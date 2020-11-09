Levi Strauss & Co. to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
To access the live webcast, please visit https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1394405&tp_key .... A replay will be available the same day on http://investors.levistrauss.com until the company’s next earnings call.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006055/en/
