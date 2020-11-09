 

Fifth Third Announces the Appointment of Jamie Leonard as Chief Financial Officer

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced the appointment of Jamie Leonard as chief financial officer, effective immediately. The company also announced the appointment of Bob Shaffer as chief risk officer, to succeed Leonard, and Peg Jula as chief human resources officer, succeeding Shaffer.

Jaime Leonard, who has been appointed chief financial officer of Fifth Third Bank

“Jamie has played a critical role in our risk management and treasury activities, and we are fortunate to have someone with his experience and skills who can seamlessly step into the chief financial officer role at Fifth Third,” said Greg D. Carmichael, Fifth Third’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Jamie’s vast knowledge of our financial performance is unrivaled, as is his astute ability to identify and manage risk. These attributes will continue to serve our shareholders, customers, employees and communities extremely well.”

Leonard, who joined Fifth Third in 1999, most recently served as chief risk officer and has had led Bank-wide initiatives for managing risk and sustaining a strong risk culture. He has had oversight of all critical risk functions and responsibility for the Bank’s governance and strategy for risk management, including relationships with key regulatory agencies. Leonard previously served as Fifth Third’s treasurer, overseeing the Bank’s investment portfolio, funding and liquidity, capital management and investor relations. Prior to that, he was director of business planning and analysis, and led the finance teams supporting numerous lines of business. Leonard will continue to report to Carmichael.

Leonard replaces Tayfun Tuzun, who will be assuming the role of chief financial officer at the BMO Financial Group, a leading international bank. “Tayfun, who has led finance with grace, skill and wisdom, is leaving the Bank to continue his own professional growth,” said Carmichael. “We appreciate his clear leadership, including strengthening our balance sheet to perform well even during challenging economic environments. We wish him the best in his new endeavors as he leaves the Fifth Third family.”

