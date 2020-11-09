 

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced that Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Baird 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. EST.

John Linker, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. EST.

A link to the audio webcasts for both conferences, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

Additionally, the company will host investor meetings at the NYSE Industrials Investor Access Day on November 18, 2020 and at the Truist Industrials and Services Summit on December 8, 2020.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor and DANA in Europe and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

