Fortive to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. ET. During the presentation, Fortive may discuss, among other matters, certain historical and forecasted financial information reflecting both the separation of Vontier Corporation on October 9, 2020 (the “Separation”) and the management of the Company in three reporting segments effective as of September 26, 2020 (the “Segmentation”). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE