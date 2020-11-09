 

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) (the “Company”) today announced the retirement of John M. (Jack) Schultz from his position as Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective December 9, 2020. Jeffrey C. Smith, currently the Chairman of the Board of Midland States Bank (the “Bank”), has been appointed to succeed Mr. Schultz as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dean Bingham, currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

“Jack has been a Midland director since 1984 and Chairman of the Company since 2006. He has been instrumental in guiding our growth into one of the largest community banks in Illinois,” said Mr. Smith. “On behalf of the entire Board, we would like to thank Jack for his exceptional service over more than three decades and wish him the best in his retirement. I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Company’s Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and our executive management team to continue navigating Midland through these challenging times and executing on our long-term strategic plan to enhance the value of our franchise. I would also like to welcome Dean Bingham to the Board of Directors of the Company. Dean’s business experience and expertise in facility development and manufacturing has made him a valuable member of the Board of our Bank and we believe he will be an asset to the Company’s Board of Directors as well.”

Mr. Smith has served on the Boards of the holding company and the Bank since 2005 and was elected Chairman of the Bank in 2017. Mr. Smith serves as a Principal and the Managing Partner of Walters Golf Management, a golf course management company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, which currently manages and consults at over a dozen properties with more than 500 employees and offers turnkey management, construction management, acquisition, consulting, agronomics and remodeling/redecorating services. The company also maintains a portfolio throughout North America utilizing a Revenue Management/Dynamic Pricing platform it developed. He has been with Walters Golf Management since 1996 and held previous positions with the PGA of America and McDonnell Douglas. Mr. Smith received his B.S. in Education from the University of Missouri.

