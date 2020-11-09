 

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces October 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:15  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today reported its preliminary assets under management as of October 31, 2020.

AUM for month-end October 2020, month-end September 2020, and month-end October 2019 are listed below:

Pzena Investment Management, Inc.
Assets Under Management1
($ billions)

    As of     As of     As of  
    October 31, 2020     September 30, 2020     October 31, 2019  
Account Type                        
Separately Managed Accounts   $ 13.2     $ 13.3     $ 14.3  
Sub-Advised Accounts     18.1       18.0       20.1  
Pzena Funds     2.1       2.0       2.2  
Total   $ 33.4     $ 33.3     $ 36.6  
Investment Strategy                        
U.S. Value Strategies                        
Large Cap Value   $ 7.1     $ 7.2     $ 9.5  
Mid Cap Value     2.4       2.3       2.6  
Small Cap Value     1.5       1.4       1.2  
Value     0.5       0.4       0.9  
Other U.S. Strategies     0.2       0.2       0.2  
Total U.S. Value Strategies     11.7       11.5       14.4  
Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies                        
Global Value     8.6       8.4       7.7  
International Value     5.7       5.9       6.4  
Emerging Markets Value     5.1       5.1       5.0  
European Value     2.0       2.1       2.7  
Other Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies     0.3       0.3       0.4  
Total Global & Non-U.S. Value Strategies     21.7       21.8       22.2  
Total   $ 33.4     $ 33.3     $ 36.6  
Account Domicile                        
U.S.   $ 21.1     $ 21.1     $ 24.0  
Non-U.S.     12.3       12.2       12.6  
Total   $ 33.4     $ 33.3     $ 36.6  

1 Numbers may be subject to rounding.

About Pzena
Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current views, expectations, or forecasts of future events and performance, and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by a forward-looking statement are those described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020 and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this release.

The Company is not under any obligation and does not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

Contact: Jessica Doran, 212-355-1600 or doran@pzena.com

To view the PDF accompanying this release please click on the following link 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5090f89-fd7f-4132-8786- ...


Pzena Investment Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces October 31, 2020 Assets Under Management NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today reported its preliminary assets under management as of October 31, 2020. AUM for month-end October 2020, month-end September 2020, and month-end …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020