Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

“The new Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a step in the right direction on the path to the safer and healthier resumption of cruising in the U.S., reinforcing our existing rigorous commitment to health and safety. We will continue to collaborate with the CDC on next steps to relaunch operations with a shared goal of protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While we have a long road of recovery ahead of us, we are encouraged by the continued demand for future cruise vacations, especially from our loyal past guests, across all three of our brands.”

CDC Framework for Conditional Sailing Order

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (the “Conditional Order”), replacing the No Sail Order, that will permit cruise ship passenger operations in U.S. waters under certain conditions. The phases outlined in the Conditional Order include:

Testing and additional safeguards for crew members, while building laboratory capacity needed to test guests and crew in the future;

Simulated voyages to test a cruise ship operator's ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk;

Certification for ships that meet specific requirements;

A phased return to guest voyages in a manner that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission among guests, crew and communities visited.

While the Conditional Order represents a step forward in the resumption of cruising in the U.S., significant uncertainties remain regarding certain requirements of the Conditional Order including pending technical instructions for future phases. The Company will continue to work with both the CDC and its expert advisors to refine its comprehensive health and safety strategy and to comply with all aspects of the Conditional Order.

Health and Safety

In September, the Healthy Sail Panel (“HSP”), a team of 11 globally recognized experts assembled by the Company in collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group, provided a 66-page report including 74 detailed best practices across five areas of focus to improve health and safety for passengers and crew, and reduce the risk of infection and spread of COVID-19 on cruise ships. The HSP concluded that by relentlessly focusing on prevention and other measures, public health risks associated with the pandemic can be mitigated in a cruise ship environment with a comprehensive set of science-backed protocols. The HSP’s recommendations span the entire cruise journey, starting from the time of booking and continuing post cruise, and will inform the Company’s own return to service plan. The cornerstone of this stringent plan is universal COVID-19 testing of 100% of all guests and crew prior to boarding. The Company will continuously evaluate, refine and identify ways to improve these standards as science, technology and knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 advances.

The HSP is co-chaired by Governor Mike Leavitt, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The HSP’s members are globally recognized experts from various disciplines, including public health, infectious disease, biosecurity, hospitality and maritime operations.

Booking Environment and Outlook

While booking volumes since the emergence of the COVID-19 global pandemic remain below historical levels, there continues to be demand for future cruise vacations, particularly beginning for sailings operating in the second half of 2021 and beyond, despite limited marketing efforts. Our overall cumulative booked position for the first half of 2021 remains below historical ranges as expected due to the current uncertain environment, however, for the second half of 2021 it is in line with historical ranges. Pricing for full year 2021 is in line with pre-pandemic levels, even after including the dilutive impact of future cruise credits. Pent up future demand for cruising is further demonstrated by record booking achievements in September and October including Oceania Cruises’ Labor Day upgrade sale which was the most successful holiday promotion in the line’s history, a new World Cruise opening day booking record for Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise and a new all-time largest single booking day in Regent’s history with the launch of its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection.

To provide additional flexibility to its guests, the Company has also extended its modified final payment schedule for all voyages through April 30, 2021 which requires final payment 60 days prior to embarkation versus the standard 120 days.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $1.2 billion of advance ticket sales, including the long-term portion of advance ticket sales, which includes approximately $0.85 billion of future cruise credits.

COVID-19 Financial Action Plan

The Company continues to take swift, proactive measures to mitigate the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19. This financial action plan includes previously implemented cost reduction and cash conservation levers which include reducing operating and capital expenditures, improving the Company’s debt maturity profile and securing additional capital. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s total debt position was $10.9 billion and the Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $2.4 billion. The Company was in compliance with all debt covenants as of September 30, 2020.

The Company has taken the following additional actions since June 30, 2020:

In July 2020, the Company closed on a series of capital market transactions resulting in $1.5 billion of gross proceeds. The triple-tranche transaction consisted of (i) approximately $288 million public offering of common equity, (ii) $450 million of 5.375% exchangeable senior notes and (iii) $750 million of 10.25% senior secured notes, the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the existing $675 million short-term revolving credit facility.

Extended workforce furloughs.

Extended 20% salary reduction for all shoreside team members.

Continued significant reductions or deferrals of near-term marketing expenses. Marketing investments are focused on second half of 2021 and beyond, consistent with the planned gradual resumption of voyages.

The Company's monthly average cash burn rate for the third quarter 2020 was approximately $150 million. For comparative purposes, assuming vessels remain at minimum manning status, fourth quarter 2020 average cash burn rate would be higher at approximately $175 million per month, primarily driven by the timing of interest expense. For the second half of 2020, this would result in an average monthly cash burn rate of approximately $160 million, in line with the Company’s previously disclosed target rate during voyage suspensions. This cash burn rate and estimate includes ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative operating expenses, interest expense, taxes and expected capital expenditures and excludes cash refunds of customer deposits as well as cash inflows from new and existing bookings, other working capital changes, voyage resumption preparation costs and unforeseen expenses. This cash burn rate and estimate also reflects the deferral of debt amortization and newbuild related payments through March 31, 2021.

Due to the fluidity of the voyage resumption schedule and associated expenses, the Company estimates its actual cash burn rate for the fourth quarter 2020 will be higher than the comparative number referenced above. Average monthly cash burn is expected to increase as vessels are prepared to return to service due to additional costs associated with re-staffing, re-positioning and provisioning of vessels, implementation of new health and safety protocols and a disciplined ramp-up of demand-generating marketing investments.



“We are focused on positioning the Company to not only withstand an extended COVID-19 disruption but to emerge from this period with a clear path for long-term financial recovery,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our swift actions to adapt to this unprecedented environment by reducing costs, conserving cash and enhancing our liquidity profile will bolster our efforts to navigate through COVID-19, relaunch our vessels and, over the longer-term, optimize our balance sheet and resume our consistent track record of strong financial performance.”

T hird Quarter 2020 Results

GAAP net income (loss) was $(677.4) million or EPS of $(2.50) compared to $450.6 million or $2.09 in the prior year. The Company reported Adjusted Net Income (Loss) of $(638.7) million or Adjusted EPS of $(2.35), in 2020, which included $38.6 million of adjustments primarily consisting of expenses related to non-cash compensation and losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt. This compares to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS of $481.5 million and $2.23, respectively, in 2019, which included $30.9 million of adjustments primarily consisting of expenses related to non-cash compensation.

Revenue decreased to $6.5 million compared to $1.9 billion in 2019 due to the complete suspension of voyages in the quarter.

Total cruise operating expense decreased 80.8% in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, our cruise operating expenses were primarily related to crew costs, including salaries, food and other repatriation costs, fuel, and other ongoing costs such as insurance and ship maintenance.

Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges increased to $592 from $504 in 2019. The Company reported fuel expense of $48.2 million in the period. In addition, a net loss of $11.9 million was recorded in other income (expense), net primarily related to the de-designation of fuel hedges as a result of a reduction in forecasted fuel consumption resulting from voyage cancellations due to COVID-19.

Interest expense, net was $139.7 million in 2020 compared to $60.2 million in 2019. The change in interest expense reflects additional debt outstanding at higher interest rates, partially offset by lower LIBOR. Included in 2020 were losses on extinguishment of debt and debt modification costs of $6.6 million.

Other income (expense), net was expense of $23.7 million in 2020 compared to income of $10.3 million in 2019. In 2020, the expense primarily related to losses on foreign currency exchange and losses on fuel hedges recognized in earnings. A $11.9 million net loss was recorded in the quarter primarily related to the de-designation of fuel hedges as a result of a reduction in forecasted fuel consumption resulting from voyage cancellations due to COVID-19.

20 20 Outlook

As a consequence of COVID-19, while the Company cannot estimate the impact on its business, financial condition or near- or longer-term financial or operational results with certainty, it will report a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had hedged approximately 59%, 37% and 13% of its total projected metric tons of fuel consumption for 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The following table provides amounts hedged and price per barrel of heavy fuel oil (“HFO”) which is hedged utilizing U.S. Gulf Coast 3% (“USGC”) and marine gas oil (“MGO”) which is hedged utilizing Gasoil.

2021

2022

2023 % of HFO Consumption Hedged 55 % 19 % 0 % Average USGC Price / Barrel $ 46.16 $ 48.36 N/A % of MGO Consumption Hedged 61 % 49 % 22 % Average Gasoil Price / Barrel $ 80.94 $ 70.00 $ 67.45

Anticipated total capital expenditures for fourth quarter 2020 are approximately $150 million which includes additional health and safety investments. The Company is not providing capital expenditure guidance for future years at this time given the uncertain and evolving current environment. The impacts of COVID-19 on the shipyards where the Company’s ships are under construction, or will be constructed, have resulted in some minor delays in ship deliveries, and the impact of COVID-19 could result in additional delays in ship deliveries in the future, which may be prolonged.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

About the Healthy Sail Panel

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. in collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group established the Healthy Sail Panel (“HSP”), a group of 11 leading experts to help inform the cruise industry in the development of new and enhanced cruise health and safety standards in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The HSP, co-chaired by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Governor Mike Leavitt, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, consists of globally recognized experts from various disciplines, including public health, infectious disease, biosecurity, hospitality and maritime operations. The panel’s work, including 74 detailed recommendations across five key areas of focus, is informing the Company’s health and safety protocols and has been widely shared with the cruise industry and open to any other industry that could benefit from the HSP’s scientific and medical insights.

Terminology

Acquisition of Prestige. In November 2014, we acquired Prestige in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration of $3.025 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA adjusted for other income (expense), net and other supplemental adjustments.

Adjusted EPS. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel. Net Cruise Cost less fuel expense adjusted for supplemental adjustments.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Net income (loss) adjusted for supplemental adjustments.

Berths. Double occupancy capacity per cabin (single occupancy per studio cabin) even though many cabins can accommodate three or more passengers.

Capacity Days. Available Berths multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period.

Constant Currency. A calculation whereby foreign currency-denominated revenues and expenses in a period are converted at the U.S. dollar exchange rate of a comparable period in order to eliminate the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations.

EBITDA. Earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

EPS. Diluted earnings (loss) per share.

GAAP. Generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

Gross Cruise Cost. The sum of total cruise operating expense and marketing, general and administrative expense.

Net Cruise Cost. Gross Cruise Cost less commissions, transportation and other expense and onboard and other expense.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel. Net Cruise Cost less fuel expense.

Occupancy Percentage or Load Factor. The ratio of Passenger Cruise Days to Capacity Days. A percentage in excess of 100% indicates that three or more passengers occupied some cabins.

Passenger Cruise Days. The number of passengers carried for the period, multiplied by the number of days in their respective cruises.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Net Cruise Cost, Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, to enable us to analyze our performance. See “Terminology” for the definitions of these and other non-GAAP financial measures. We utilize Net Cruise Cost and Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel to manage our business on a day-to-day basis. In measuring our ability to control costs in a manner that positively impacts net income, we believe changes in Net Cruise Cost and Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel to be the most relevant indicators of our performance. As a result of our voluntary suspension of sailings during the second and third quarters of 2020, we did not have any Capacity Days. Accordingly, we have not presented herein per Capacity Day data for the three or nine months ended September 30, 2020.

As our business includes the sourcing of passengers and deployment of vessels outside of the U.S., a portion of our revenue and expenses are denominated in foreign currencies, particularly British pound, Canadian dollar, euro and Australian dollar, which are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rates versus our reporting currency, the U.S. dollar. In order to monitor results excluding these fluctuations, we calculate certain non-GAAP measures on a Constant Currency basis, whereby current period revenue and expenses denominated in foreign currencies are converted to U.S. dollars using currency exchange rates of the comparable period. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP measures on both a reported and Constant Currency basis is useful in providing a more comprehensive view of trends in our business.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate as a supplemental financial measure as it is used by management to assess operating performance. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure in determining our performance as it reflects certain operating drivers of our business, such as sales growth, operating costs, marketing, general and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. Adjusted EBITDA is not a defined term under GAAP nor is it intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income, as it does not take into account certain requirements such as capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments and tax payments and it includes other supplemental adjustments.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain amounts and are used to supplement GAAP net income and EPS. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as key performance measures of our earnings performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparison to our historical performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EPS as a performance measure for our incentive compensation. The amounts excluded in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may vary from period to period; accordingly, our presentation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future adjustments or results. For example, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we incurred $30.6 million related to the redeployment of Norwegian Joy from Asia to the U.S. We included this as an adjustment in the reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income since the expenses are not representative of our day-to-day operations however, this adjustment did not occur and is not included in the comparative period presented within this release.

You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment used in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons we consider our non-GAAP financial measures appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in our presentation. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other companies. Please see a historical reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure presented in our consolidated financial statements below.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Passenger ticket $ 4,667 $ 1,373,779 859,293 $ 3,526,456 Onboard and other 1,851 540,072 411,036 1,455,302 Total revenue 6,518 1,913,851 1,270,329 4,981,758 Cruise operating expense Commissions, transportation and other 4,038 330,893 371,007 857,848 Onboard and other 4,728 122,971 82,889 309,447 Payroll and related 65,571 235,833 441,462 688,325 Fuel 48,224 98,943 222,240 297,727 Food 3,426 56,913 59,639 166,305 Other 64,170 145,211 308,832 456,187 Total cruise operating expense 190,157 990,764 1,486,069 2,775,839 Other operating expense Marketing, general and administrative 156,656 255,148 558,781 744,991 Depreciation and amortization 177,488 156,215 554,937 482,227 Impairment loss - - 1,607,797 - Total other operating expense 334,144 411,363 2,721,515 1,227,218 Operating income (loss) (517,783 ) 511,724 (2,937,255 ) 978,701 Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense, net (139,664 ) (60,188 ) (323,108 ) (199,660 ) Other income (expense), net (23,680 ) 10,251 (32,275 ) 13,433 Total non-operating income (expense) (163,344 ) (49,937 ) (355,383 ) (186,227 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (681,127 ) 461,787 (3,292,638 ) 792,474 Income tax benefit (expense) 3,761 (11,203 ) 19,057 16,457 Net income (loss) $ (677,366 ) $ 450,584 (3,273,581 ) $ 808,931 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 271,435,350 214,207,716 241,578,995 215,614,098 Diluted 271,435,350 215,499,462 241,578,995 217,050,055 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (2.50 ) $ 2.10 $ (13.55 ) $ 3.75 Diluted $ (2.50 ) $ 2.09 $ (13.55 ) $ 3.73





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (677,366 ) $ 450,584 $ (3,273,581 ) $ 808,931 Other comprehensive income (loss): Shipboard Retirement Plan 101 95 305 284 Cash flow hedges: Net unrealized gain (loss) 87,710 (209,511 ) (163,672 ) (211,548 ) Amount realized and reclassified into earnings 36,072 (448 ) 86,853 (16,722 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 123,883 (209,864 ) (76,514 ) (227,986 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (553,483 ) $ 240,720 $ (3,350,095 ) $ 580,945





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,356,211 $ 252,876 Accounts receivable, net 78,496 75,109 Inventories 81,259 95,427 Prepaid expenses and other assets 136,533 306,733 Total current assets 2,652,499 730,145 Property and equipment, net 13,453,433 13,135,337 Goodwill 98,134 1,388,931 Tradenames 500,525 817,525 Other long-term assets 697,446 612,661 Total assets $ 17,402,037 $ 16,684,599 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 472,359 $ 746,358 Accounts payable 116,464 100,777 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 629,811 782,275 Advance ticket sales 1,115,632 1,954,980 Total current liabilities 2,334,266 3,584,390 Long-term debt 10,465,095 6,055,335 Other long-term liabilities 514,910 529,295 Total liabilities 13,314,271 10,169,020 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value; 490,000,000 shares authorized; 300,070,311 shares issued and 275,619,452 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 237,533,270 shares issued and 213,082,411 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 300 237 Additional paid-in capital 5,155,986 4,235,690 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (372,004 ) (295,490 ) Retained earnings 557,410 3,829,068 Treasury shares (24,450,859 ordinary shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, at cost) (1,253,926 ) (1,253,926 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,087,766 6,515,579 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,402,037 $ 16,684,599





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (3,273,581 ) $ 808,931 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 565,208 482,497 Impairment loss 1,607,797 - Deferred income taxes, net (17,852 ) (25,731 ) Loss on derivatives 12,195 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,480 3,988 Provision for bad debts and inventory obsolescence 16,293 2,852 Gain on involuntary conversion of assets (1,340 ) (2,800 ) Share-based compensation expense 81,009 82,070 Net foreign currency adjustments 3,746 (4,326 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,103 ) (12,741 ) Inventories 12,757 (4,681 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 79,915 (31,926 ) Accounts payable 11,536 (86,525 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (180,126 ) (27,504 ) Advance ticket sales (834,560 ) 262,938 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,918,626 ) 1,447,042 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property and equipment, net (873,142 ) (615,985 ) Cash received on settlement of derivatives - 289 Cash paid on settlement of derivatives (31,520 ) (556 ) Other 3,047 5,039 Net cash used in investing activities (901,615 ) (611,213 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term debt (888,800 ) (2,882,354 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 5,225,090 2,652,000 Common share issuance proceeds, net 719,094 - Proceeds from employee related plans 5,557 18,203 Net share settlement of restricted share units (15,334 ) (20,935 ) Purchase of treasury shares - (349,860 ) Early redemption premium (1,376 ) (117 ) Deferred financing fees and other (117,388 ) (9,359 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,926,843 (592,422 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,267 ) - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,103,335 243,407 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 252,876 163,851 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 2,356,211 $ 407,258





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (Unaudited) The following table sets forth selected statistical information: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Passengers carried — 726,921 499,729 2,054,908 Passenger Cruise Days — 5,387,662 4,278,602 15,377,185 Capacity Days — 4,854,292 4,123,858 14,198,092 Occupancy Percentage 111.0 % 103.8 % 108.3 %





NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. NON-GAAP RECONCILING INFORMATION (Unaudited) Gross Cruise Cost, Net Cruise Cost, Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel and Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel were calculated as follows (in thousands, except Capacity Days and per Capacity Day data): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 Constant Constant 2020 Currency 2019 2020 Currency 2019 Total cruise operating expense $ 190,157 $ 190,200 $ 990,764 $ 1,486,069 $ 1,490,044 $ 2,775,839 Marketing, general and administrative expense 156,656 155,904 255,148 558,781 558,834 744,991 Gross Cruise Cost 346,813 346,104 1,245,912 2,044,850 2,048,878 3,520,830 Less: Commissions, transportation and other expense 4,038 4,032 330,893 371,007 372,499 857,848 Onboard and other expense 4,728 4,728 122,971 82,889 82,889 309,447 Net Cruise Cost 338,047 337,344 792,048 1,590,954 1,593,490 2,353,535 Less: Fuel expense 48,224 48,224 98,943 222,240 222,240 297,727 Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel 289,823 289,120 693,105 1,368,714 1,371,250 2,055,808 Less Non-GAAP Adjustments: Non-cash deferred compensation (1) 667 667 533 1,999 1,999 1,601 Non-cash share-based compensation (2) 25,862 25,862 25,420 81,009 81,009 82,070 Redeployment of Norwegian Joy (3) - - - - - 7,051 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel $ 263,294 $ 262,591 $ 667,152 $ 1,285,706 $ 1,288,242 $ 1,965,086 Capacity Days — — 4,854,292 4,123,858 4,123,858 14,198,092 Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day $ 256.66 $ 247.98 Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day $ 163.16 $ 165.76 Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Capacity Day $ 142.78 $ 144.79 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Capacity Day $ 137.44 $ 138.40 (1) Non-cash deferred compensation expenses related to the crew pension plan and other crew expenses, which are included in payroll and related expense. (2) Non-cash share-based compensation expense related to equity awards, which are included in marketing, general and administrative expense and payroll and related expense. (3) Expenses related to the redeployment of Norwegian Joy from Asia to the U.S. and the closing of the Shanghai office, which are included in other cruise operating expense and marketing, general and administrative expense.



