 

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:39  |  39   |   |   

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Billboard Rentals, Net

$

7,121,957

 

$

7,182,884

 

$

20,991,755

 

$

21,113,266

 

Broadband Services (1)

 

1,144,343

 

 

-

 

 

2,575,676

 

 

-

 

Premiums Earned

 

2,880,544

 

 

3,065,490

 

 

9,538,183

 

 

7,435,389

 

Insurance Commissions

 

382,493

 

 

442,824

 

 

1,065,013

 

 

1,200,927

 

Investment and Other Income

 

77,499

 

 

131,610

 

 

338,953

 

 

323,512

 

Total Revenues

 

11,606,836

 

 

10,822,808

 

 

34,509,580

 

 

30,073,094

 

 
Depreciation and Amortization Expense

 

2,010,477

 

 

4,120,022

 

 

5,757,017

 

 

11,529,551

 

 
Net Loss from Operations

 

(720,623

)

 

(3,789,099

)

 

(2,765,904

)

 

(11,779,688

)

Net Other Income (Loss)

 

4,186,794

 

 

4,456,704

 

 

(15,060,171

)

 

6,261,025

 

 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

3,463,671

 

$

634,999

 

$

(17,868,259

)

$

(5,557,735

)

Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share

$

0.13

 

$

0.03

 

$

(0.71

)

$

(0.25

)

 

September 30,

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2)

$

182,732,755

 

$

147,345,640

 

Total Assets

 

479,905,013

 

 

436,908,210

 

Total Liabilities

 

94,421,089

 

 

89,937,167

 

Total Noncontrolling Interest

 

1,655,121

 

 

1,730,058

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

383,828,803

 

$

345,240,985

 

As a result of a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2018, we are required to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public equity securities in our reported earnings. In the table above, “Net Other Income (Loss)” includes unrealized losses of $24,413,748 in the value of our public equity securities during the first nine months of 2020. While we intend to hold our current securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

Cash flow from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3,492,006, compared to $5,035,455 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Our book value per share was $14.10 at September 30, 2020, compared to $14.68 at December 31, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, we had 26,175,555 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of November 6, 2020, we had 26,175,555 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitive nature of the industries in which we conduct our business, general business and economic conditions, our ability to acquire suitable businesses, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the effect of a loss of, or financial distress of, any reinsurance company which we rely on for our insurance operations, the risks associated with our investments in both publicly traded securities and privately held businesses, our history of losses and ability to maintain profitability in the future, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www.bostonomaha.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Boston Omaha Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We show …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Boston Omaha Announces Closing of Yellowstone Acquisition Company $125 Million Initial Public Offering