Sproutly Announces its 6th Provincial Supply Agreement

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”) announced today the addition of a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (“ OCS ”), the Company’s 6 th provincial supply agreement to date. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s October 15 th announcement regarding receipt of the sales license from Health Canada for Cannabis 2.0 products directly to provinces.

“We look forward to making our CALIBER products available in Ontario, Canada’s largest market for cannabis products,” said Dr. Sen, CEO & Director of Sproutly. “Adding to our current sales of flowers across Canada, we are pleased to add one of Canada’s fastest growing provincial buying groups, the OCS, to our list of partners and offer our CALIBER brand of products from coast to coast.”

With the receipt of the license amendment that now permits the Company to sell Cannabis 2.0 products, the Company is in a position to offer its full line of products to the OCS. This includes Caliber Flower, Caliber Reserve Flower and upcoming Cannabis 2.0 products that will use the Company’s proprietary APP Technology to offer consumers products that aim to deliver unique experiences of different cannabis strains arising from advances in cannabis genetics.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.