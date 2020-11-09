 

Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at 3rd Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit

CHATHAM, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will be an invited speaker at the 3rd Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit being held virtually November 10-12, 2020.

Details of Dr. Lederman’s presentation are as follows:

Event 3rd Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit
Date November 12, 2020
Time 11:55 a.m. ET
Topic Developing a PTSD Therapeutic - Phase 3 Clinical Development

An archived replay of Dr. Lederman’s presentation will be available on the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com following the conference.

About the 3rd Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit

The 3rd Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit focuses on unravelling the complexities of developing clinically transformative neuropsychiatric drugs.   With an emphasis on depressive disorders, schizophrenia, addiction and PTSD, this meeting provides a platform for thought leaders to have open reflections and share competitive knowledge.   The meeting will put the spotlight on innovations in clinical trial design, defining better clinical endpoints and the emergence of the next generation of anti-psychotics.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer and autoimmune diseases. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate, TNX-1800*, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix expects data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the fourth quarter of this year. TNX-801*, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. Tonix is also developing TNX-2300* and TNX-2600*, live replicating vaccine candidates for the prevention of COVID-19, but using bovine parainfluenza as the vector. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL**, is in Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia. The Company expects topline data in the Phase 3 RELIEF study in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tonix is also currently enrolling participants in the Phase 3 RALLY study for the management of fibromyalgia using TNX-102 SL, and the results are expected in second half of 2021. TNX-102 SL is also in development for agitation in Alzheimer’s disease and alcohol use disorder (AUD). Both programs are Phase 2 ready, and the AAD program has FDA Fast Track designation. Tonix‘s programs for treating addiction conditions also include TNX-1300* (T172R/G173Q double-mutant cocaine esterase 200 mg, i.v. solution), which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of life-threatening cocaine intoxication and has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation. TNX-601 CR** (tianeptine oxalate controlled-release tablets) is another CNS program, currently in Phase 1 development as a daytime treatment for depression while TNX-1900**, intranasal oxytocin, is in development as a non-addictive treatment for migraine and cranio-facial pain. Tonix’s preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600** (triple reuptake inhibitor), a new molecular entity being developed as a treatment for PTSD; TNX-1500* (anti-CD154), a monoclonal antibody being developed to prevent and treat organ transplant rejection and autoimmune conditions; and TNX-1700* (rTFF2), a biologic being developed to treat gastric and pancreatic cancers.

