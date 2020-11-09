Surface Oncology to Present at the Cowen IO Next Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, its chief executive officer, and Robert Ross, M.D., its chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Cowen 4th Annual IO Next Summit on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The discussion will focus on Surface’s lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27).



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the fireside chat will be accessible from the events page of the Company’s investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com/news-events/events .