charges 2,395 876 2,757 1,585 Disposition costs related to Blackstone transactions 487 Taubman Asia President transition costs 244 Promote fee - Starfield Hanam 329 (4,820 ) 638 (4,820 ) Fluctuation in fair value of equity securities (602 ) 933 (3,346 ) Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs (138,696 ) (12,759 ) (138,696 ) Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs (145,010 ) (14,146 ) (145,010 ) Gain on insurance recoveries - The Mall of San Juan (1,418 ) Gain on transfer of building and improvements (5,600 ) (10,095 ) (5,600 ) (10,095 ) Beneficial share of impairment charge 19,834 19,834 Adjusted Beneficial interest in EBITDA 107,972 137,713 331,477 423,537 TCO's average ownership percentage of TRG - basic 70.3 % 69.8 % 70.1 % 70.2 % Adjusted Beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO 75,846 96,182 232,365 297,496

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income (NOI) For the Periods Ended September 30, 2020, 2019, and 2018 (in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 2020 2019 Growth % 2019 2018 Growth % Net income (loss) (36,648 ) 316,390 316,390 38,115 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 49,235 47,849 47,849 46,307 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (1,979 ) (1,821 ) (1,821 ) (1,911 ) Share of UJVs 16,224 17,662 17,662 17,190 Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense: Interest expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 33,052 37,695 37,695 33,396 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (2,733 ) (2,844 ) (2,844 ) (2,984 ) Share of UJVs 16,127 17,798 17,798 17,093 Income tax expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 37 2,021 2,021 (996 ) Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (51 ) Share of UJVs 933 991 991 1,023 Less noncontrolling share of loss (income) of consolidated joint ventures 308 (958 ) (958 ) (1,564 ) Add EBITDA attributable to outside partners: EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures 4,404 5,623 5,623 6,510 EBITDA attributable to outside partners in UJVs 32,180 50,377 50,377 48,438 EBITDA at 100% 111,140 490,783 490,783 200,566 Add (less) items excluded from shopping center NOI: General and administrative expenses 7,048 9,632 9,632 8,530 Management, leasing, and development services, net (5 ) (32 ) (32 ) (384 ) Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 17,060 Restructuring charges 2,395 876 876 Costs associated with shareholder activism 675 675 1,500 Straight-line of rents 1,661 (809 ) (809 ) (2,292 ) Nonoperating income, net (13,498 ) (16,765 ) (16,765 ) (9,263 ) Gain on partial disposition of ownership interest in UJV (138,696 ) (138,696 ) Gain on remeasurement of ownership interest in UJV (145,010 ) (145,010 ) Impairment charge 39,668 Unallocated operating expenses and other 3,850 6,749 6,749 8,131 NOI at 100% - total portfolio 169,319 207,403 207,403 206,788 Less - NOI of non-comparable centers (14,677 ) (1) (21,295 ) (1) (18,731 ) (2) (13,187 ) (3) NOI at 100% - comparable centers 154,642 186,108 (16.9)% 188,672 193,601 (2.5)% Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment (77 ) NOI at 100% - comparable centers including lease cancellation income at constant currency 154,565 186,108 (16.9)% NOI at 100% - comparable centers 154,642 186,108 188,672 193,601 Less lease cancellation income - comparable centers (19,843 ) (1,045 ) (1,045 ) (3,041 ) NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 134,799 185,063 (27.2)% 187,627 190,560 (1.5)% Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment (77 ) 1,202 NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income at constant currency 134,722 185,063 (27.2)% 188,829 190,560 (0.9)% NOI at 100% - comparable centers 154,642 186,108 Less NOI of comparable centers attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures and outside partners in UJVs (48,832 ) (56,577 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers including lease cancellation income 105,810 129,531 (18.3)% Beneficial interest in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment (15 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers including lease cancellation income at constant currency 105,795 129,531 (18.3)% NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 134,799 185,063 Less NOI of comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures and outside partners in UJVs (43,401 ) (56,271 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 91,398 128,792 (29.0)% Beneficial interest in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment (15 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income at constant currency 91,383 128,792 (29.0)% NOI at 100% - total portfolio 169,319 207,403 207,403 206,788 Less lease cancellation income - total portfolio (25,953 ) (2,407 ) (2,407 ) (3,822 ) Less NOI attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures and outside partners in UJVs excluding lease cancellation income - total portfolio (45,202 ) (56,393 ) (56,393 ) (55,345 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - total portfolio excluding lease cancellation income 98,164 148,603 (33.9)% 148,603 147,621 0.7% (1) Includes Beverly Center, The Gardens Mall, The Mall of San Juan, Stamford Town Center, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield. (2) Includes Beverly Center, The Gardens Mall, The Mall of San Juan, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield. (3) Includes Beverly Center, The Mall of San Juan, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield.

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. Table 8 - Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income (NOI) For the Periods Ended September 30, 2020, 2019, and 2018 (in thousands of dollars) Year to Date Year to Date 2020 2019 Growth % 2019 2018 Growth % Net income (loss) (41,959 ) 363,005 363,005 102,804 Add (less) depreciation and amortization: Consolidated businesses at 100% 162,769 137,064 137,064 124,325 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (5,834 ) (6,169 ) (6,169 ) (5,480 ) Share of UJVs 48,257 53,808 53,808 51,570 Add (less) interest expense and income tax expense: Interest expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 101,254 112,590 112,590 97,242 Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (8,277 ) (8,898 ) (8,898 ) (9,023 ) Share of UJVs 48,487 52,579 52,579 51,107 Income tax expense: Consolidated businesses at 100% 545 4,924 4,924 (784 ) Noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures (189 ) (189 ) (134 ) Share of UJVs 1,362 2,680 2,680 2,387 Share of income tax expense on disposition of ownership interests 1,482 Less noncontrolling share of income of consolidated joint ventures (1,015 ) (3,219 ) (3,219 ) (4,388 ) Add EBITDA attributable to outside partners: EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures 15,126 18,475 18,475 19,025 EBITDA attributable to outside partners in UJVs 122,990 146,640 146,640 145,671 EBITDA at 100% 445,187 873,290 873,290 574,322 Add (less) items excluded from shopping center NOI: General and administrative expenses 22,587 26,762 26,762 25,545 Management, leasing, and development services, net (243 ) (1,118 ) (1,118 ) (1,294 ) Simon Property Group, Inc. transaction costs 32,505 Restructuring charges 2,757 1,585 1,585 (423 ) Costs associated with shareholder activism 16,675 16,675 10,000 Straight-line of rents 4,729 (5,993 ) (5,993 ) (9,706 ) Nonoperating income, net (13,960 ) (33,449 ) (33,449 ) (15,349 ) Gains on partial dispositions of ownership interests in UJVs (12,759 ) (138,696 ) (138,696 ) Gains on remeasurements of ownership interests in UJVs (14,146 ) (145,010 ) (145,010 ) Impairment charge 39,668 Unallocated operating expenses and other 13,826 22,871 22,871 24,654 NOI at 100% - total portfolio 520,151 616,917 616,917 607,749 Less - NOI of non-comparable centers (41,434 ) (1) (57,636 ) (1) (48,662 ) (2) (32,015 ) (3) NOI at 100% - comparable centers 478,717 559,281 (14.4)% 568,255 575,734 (1.3)% Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment 2,075 NOI at 100% - comparable centers including lease cancellation income at constant currency 480,792 559,281 (14.0)% NOI at 100% - comparable centers 478,717 559,281 568,255 575,734 Less lease cancellation income - comparable centers (26,938 ) (6,488 ) (7,480 ) (16,785 ) NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 451,779 552,793 (18.3)% 560,775 558,949 0.3% Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment 2,075 4,572 NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income at constant currency 453,854 552,793 (17.9)% 565,347 558,949 1.1% NOI at 100% - comparable centers 478,717 559,281 Less NOI of comparable centers attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures and outside partners in UJVs (145,357 ) (169,181 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers including lease cancellation income 333,360 390,100 (14.5)% Beneficial interest in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment 436 Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers including lease cancellation income at constant currency 333,796 390,100 (14.4)% NOI at 100% - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 451,779 (1) 552,793 (1) Less NOI of comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures and outside partners in UJVs (138,580 ) (167,770 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income 313,199 385,023 (18.7)% Beneficial interest in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation adjustment 436 Beneficial interest in NOI - comparable centers excluding lease cancellation income at constant currency 313,635 385,023 (18.5)% NOI at 100% - total portfolio 520,151 616,917 616,917 607,749 Less lease cancellation income - total portfolio (33,695 ) (10,407 ) (10,407 ) (19,667 ) Less NOI attributable to noncontrolling partners in consolidated joint ventures and outside partners in UJVs excluding lease cancellation income - total portfolio (145,973 ) (165,307 ) (165,307 ) (162,184 ) Beneficial interest in NOI - total portfolio excluding lease cancellation income 340,483 441,203 (22.8)% 441,203 425,898 3.6% (1) Includes Beverly Center, The Gardens Mall, The Mall of San Juan, Stamford Town Center, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield. (2) Includes Beverly Center, The Gardens Mall, The Mall of San Juan, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield. (3) Includes Beverly Center, The Mall of San Juan, and Taubman Prestige Outlets Chesterfield.