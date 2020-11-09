 

Sproutly Announces its 6th Provincial Supply Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:49  |  61   |   |   

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) announced today the addition of a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), the Company’s 6th provincial supply agreement to date. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s October 15th announcement regarding receipt of the sales license from Health Canada for Cannabis 2.0 products directly to provinces.

The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies (“THR”), has entered into a cannabis supply agreement with the province of Ontario (the “Supply Agreement”) through the OCS. Ontario will be the 6th province in Canada to carry the Company’s CALIBER branded products ("CALIBER"), following Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia earlier this year as well as Alberta & New Brunswick in 2019.

“We look forward to making our CALIBER products available in Ontario, Canada’s largest market for cannabis products,” said Dr. Sen, CEO & Director of Sproutly. “Adding to our current sales of flowers across Canada, we are pleased to add one of Canada’s fastest growing provincial buying groups, the OCS, to our list of partners and offer our CALIBER brand of products from coast to coast.”

With the receipt of the license amendment that now permits the Company to sell Cannabis 2.0 products, the Company is in a position to offer its full line of products to the OCS. This includes Caliber Flower, Caliber Reserve Flower and upcoming Cannabis 2.0 products that will use the Company’s proprietary APP Technology to offer consumers products that aim to deliver unique experiences of different cannabis strains arising from advances in cannabis genetics.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

Seite 1 von 3
Sproutly Canada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sproutly Canada Inc. - die wird der Renner!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sproutly Announces its 6th Provincial Supply Agreement Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) announced today the addition of a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), the Company’s 6th provincial supply agreement to date. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
22.10.20
Sproutly Amends Maturity Date of Private Debt
15.10.20
Sproutly Receives Amendment of its License from Health Canada Permitting Sales of Cannabis 2.0 Products Directly to Provinces & Territories

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
907
Sproutly Canada Inc. - die wird der Renner!