 

Elevate Credit Third Quarter Earnings Release Available on its Investor Relations Website

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020. Elevate has posted its third quarter release to its Investor Relations webpage at http://investors.elevate.com/press-releases.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 9 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and requesting the Elevate Credit Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live through Elevate’s website at http://www.elevate.com/investors.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on November 23, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10011467, or by accessing Elevate’s website.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.5 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.3 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

Disclaimer

