 

GAMCO Announces Change to the Record Date of Its Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE:GBL) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change to the record date of its previously announced $0.25 per share shareholder designated charitable contribution (“SDCC”), a 25% increase from the previous $0.20 per share contribution under the program. Shareholders will now have until February 28, 2021 to register their shares to participate in the program instead of November 16, 2020.

This program underscores our commitment to managing socially responsible portfolios since 1987, which has evolved to include integrating ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into the analysis of companies and the structuring of portfolios.

Since the inception of GAMCO’s SDCC program in 2013, and counting the recently announced estimated $5.4 million contribution, shareholders will have designated contributions of close to $37 million to more than 280 charitable institutions. When combined with our other charitable contributions, this boosts our total contributions to approximately $62 million since our initial public offering in February 1999.

As background, Warren Buffett had a similar program at Berkshire Hathaway from 1981 to 2003. Charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with the means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, GAMCO will have no control over the recipients of the donations made on behalf of our shareholders.

Shareholders have until February 28, 2021 to register their shares to participate in the program. The charitable donations will be made no later than the second quarter of 2021. Only charities that are recognized 501(c)(3) organizations are qualified to receive the donation from GAMCO on each shareholder’s behalf. A list of eligible charities is available at: http://www.irs.gov/Charities-&-Non-Profits/Exempt-Organizations-Se ....

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, a SICAV, and 16 closed-end funds). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

