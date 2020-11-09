 

FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 5.0% to $23.4 million; Originations Ramped Up Into Quarter End

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:33  |  31   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, highlighted by sharp growth in originations in the last month of the quarter.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2019:

  • Net lease revenues and fees increased 5.0% to $23.4 million from $22.3 million

  • FlexShopper originated 47,317 gross leases, up 29.5% from 36,531

  • Gross lease originations increased $5.6 million, or 32.8%, to $22.7 million from $17.1 million

  • The average origination value increased by 2.5%, to $480 from $468

  • Net income of $289 thousand compared with net income of $1.4 million

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(0.3) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

  • Gross profit increased 8.4% to $8.9 million from $8.2 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $2.1 million compared to $3.2 million

Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

  • Net lease revenues and fees increased 9.4% to $69.9 million from $63.9 million

  • FlexShopper originated 117,294 gross leases, up 22.5% from 95,731

  • Gross lease originations increased $10.5 million, or 23.5%, to $55.1 million from $44.6 million

  • The average origination value increased to $470 from $466

  • Net income of $79 thousand compared with net income of $1.6 million

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders, inclusive of deemed dividend expense of $0.7 million in Q1, of $(2.4) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to $(0.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share

  • Gross profit increased 15.5% to $24.3 million from $21 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $6.2 million from $7.3 million

¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Rate of origination growth accelerated through the quarter. FlexShopper recorded growth in gross lease originations of 32.8% in the third quarter with month of September originations representing the largest non-holiday month of originations in the Company’s history. The strong activity experienced in September followed market testing in August and into early September that was undertaken in order to confirm payment activity would conform to expectations.

  • Payments activity continues to be firm. Continuing the trend cited by the Company on its Q2 earnings call, customer payment activity has remained firm. Additionally, market testing performed by the company beginning late in the second quarter and continuing through mid-third quarter demonstrated a continuation of this trend.

  • B-to-B lease originations in September set a record high. The addition of new retail partners, the rebounding from COVID and optimizing of existing retail relationships made September our largest B-to-B lease origination month since inception. We are also successfully broadening our retail categories across tires, furniture and electronics.

  • Investments in marketing during the third quarter and continuing in the fourth quarter. Following market testing noted earlier, FlexShopper began ramping up its digital marketing during the third quarter and expects to continue doing so in the fourth quarter. This marketing program began to yield results as originations accelerated into quarter-end and have continued into the fourth quarter.

  • Enhanced underwriting methodologies are expected to drive improved returns. As noted on prior investor calls, the company has emphasized a focus on Return on Investment/Return on Capital-oriented management. The company has worked to bolster its underwriting algorithms which, coupled with renewed investment in marketing, are expected to produce revenue growth and further improvements in profitability.

Rich House, CEO, stated, “We have discussed previously our methodical approach to marketing and underwriting in response to the COVID-impacted landscape. In particular, we thought it prudent to conduct market testing before pursuing significant origination growth in the B-to-C channel. I am pleased to report that our testing yielded the results we desired and, as a result, we sharply increased our digital marketing efforts during the third quarter for the B-to-C segment. That push resulted in significant growth in originations in September, with the month’s originations of 13,575 leases, representing the best non-holiday month for B-to-C originations in the Company’s history.”

Mr. House continued, “Our historical retail partners are still contending with physical store activity that is roughly 20% below pre-COVID levels and that impacts the volume of originations we have seen in our B-to-B channel. At the same time, our new partners, that we mentioned on the last call, enabled September to be the largest B-to-B channel origination month in the Company’s history. Although significant, virus-driven macro uncertainty exists, we believe our business is poised for growth.”

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: (877) 407-3944
International callers: (412) 902-0038

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/41428/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended
September 30, 		    For the nine months ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Revenues:                        
Lease revenues and fees, net   $ 23,391,348     $ 22,267,261     $ 69,989,333     $ 63,953,196  
Lease merchandise sold     1,178,716       665,074       3,953,608       2,374,876  
Total revenues     24,570,064       22,932,335       73,942,941       66,328,072  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     14,886,798       14,248,969       46,982,002       43,787,216  
Cost of lease merchandise sold     763,728       457,399       2,685,599       1,521,244  
Marketing     1,650,717       868,452       3,619,911       2,031,227  
Salaries and benefits     2,499,235       2,189,629       7,324,620       5,984,797  
Operating expenses     3,528,890       2,718,110       10,037,743       8,156,238  
Total costs and expenses     23,329,368       20,482,559       70,649,875       61,480,722  
                                 
Operating income     1,240,696       2,449,776       3,293,066       4,847,350  
                                 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs     951,336       1,061,794       3,214,083       3,265,771  
Net income     289,360       1,387,982       78,983       1,581,579  
                                 
Deemed dividend from exchange offer of warrants     -       -       713,212       -  
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares     609,772       609,717       1,829,217       1,828,167  
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ (320,412 )   $ 778,265     $ (2,463,446 )   $ (246,588 )
                                 
Basic and diluted loss per common share:                                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.04     $ (0.12 )   $ (0.01 )
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                                
Basic     21,358,141       17,666,193       20,872,940       17,661,134  
Diluted     21,358,141       19,798,386       20,872,940       17,661,134  
                                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash   $ 6,750,019     $ 6,868,472  
Accounts receivable, net     7,855,320       8,272,332  
Prepaid expenses     794,089       672,242  
Lease merchandise, net     30,658,104       31,063,104  
Total current assets     46,057,532       46,876,150  
                 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net     5,563,604       5,260,407  
                 
OTHER ASSETS, net     73,085       78,335  
Total assets   $ 51,694,221     $ 52,214,892  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 5,053,768     $ 4,567,889  
Accrued payroll and related taxes     307,120       513,267  
Current portion of loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $37,685 at 2020 of unamortized issuance costs     14,297,514       -  
Current portion of promissory notes to related parties, net of $12,414 at 2020 and $5,333 at 2019 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest     4,797,051       1,067,740  
Current portion of promissory note - Paycheck Protection Program     1,170,602       -  
Accrued expenses     1,454,303       1,372,901  
Lease liability - current portion     159,521       27,726  
Total current liabilities     27,239,879       7,549,523  
                 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $26,918 at 2020 and $281,138 at 2019 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion     10,212,510       28,904,738  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $24,828 at 2019 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion     -       3,725,172  
Promissory note - Paycheck Protection Program, net of current portion     751,312       -  
Accrued payroll and related taxes less current portion     268,255       -  
Lease liabilities less current portion     1,986,209       2,067,184  
Total liabilities     40,458,165       42,246,617  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at 2020 and 171,191 shares at 2019 at $5.00 stated value     851,660       855,955  
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value     21,952,000       21,952,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,359,445 shares at 2020 and 17,783,960 shares at 2019     2,136       1,779  
Additional paid in capital     36,506,457       35,313,721  
Accumulated deficit     (48,076,197 )     (48,155,180 )
Total stockholders’ equity     11,236,056       9,968,275  
    $ 51,694,221     $ 52,214,892  
                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)

    2020     2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income   $ 78,983     $ 1,581,579  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     46,982,002       43,787,216  
Other depreciation and amortization     1,889,690       1,879,935  
Compensation expense related to issuance of stock options and warrants     1,052,281       530,724  
Provision for doubtful accounts     23,643,556       25,075,156  
Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance     7,814       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (23,226,544 )     (26,675,773 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (120,482 )     (290,556 )
Lease merchandise     (46,577,002 )     (35,764,135 )
Security deposits     2,943       1,334  
Accounts payable     485,878       (5,656,655 )
Accrued payroll and related taxes     62,108       (161,009 )
Accrued expenses     273,903       (317,173 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     4,555,130       3,990,643  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs     (2,099,654 )     (1,664,580 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,099,654 )     (1,664,580 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Principal payment under finance lease obligation     (4,891 )     (1,243 )
Refund of equity issuance related costs     -       23,147  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants     131,250       -  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     5,267       -  
Proceeds from promissory notes - Paycheck Protection Program, net of fees     1,914,100       -  
Proceeds from promissory notes to related parties, net of fees     -       3,440,000  
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement     2,412,000       2,523,828  
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement     (7,023,250 )     (10,528,488 )
Repayment of promissory note     -       (500,000 )
Repayment of instalment loan     (8,405 )     (8,405 )
Debt issuance related costs     -       (243,750 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (2,573,929 )     (5,294,911 )
                 
DECREASE IN CASH     (118,453 )     (2,968,848 )
                 
CASH, beginning of period   $ 6,868,472     $ 6,141,210  
                 
CASH, end of period   $ 6,750,019     $ 3,172,362  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ 3,021,833     $ 2,700,709  
Deemed dividend from exchange offer of warrants   $ 713,212     $ -  
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock   $ 4,295     $ 341,070  
                 

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

    Three months ended
September 30, 		             
    2020     2019     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net income   $ 289,360     $ 1,387,982       (1,098,622 )     (79.2 )
Amortization of debt costs     50,050       111,506       (61,456 )     (55.1 )
Other amortization and depreciation     593,267       531,289       61,978       11.7  
Interest expense     901,286       950,288       (49,002 )     (5.2 )
Stock compensation     169,393       117,134       52,259       44.6  
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expenses     97,390       79,272       18,118       22.9  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,100,746     $ 3,177,471       (1,076,725 )     (33.9 )
                                 


    Nine months ended
September 30, 		             
    2020     2019     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net income   $ 78,983     $ 1,581,579     $ (1,502,596 )     (95.0 )
Amortization of debt costs     234,283       230,340       3,943       1.7  
Other amortization and depreciation     1,655,406       1,649,597       5,809       0.4  
Interest expense     2,979,800       3,035,431       (55,631 )     (1.8 )
Stock compensation     793,241       445,906       347,335       77.9  
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expenses     281,830       306,383       (24,553 )     (8.0 )
Warrants compensation- consulting agreement     139,480       43,200       96,280       222.9  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,163,023     $ 7,292,436     $ (1,129,413 )     (15.0 )
                                 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented and patent pending systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include the Company’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2019. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and; expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 5.0% to $23.4 million; Originations Ramped Up Into Quarter End BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...