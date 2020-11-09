Conformis Announces Bart Lagae as VP, International Sales & Marketing; Inducement Grant Reported

“We are pleased to announce that Bart Lagae has joined our team as VP, International Sales & Marketing. Bart brings a wealth of international experience and significant expertise in building brands, developing and managing sales channels and market expansion,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to the contributions Bart will make as a member of Conformis’ team.”

Bart Lagae

Bart Lagae is an executive with more than 30 years of experience in orthopedic sales management and global marketing, and has a track record of developing and successfully driving product pipeline and business unit growth.

Most recently, Mr. Lagae served as Senior Director, Global Marketing–Knees at Zimmer Biomet, where he worked for 5 years and managed Partial, Primary, and Revision Knee teams and was responsible for product strategy, portfolio, positioning and business pipeline, and led marketing activities for new product introductions. Immediately prior to Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Lagae spent over 10 years at Biomet where he progressed from Sales Representative to Director, Product Management Partial Knees–Global.

Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Lagae, Conformis' Board of Directors granted to Mr. Lagae a restricted stock unit award of 75,000 shares of Conformis' common stock. The restricted stock unit award is expected to be granted on November 9, 2020 as an inducement material to Mr. Lagae’s acceptance of employment with Conformis in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The restricted stock unit award vests over four years, with 25% of the total number of shares underlying the award vesting on each one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Lagae’s continued service as an employee of Conformis through the applicable vesting dates.