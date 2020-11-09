 

Conformis Announces Bart Lagae as VP, International Sales & Marketing; Inducement Grant Reported

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that the Company has appointed Bart Lagae as its new VP, International Sales & Marketing.

“We are pleased to announce that Bart Lagae has joined our team as VP, International Sales & Marketing. Bart brings a wealth of international experience and significant expertise in building brands, developing and managing sales channels and market expansion,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “I look forward to the contributions Bart will make as a member of Conformis’ team.”

Bart Lagae

Bart Lagae is an executive with more than 30 years of experience in orthopedic sales management and global marketing, and has a track record of developing and successfully driving product pipeline and business unit growth. 

Most recently, Mr. Lagae served as Senior Director, Global Marketing–Knees at Zimmer Biomet, where he worked for 5 years and managed Partial, Primary, and Revision Knee teams and was responsible for product strategy, portfolio, positioning and business pipeline, and led marketing activities for new product introductions.  Immediately prior to Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Lagae spent over 10 years at Biomet where he progressed from Sales Representative to Director, Product Management Partial Knees–Global. 

Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Lagae, Conformis' Board of Directors granted to Mr. Lagae a restricted stock unit award of 75,000 shares of Conformis' common stock.  The restricted stock unit award is expected to be granted on November 9, 2020 as an inducement material to Mr. Lagae’s acceptance of employment with Conformis in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).  The restricted stock unit award vests over four years, with 25% of the total number of shares underlying the award vesting on each one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Lagae’s continued service as an employee of Conformis through the applicable vesting dates.

Seite 1 von 3
Conformis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conformis Announces Bart Lagae as VP, International Sales & Marketing; Inducement Grant Reported BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that the Company has appointed Bart Lagae as its new VP, International Sales & Marketing. “We are pleased to announce that Bart Lagae has joined our …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Conformis Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Conformis, Inc. to Participate in the 2020 Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit