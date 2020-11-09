Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We are excited to have US WorldMeds in full control of our SYMJEPI product now that the transition from Sandoz has been completed. We expect to see the full impact of this transition going forward and I expect 2021 to be the breakout year for this product. We and our commercial partner eagerly await the FDA’s decision on our ZIMHI NDA which has a target PDUFA date of November 15th. We remain very excited about the remainder of this year and beyond.”

Product Updates

SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection

On July 1, 2020, Adamis’ new commercial partner, USWM began promoting SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products through its field sales force in the U.S. USWM expects to focus its sales efforts on the high-prescribing allergists, pediatricians, and primary care physicians. The transition of sales and distribution from Sandoz to USWM was completed on October 31, 2020 and now USWM is fully responsible for sales and distribution of SYMJEPI.

The company’s Australian partner, Emerge Health, which was acquired by Chiesi Farmaceutica in June, continues to work through the regulatory process with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia and the company expects a decision from the TGA sometime in the first half of 2021.

ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection

The FDA has provided a target action date (PDUFA) of November 15, 2020 with respect to the company’s resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) relating to ZIMHI. The company continues to work with its commercial partner, as USWM prepares for the commercial launch of ZIMHI.

Tempol

Since licensing this product, the company has made some progress on the development of Tempol. Unfortunately, few therapies have been successful so far for the treatment of COVID-19. In preliminary results from a study in collaboration with Stanford University, Tempol inhibits the release of multiple cytokines from activated immune cells of COVID-19 patients. This new data now provides the additional scientific rationale needed to conduct clinical studies in early COVID-19 patients with Tempol. We are currently identifying sites that could conduct this trial. With the additional data from this study, the company continues to explore its options for government and other forms of funding to potentially support additional testing of Tempol.