Green Plains to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm.