 

NVIDIA Names Aarti Shah to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:30  |  46   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Aarti Shah, who serves as senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Eli Lilly and Company.

Shah, age 56, leads IT, digital health, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics & data sciences at Lilly, which she joined 26 years ago out of graduate school. She has held a long series of positions there, starting as a senior statistician and most recently as global brand development leader, before being named to her current role in 2016.

“Aarti is great addition to our board of directors,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “She is a world-class leader with a deep passion for making an impact on the world at the intersection of computer science and healthcare. We will benefit greatly from her experience and insight as we contribute to this vital industry.”

Shah received her B.S. and M.S. in statistics and mathematics at Gujarat University, in India, before earning her Ph.D. in applied statistics at University of California, Riverside. She also serves on the board of Northwestern Mutual, as well as several nonprofit organizations.

Her appointment is the second this year to NVIDIA’s board, following the addition in July of John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology. Shah expands the board to 13 members.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski  Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations  Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation   NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com   rsherbin@nvidia.com  

2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aefb43a-f7b5-49a4 ...

 


NVIDIA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVIDIA Names Aarti Shah to Board of Directors SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Aarti Shah, who serves as senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Eli Lilly and Company. Shah, age …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:51 Uhr
Tech-Market Report: Breite Kursrally, TecDAX aber unter Druck – Nordex (NDX1) und New Work (NWO) fest
06.11.20
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ und TecDAX konsolidieren, Tesla (TL0) leichter
05.11.20
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ setzt Erholung fort; Apple (APC), Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVD) stark; Dialog Semi (DLG) unter Druck
04.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Facebook (FB2A), Alphabet (ABEC) und Amazon.com (AMZ); TecDAX fest
03.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Tesla (TL0); Dialog Semi (DLG) und Infineon (IFX) stark
03.11.20
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD in die Knie?(1) 
03.11.20
3 Tipps für das Investieren in Dividenden, mit denen man Tausende verdienen könnte
02.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Manz (M5Z) und LPKF Laser (LPK) sehr fest, Tesla (TL0) erholt
30.10.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Alphabet (ABEC); TecDAX erneut leichter
30.10.20
Apple: Aktie nach Zahlen unter Druck

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:07 Uhr
1.537
Nvidia!Ein Klares Langfristinvestment!
28.02.20
2
Virusangst lässt Depot einbrechen - Hebel-Depot