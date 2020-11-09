 

TESSCO Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on its Strategy to Create Value and Substantial Board Refreshment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today provided a presentation to investors concerning its business performance, strategy and governance. The investor presentation also addresses the attempt by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. to remove and replace a majority of the Board of Directors of TESSCO through a consent solicitation.

TESSCO encourages shareholders to read the investor presentation here: LINK. Additional important information related to the consent solicitation can be found on the Company’s website at ir.tessco.com.

“TESSCO continues to make strong progress on its three-pillar strategy to create shareholder value and return the Company to profitable growth,” said John D. Beletic, Chairman of the Board. “Ironically, Mr. Barnhill’s consent solicitation is grounded in complaints and issues that germinated and festered in almost every case during Mr. Barnhill’s own tenure as CEO and Executive Chairman. We are tackling these issues with an excellent strategic plan and an exceptional leadership team, both of which Mr. Barnhill himself supported enthusiastically just months ago.”

Mr. Beletic continued, “TESSCO has a substantially refreshed Board of Directors, with five new directors in the last three years – and three of them joining since our new CEO was named. Mr. Barnhill is now seeking to remove and replace a majority of the Board, including the two highly qualified directors appointed today – while taking credit for the strategy developed by our CEO – because Mr. Barnhill apparently continues to believe TESSCO is ‘his’ company. The Board believes it is taking the right actions to ensure a complete transformation of TESSCO, putting behind it the legacy issues that date to Mr. Barnhill’s time as an executive and that have been a major drag on performance.”

Highlights from the TESSCO presentation include:

TESSCO is well-positioned to capture explosive industry growth

  • TESSCO has a leadership position in the wireless industry, supplying value-added resellers, carriers and private network operators with state-of-the-art equipment from hundreds of manufacturers.
  • Under leadership of its new CEO, Sandip Mukerjee, and his new strategic plan, the Company is poised to execute well on this opportunity.

TESSCO’s transformation is well underway

