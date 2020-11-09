Benefitfocus Announces Participation in Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced Steve Swad, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alpana Wegner, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2020 at 8:45am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Benefitfocus Investor website at: https://investor.benefitfocus.com/events-presentations where a replay will also be available.



