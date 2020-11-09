 

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:35  |  39   |   |   

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its second quarter fiscal 2021 results. Highlights for the quarter include:

  • Income from continuing operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $6.0 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $15.6 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $138.0 million, compared to $123.5 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020
  • Successful completion of our Poker Lake pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into our integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network
  • New, long-term acreage dedications for water disposal services and a long-term extension and expansion to an existing acreage dedication with leading independent and super major producers in the Delaware Basin

“Our second quarter results reflect the expected increase in Adjusted EBITDA related to the sale of crude oil stored for contango, as well as the sale of skim oil barrels we held during our first fiscal quarter. Our second quarter earnings also reflect the full benefit of reduced operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment, with operating expense averaging $0.27 per barrel, compared to $0.32 per barrel during the first quarter of this fiscal year and $0.40 per barrel during Fiscal 2020. This decrease in expenses is significant as it represents approximately $50 - $60 million in annual cost savings based on average volumes for the quarter,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Additionally during the quarter, we were able to enter into several new, long-term water disposal contracts, as well as extend and expand certain other water disposal contracts, in the Delaware Basin with both high quality, independent and super major producers. Our Crude Logistics segment continued to perform despite the noise around the Extraction bankruptcy process and averaged approximately 123,000 barrels per day on Grand Mesa Pipeline. As previously stated, NGL will continue to vigorously defend the value of its contracts with Extraction and remains amenable to resolving the dispute through commercial considerations. Finally, the Liquids and Refined Products segment is heading into its peak earning season with strong inventory positions and we are looking forward to a successful year in this segment. In addition to maximizing results from operations, we are focused on reducing indebtedness and our bank commitments. We are reducing capital expenditures, further cutting costs and have decreased the common unit distribution, all of which increase our free cash flow. We are also evaluating assets sales and joint venture opportunities. These remain challenging times; however, we continue to manage the things we can control and focus on the future to create value for our stakeholders,” Krimbill concluded.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

Operating

Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted
EBITDA

 

Operating
Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted
EBITDA

 

 

(in thousands)

Crude Oil Logistics

 

$

48,239

 

 

$

65,181

 

 

$

38,520

 

 

$

54,632

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

14,338

 

 

21,257

 

 

8,798

 

 

23,273

 

Water Solutions

 

(13,277

)

 

61,047

 

 

21,274

 

 

56,879

 

Corporate and Other

 

(12,984

)

 

(9,514

)

 

(38,477

)

 

(11,318

)

Total

 

$

36,316

 

 

$

137,971

 

 

$

30,115

 

 

$

123,466

 

The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, on a consolidated basis and for each of the Partnership’s reportable segments.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 increased compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 primarily due to increased margins. The increased margin realized during the current quarter was due primarily to the sale of inventory that was purchased at lower prices and held during the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 123,000 barrels per day.

In June 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Extraction”), a significant shipper on the Grand Mesa Pipeline, filed a petition for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Extraction has transportation contracts pursuant to which it has committed to ship crude oil on the pipeline through October 2026. As part of the bankruptcy filing, Extraction filed a motion requesting that the court authorize it to reject these transportation contracts, to which the Partnership filed an objection and took various other legal steps within the bankruptcy to protect the value of the contracts. On November 2, 2020, the bankruptcy court issued a bench ruling granting the motion to reject the transportation contracts effective as of June 14, 2020. As a result, we intend to appeal the bankruptcy court’s ruling and raise what we respectfully believe are numerous infirmities with the ruling.

Liquids and Refined Products

Total product margin per gallon, excluding the impact of derivatives, was $0.036 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.031 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to propane inventory values aligning with increased commodity prices. This increase was partially offset by lower margins for butane and refined products due to lower demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refined products volumes decreased by approximately 111.7 million gallons, or 33.6%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Propane volumes decreased by approximately 9.5 million gallons, or 3.6%, and butane volumes decreased by approximately 26.8 million gallons, or 15.7%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Other product volumes decreased by approximately 37.1 million gallons, or 24.5%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in refined products, propane, butane and other product volumes was also primarily due to the continued lower demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water Solutions

The Partnership processed approximately 1.28 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a 1.9% increase when compared to produced water processed per day during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our acquisition of Hillstone Environmental Partners, LLC in November 2019 in the Delaware Basin and was offset by lower disposal volumes in all other basins during the period resulting from lower crude oil prices, drilling activity and production volumes.

Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $12.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $3.9 million from the prior year period. This decrease was the result of lower volumes and lower crude oil prices. The percentage of recovered crude oil per barrel of produced water processed has declined over the past several periods due to an increase in produced water transported through pipelines (which contains less oil per barrel of produced water) and the addition of contract structures that allow producers to keep the skim oil recovered from produced water. This decrease was partially offset by the sale of crude oil during the three months ended September 30, 2020, that we stored as of June 30, 2020 due to the lower crude oil prices.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased to $0.27 per barrel compared to $0.38 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year. The Partnership has taken significant steps to reduce operating costs and continues to evaluate cost saving initiatives in the current environment.

In October 2020, the Partnership successfully completed its Poker Lake pipeline and tie-ins, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into its integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network. NGL began receiving produced water volumes from Exxon’s Poker Lake Development. Additionally, the Partnership recently announced new agreements, including acreage dedications, water transportation and disposal agreements, and water supply agreements, with leading super major producers and other key producers in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership expects to service these customers’ produced water needs with its existing infrastructure with minimal capital expenditure requirements in the foreseeable future.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other expenses decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower compensation expense, in particular cash and non-cash incentive compensation, and a reduction in acquisition related expenses. These decreases were partially offset by legal costs incurred for defending the rejection of our transportation contracts in Extraction bankruptcy proceedings.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total debt outstanding was $3.29 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $3.15 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $139 million due primarily to the funding of certain capital expenditures incurred prior to and accrued on March 31, 2020 and $83.1 million of the remaining $100.0 million deferred purchase price of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC (“Mesquite”). Capital expenditures incurred totaled $24.4 million during the second quarter (including $6.8 million in maintenance expenditures) and $54.4 million year-to-date. These expenditures are expected to continue to decrease throughout Fiscal 2021 with full year expectations totaling $100 million or less for both growth and maintenance capital expenditures combined. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $122.1 million as of September 30, 2020 and the Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants.

The Partnership is currently working with the syndicate of lenders that are a party to its revolving credit facility to extend the maturity of the facility by at least one year. The Partnership’s proposal was submitted to all of the syndicate lenders in October 2020, and remains subject to approval by each lender.

Second Quarter Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss NGL’s results of operations is scheduled for 4:00 pm Central Time on Monday, November 9, 2020. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (800) 291-4083 and providing access code 8880357. An archived audio replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days beginning at 1:00 pm Central Time on November 10, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and providing access code 8880357.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC (“TPSL”), our refined products business in the mid-continent region of the United States (“Mid-Con”) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions of the United States (“Gas Blending”), which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL’s unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s financial performance without regard to NGL’s financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids and Refined Products segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands, except unit amounts)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,912

 

 

$

22,704

 

Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,399 and $4,540, respectively

439,889

 

 

566,834

 

Accounts receivable-affiliates

14,904

 

 

12,934

 

Inventories

182,859

 

 

69,634

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

74,150

 

 

101,981

 

Total current assets

728,714

 

 

774,087

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $619,820 and $529,068, respectively

2,799,725

 

 

2,851,555

 

GOODWILL

982,239

 

 

993,587

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $706,259 and $631,449, respectively

1,538,417

 

 

1,612,480

 

INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

21,215

 

 

23,182

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

168,349

 

 

180,708

 

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS

47,752

 

 

63,137

 

Total assets

$

6,286,411

 

 

$

6,498,736

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable-trade

$

379,420

 

 

$

515,049

 

Accounts payable-affiliates

23,985

 

 

17,717

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

138,572

 

 

232,062

 

Advance payments received from customers

24,143

 

 

19,536

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

13,123

 

 

4,683

 

Operating lease obligations

50,709

 

 

56,776

 

Total current liabilities

629,952

 

 

845,823

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $22,267 and $19,795, respectively, and current maturities

3,275,166

 

 

3,144,848

 

OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS

114,833

 

 

121,013

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

105,835

 

 

114,079

 

 

 

 

 

CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

551,097

 

 

537,283

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 128,901 and 128,901 notional units, respectively

(51,518

)

 

(51,390

)

Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 128,771,715 and 128,771,715 common units issued and outstanding, respectively

1,242,676

 

 

1,366,152

 

Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

305,468

 

 

305,468

 

Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

42,891

 

 

42,891

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(307

)

 

(385

)

Noncontrolling interests

70,318

 

 

72,954

 

Total equity

1,609,528

 

 

1,735,690

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,286,411

 

 

$

6,498,736

 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

$

466,841

 

 

$

641,152

 

 

$

742,880

 

 

$

1,357,312

 

Water Solutions

 

88,678

 

 

101,249

 

 

176,743

 

 

173,032

 

Liquids and Refined Products

 

612,324

 

 

1,061,671

 

 

1,092,322

 

 

2,145,364

 

Other

 

315

 

 

264

 

 

628

 

 

519

 

Total Revenues

 

1,168,158

 

 

1,804,336

 

 

2,012,573

 

 

3,676,227

 

COST OF SALES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

386,771

 

 

569,699

 

 

604,328

 

 

1,218,939

 

Water Solutions

 

579

 

 

(6,496

)

 

5,279

 

 

(9,303

)

Liquids and Refined Products

 

577,086

 

 

1,025,565

 

 

1,031,422

 

 

2,068,597

 

Other

 

454

 

 

435

 

 

908

 

 

900

 

Total Cost of Sales

 

964,890

 

 

1,589,203

 

 

1,641,937

 

 

3,279,133

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

56,054

 

 

74,886

 

 

121,041

 

 

136,198

 

General and administrative

 

17,475

 

 

43,908

 

 

34,633

 

 

64,250

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

87,469

 

 

63,113

 

 

171,455

 

 

116,867

 

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

5,954

 

 

3,111

 

 

17,976

 

 

2,144

 

Operating Income

 

36,316

 

 

30,115

 

 

25,531

 

 

77,635

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

 

501

 

 

(265

)

 

790

 

 

(257

)

Interest expense

 

(46,935

)

 

(45,017

)

 

(90,896

)

 

(84,894

)

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

13,747

 

 

 

 

33,102

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

1,585

 

 

183

 

 

2,620

 

 

1,193

 

Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

 

5,214

 

 

(14,984

)

 

(28,853

)

 

(6,323

)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)

 

774

 

 

(640

)

 

1,075

 

 

(319

)

Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations

 

5,988

 

 

(15,624

)

 

(27,778

)

 

(6,642

)

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

(153

)

 

(185,742

)

 

(1,639

)

 

(186,685

)

Net Income (Loss)

 

5,835

 

 

(201,366

)

 

(29,417

)

 

(193,327

)

LESS: NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

 

(168

)

 

129

 

 

(219

)

 

397

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

 

$

5,667

 

 

$

(201,237

)

 

$

(29,636

)

 

$

(192,930

)

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(17,933

)

 

$

(32,561

)

 

$

(73,748

)

 

$

(152,687

)

NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(152

)

 

$

(185,556

)

 

$

(1,637

)

 

$

(186,498

)

NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS

 

$

(18,085

)

 

$

(218,117

)

 

$

(75,385

)

 

$

(339,185

)

BASIC LOSS PER COMMON UNIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss From Continuing Operations

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(1.21

)

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

$

 

 

$

(1.46

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(1.47

)

Net Loss

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(1.72

)

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(2.68

)

DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss From Continuing Operations

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(1.21

)

Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax

 

$

 

 

$

(1.46

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(1.47

)

Net Loss

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(1.72

)

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(2.68

)

BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

128,771,715

 

 

126,979,034

 

 

128,771,715

 

 

126,435,870

 

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

128,771,715

 

 

126,979,034

 

 

128,771,715

 

 

126,435,870

 

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles NGL’s net income (loss) to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,835

 

 

$

(201,366

)

 

$

(29,417

)

 

$

(193,327

)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(168

)

 

129

 

 

(219

)

 

397

 

Net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP

 

5,667

 

 

(201,237

)

 

(29,636

)

 

(192,930

)

Interest expense

 

46,840

 

 

45,113

 

 

90,906

 

 

85,023

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(827

)

 

650

 

 

(1,128

)

 

339

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

86,822

 

 

63,266

 

 

170,024

 

 

118,110

 

EBITDA

 

138,502

 

 

(92,208

)

 

230,166

 

 

10,542

 

Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives

 

4,457

 

 

(5,462

)

 

31,128

 

 

(8,936

)

Inventory valuation adjustment (1)

 

(1,641

)

 

(5,439

)

 

2,179

 

 

(25,185

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

(1,531

)

 

(901

)

 

(33,534

)

 

(1,819

)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

6,063

 

 

177,561

 

 

19,147

 

 

176,594

 

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

(13,747

)

 

 

 

(33,102

)

 

 

Equity-based compensation expense (2)

 

2,256

 

 

21,295

 

 

4,558

 

 

24,996

 

Acquisition expense (3)

 

169

 

 

5,085

 

 

326

 

 

7,176

 

Other (4)

 

3,253

 

 

3,332

 

 

7,601

 

 

6,655

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

137,781

 

 

$

103,263

 

 

$

228,469

 

 

$

190,023

 

Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations (5)

 

$

(190

)

 

$

(20,203

)

 

$

(484

)

 

$

(37,161

)

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

 

$

137,971

 

 

$

123,466

 

 

$

228,953

 

 

$

227,184

 

Less: Cash interest expense (6)

 

43,568

 

 

42,712

 

 

83,967

 

 

80,487

 

Less: Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(774

)

 

640

 

 

(1,075

)

 

319

 

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

 

6,830

 

 

16,461

 

 

15,998

 

 

33,390

 

Less: Preferred unit distributions paid

 

15,108

 

 

5,796

 

 

30,138

 

 

18,872

 

Less: Other (7)

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

 

127

 

Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations

 

$

73,239

 

 

$

57,730

 

 

$

99,925

 

 

$

93,989

 

(1)

Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge position. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion.

(2)

Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted.

(3)

Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including Mesquite during the three months and six months ended September 30, 2019.

(4)

Amounts for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations.

(5)

Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con.

(6)

Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.

(7)

Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

48,239

 

 

$

(13,277

)

 

$

14,338

 

 

$

(12,984

)

 

$

36,316

 

 

$

 

 

$

36,316

 

Depreciation and amortization

17,232

 

 

62,220

 

 

7,026

 

 

991

 

 

87,469

 

 

 

 

87,469

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

76

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

(3,317

)

 

4,413

 

 

3,361

 

 

 

 

4,457

 

 

 

 

4,457

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

(1,639

)

 

 

 

(1,639

)

 

 

 

(1,639

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

(19

)

 

 

 

(1,513

)

 

 

 

(1,532

)

 

 

 

(1,532

)

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

(310

)

 

6,223

 

 

43

 

 

(2

)

 

5,954

 

 

 

 

5,954

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,256

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

 

2,256

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

168

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

169

 

Other income, net

1,175

 

 

2

 

 

286

 

 

122

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

 

1,585

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

845

 

 

(13

)

 

(65

)

 

767

 

 

 

 

767

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(441

)

 

(736

)

 

 

 

(1,177

)

 

 

 

(1,177

)

Other

2,181

 

 

1,061

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

3,270

 

 

 

 

3,270

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(190

)

 

(190

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

65,181

 

 

$

61,047

 

 

$

21,257

 

 

$

(9,514

)

 

$

137,971

 

 

$

(190

)

 

$

137,781

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

38,520

 

 

$

21,274

 

 

$

8,798

 

 

$

(38,477

)

 

$

30,115

 

 

$

 

 

$

30,115

 

Depreciation and amortization

17,693

 

 

37,921

 

 

6,736

 

 

763

 

 

63,113

 

 

 

 

63,113

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

89

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

(4,126

)

 

(5,870

)

 

4,534

 

 

 

 

(5,462

)

 

 

 

(5,462

)

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

1,801

 

 

 

 

1,801

 

 

 

 

1,801

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

152

 

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

(630

)

 

3,744

 

 

(4

)

 

1

 

 

3,111

 

 

 

 

3,111

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,295

 

 

21,295

 

 

 

 

21,295

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,085

 

 

5,085

 

 

 

 

5,085

 

Other income (expense), net

43

 

 

(2

)

 

(20

)

 

162

 

 

183

 

 

 

 

183

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

(26

)

 

(147

)

 

(173

)

 

 

 

(173

)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(319

)

 

(283

)

 

 

 

(602

)

 

 

 

(602

)

Intersegment transactions (1)

 

 

 

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

1,427

 

 

 

 

1,427

 

Other

3,132

 

 

131

 

 

69

 

 

 

 

3,332

 

 

 

 

3,332

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,203

)

 

(20,203

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

54,632

 

 

$

56,879

 

 

$

23,273

 

 

$

(11,318

)

 

$

123,466

 

 

$

(20,203

)

 

$

103,263

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

71,559

 

 

$

(29,324

)

 

$

18,900

 

 

$

(35,604

)

 

25,531

 

 

$

 

 

$

25,531

 

Depreciation and amortization

34,027

 

 

120,353

 

 

15,182

 

 

1,893

 

 

171,455

 

 

 

 

171,455

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

 

153

 

Net unrealized losses on derivatives

11,321

 

 

17,725

 

 

2,082

 

 

 

 

31,128

 

 

 

 

31,128

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

2,201

 

 

 

 

2,201

 

 

 

 

2,201

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

(29,079

)

 

 

 

(4,476

)

 

 

 

(33,555

)

 

 

 

(33,555

)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

1,140

 

 

6,552

 

 

47

 

 

10,237

 

 

17,976

 

 

 

 

17,976

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,558

 

 

4,558

 

 

 

 

4,558

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

313

 

 

326

 

 

 

 

326

 

Other income, net

1,513

 

 

258

 

 

663

 

 

186

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

 

2,620

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

1,310

 

 

(14

)

 

(127

)

 

1,169

 

 

 

 

1,169

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(928

)

 

(1,272

)

 

 

 

(2,200

)

 

 

 

(2,200

)

Intersegment transactions (1)

 

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

 

(27

)

Other

5,554

 

 

2,014

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

7,618

 

 

 

 

7,618

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(484

)

 

(484

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

96,035

 

 

$

117,973

 

 

$

33,489

 

 

$

(18,544

)

 

$

228,953

 

 

$

(484

)

 

$

228,469

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Crude Oil
Logistics

 

Water
Solutions

 

Liquids and
Refined Products

 

Corporate
and Other

 

Continuing
Operations

 

Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

72,322

 

 

$

34,963

 

 

$

24,169

 

 

$

(53,819

)

 

$

77,635

 

 

$

 

 

$

77,635

 

Depreciation and amortization

35,278

 

 

65,992

 

 

14,091

 

 

1,506

 

 

116,867

 

 

 

 

116,867

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

176

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

(5,984

)

 

(6,037

)

 

3,085

 

 

 

 

(8,936

)

 

 

 

(8,936

)

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

 

1,835

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

(1,471

)

 

 

 

(1,471

)

 

 

 

(1,471

)

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

(1,246

)

 

3,155

 

 

(7

)

 

242

 

 

2,144

 

 

 

 

2,144

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,996

 

 

24,996

 

 

 

 

24,996

 

Acquisition expense

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

7,156

 

 

7,176

 

 

 

 

7,176

 

Other income (expense), net

39

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

1,156

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

 

1,193

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

(136

)

 

(158

)

 

 

 

(158

)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(394

)

 

(680

)

 

 

 

(1,074

)

 

 

 

(1,074

)

Intersegment transactions (1)

 

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

 

146

 

Other

6,297

 

 

271

 

 

87

 

 

 

 

6,655

 

 

 

 

6,655

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37,161

)

 

(37,161

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

106,706

 

 

$

97,968

 

 

$

41,409

 

 

$

(18,899

)

 

$

227,184

 

 

$

(37,161

)

 

$

190,023

 

(1)

Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATIONAL DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(in thousands, except per day amounts)

Crude Oil Logistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil sold (barrels)

10,178

 

 

10,421

 

 

19,470

 

 

21,712

 

Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)

9,992

 

 

10,922

 

 

20,468

 

 

22,711

 

Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1)

 

 

 

 

5,239

 

 

5,232

 

Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)

 

 

 

 

1,507

 

 

1,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Water Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced water processed (barrels per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northern Delaware Basin

869,472

 

 

465,453

 

 

892,205

 

 

277,802

 

Delaware Basin

190,881

 

 

282,365

 

 

191,155

 

 

267,646

 

Eagle Ford Basin

81,260

 

 

279,754

 

 

88,279

 

 

273,533

 

DJ Basin

114,219

 

 

169,485

 

 

123,242

 

 

169,552

 

Other Basins

26,264

 

 

61,296

 

 

29,146

 

 

66,206

 

Total

1,282,096

 

 

1,258,353

 

 

1,324,027

 

 

1,054,739

 

Solids processed (barrels per day)

863

 

 

5,759

 

 

1,378

 

 

5,601

 

Skim oil sold (barrels per day)

2,611

 

 

3,079

 

 

1,654

 

 

2,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liquids and Refined Products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products sold (gallons)

220,243

 

 

331,898

 

 

432,217

 

 

653,532

 

Propane sold (gallons)

252,693

 

 

262,183

 

 

504,982

 

 

507,450

 

Butane sold (gallons)

143,392

 

 

170,169

 

 

262,958

 

 

312,648

 

Other products sold (gallons)

114,734

 

 

151,871

 

 

228,956

 

 

306,463

 

Liquids and Refined Products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

427,004

 

 

401,249

 

Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

1,209

 

 

55,119

 

Propane inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

116,462

 

 

104,048

 

Butane inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

92,672

 

 

80,839

 

Other products inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

18,671

 

 

69,116

 

(1)

Information is presented as of September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

 

NGL Energy Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its second quarter fiscal 2021 results. Highlights for the quarter include: Income from continuing operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $6.0 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
NGL Provides Update Relating to Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC
27.10.20
NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Distributions; Provides Business Update and Schedules Earnings Call