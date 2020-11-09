McAfee Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended September 26, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Date: November 19, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: (833) 301-1122 (US and Canada) (631) 658-1012 (International) Conference ID: 8669006 Webcast: https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

