 

Fortive to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. ET. During the presentation, Fortive may discuss, among other matters, certain historical and forecasted financial information reflecting both the separation of Vontier Corporation on October 9, 2020 (the “Separation”) and the management of the Company in three reporting segments effective as of September 26, 2020 (the “Segmentation”). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

