 

General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable February 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 8, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

