 

Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2020 results.

Third Quarter Results

Average daily net production for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 17,076 Boe per day, of which oil represented 56%. Total revenue for the third quarter was $39.8 million, of which 84% related to crude oil. Realized gains on derivative settlements totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter.

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “It’s hard to imagine that Q3 is a reflection of a return to ‘normal,’ however as prices recovered from lows in April, I’m pleased Battalion has had a chance to get back to optimizing production of hydrocarbons. With production back online, I’m proud of our team for demonstrating that we can continue to lower costs in this environment and prepare for whatever comes next. We’ve also used this opportunity to take proactive measures to improve our product pricing, which we are now benefiting from.”

Adjusted G&A was $2.09 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.92 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $7.00 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 and $8.91 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $153.1 million, including a full cost ceiling test impairment of $128.3 million, which was associated almost entirely with a significant decline in the SEC trailing twelve month price deck used to calculate reserves value. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share of $9.45, and Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $93.9 million, compared to $61.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

As of November 6, 2020, Battalion had 8,500 Bopd of oil hedged for the remainder of 2020 at an average price of $42.53 per barrel.  For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For the first half of 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of September 30, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $16.3 million.

Conference Call Information
Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). To participate in the conference call, dial 720-452-9102 or 866-248-8441 (toll free) a few minutes before the call begins and reference Battalion Oil Corporation confirmation code 3866208.  The conference call recording will also be posted to Battalion’s website: www.battalionoil.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact
John-Davis Rutkauskas
Director, Corporate Finance & IR
(832) 538-0551

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Nine Months     Nine Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019
Operating revenues:                            
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                            
Oil   $ 33,638       $ 46,275     $ 91,313       $ 145,024  
Natural gas     1,912         301       3,102         107  
Natural gas liquids     3,896         3,987       10,086         13,229  
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales     39,446         50,563       104,501         158,360  
Other     384         246       1,222         743  
Total operating revenues     39,830         50,809       105,723         159,103  
                             
Operating expenses:                            
Production:                            
Lease operating     10,091         11,958       32,880         39,617  
Workover and other     905         1,566       2,767         5,580  
Taxes other than income     2,722         3,012       7,130         9,213  
Gathering and other     13,500         10,147       39,275         36,057  
Restructuring             3,223       2,580         15,148  
General and administrative     4,111         19,423       13,237         36,550  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     15,755         20,512       48,167         90,912  
Full cost ceiling impairment     128,336         45,568       188,443         985,190  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets             (164 )             3,618  
Total operating expenses     175,420         115,245       334,479         1,221,885  
Income (loss) from operations     (135,590 )       (64,436 )     (228,756 )       (1,062,782 )
                             
Other income (expenses):                            
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts     (15,843 )       13,457       67,695         (34,332 )
Interest expense and other `   (1,692 )       (10,547 )     (4,889 )       (37,606 )
Reorganization items, net             (1,758 )             (1,758 )
Total other income (expenses)     (17,535 )       1,152       62,806         (73,696 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (153,125 )       (63,284 )     (165,950 )       (1,136,478 )
Income tax benefit (provision)                           95,791  
Net income (loss)   $ (153,125 )     $ (63,284 )   $ (165,950 )     $ (1,040,687 )
                             
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                            
Basic   $ (9.45 )     $ (0.40 )   $ (10.24 )     $ (6.55 )
Diluted   $ (9.45 )     $ (0.40 )   $ (10.24 )     $ (6.55 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic     16,204         159,143       16,204         158,916  
Diluted     16,204         159,143       16,204         158,916  
                                     

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Successor
    September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,827     $ 5,701  
Accounts receivable, net     26,053       48,504  
Assets from derivative contracts     18,996       4,995  
Restricted cash           4,574  
Prepaids and other     2,326       7,379  
Total current assets     49,202       71,153  
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):            
Evaluated     520,453       420,609  
Unevaluated     80,540       105,009  
Gross oil and natural gas properties     600,993       525,618  
Less - accumulated depletion     (254,849 )     (19,474 )
Net oil and natural gas properties     346,144       506,144  
Other operating property and equipment:            
Other operating property and equipment     3,490       3,655  
Less - accumulated depreciation     (1,020 )     (378 )
Net other operating property and equipment     2,470       3,277  
Other noncurrent assets:            
Assets from derivative contracts     9,675       224  
Operating lease right of use assets     424       3,165  
Other assets     5,178       703  
Total assets   $ 413,093     $ 584,666  
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 56,130     $ 97,333  
Liabilities from derivative contracts     9,055       8,069  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,401        
Operating lease liabilities     657       923  
Asset retirement obligations           109  
Total current liabilities     67,243       106,434  
Long-term debt, net     178,808       144,000  
Other noncurrent liabilities:            
Liabilities from derivative contracts     3,292       4,854  
Asset retirement obligations     10,960       10,481  
Operating lease liabilities           2,247  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     329,198       327,108  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (176,410 )     (10,460 )
Total stockholders' equity     152,790       316,650  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 413,093     $ 584,666  
                 

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Nine Months     Nine Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:                            
Net income (loss)   $ (153,125 )     $ (63,284 )   $ (165,950 )     $ (1,040,687 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                            
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     15,755         20,512       48,167         90,912  
Full cost ceiling impairment     128,336         45,568       188,443         985,190  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets             (164 )             3,618  
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)                           (95,791 )
Stock-based compensation, net     620         (2,278 )     1,793         (8,035 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts     21,128         (11,571 )     (24,029 )       45,834  
Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs             882               1,859  
Amortization of discount and premium             23               134  
Reorganization items, net     (717 )       (283 )     (6,440 )       (283 )
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts     125         574       474         168  
Other income (expense)     (184 )       (4 )     280         367  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     11,938         (10,025 )     42,738         (16,714 )
Changes in working capital     (7,164 )       3,690       5,140         (16,519 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     4,774         (6,335 )     47,878         (33,233 )
                             
Cash flows from investing activities:                            
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures     (5,319 )       (28,075 )     (96,483 )       (167,235 )
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties     3,000               3,500         1,247  
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties                           (2,809 )
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures     (28 )       (21,037 )     (28 )       (85,613 )
Funds held in escrow and other     (1 )       (2 )     508         (7 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (2,348 )       (49,114 )     (92,503 )       (254,417 )
                             
Cash flows from financing activities:                            
Proceeds from borrowings     38,000         71,234       119,209         315,234  
Repayments of borrowings     (39,000 )       (1,000 )     (83,000 )       (57,000 )
Equity issuance costs and other             (14 )     (32 )       (441 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (1,000 )       70,220       36,177         257,793  
                             
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     1,426         14,771       (8,448 )       (29,857 )
                             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     401         2,238       10,275         46,866  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 1,827       $ 17,009     $ 1,827       $ 17,009  
                                     

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Nine Months     Nine Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019
Production volumes:                            
Crude oil (MBbls)     877         863       2,589         2,723  
Natural gas (MMcf)     2,266         1,924       6,437         6,381  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)     316         333       917         911  
Total (MBoe)     1,571         1,517       4,579         4,698  
Average daily production (Boe/d)     17,076         16,489       16,712         17,209  
                             
Average prices:                            
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 38.36       $ 53.62     $ 35.27       $ 53.26  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     0.84         0.16       0.48         0.02  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     12.33         11.97       11.00         14.52  
Total per Boe     25.11         33.33       22.82         33.71  
                             
Cash effect of derivative contracts:                            
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 5.33       $ (3.04 )   $ 15.96       $ (0.93 )
Natural gas (per Mcf)     0.27         0.78       0.37         0.94  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)             10.48               9.38  
Total per Boe     3.36         1.56       9.54         2.55  
                             
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:                            
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 43.69       $ 50.58     $ 51.23       $ 52.33  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     1.11         0.94       0.85         0.96  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     12.33         22.45       11.00         23.90  
Total per Boe     28.47         34.89       32.36         36.26  
                             
Average cost per Boe:                            
Production:                            
Lease operating   $ 6.42       $ 7.88     $ 7.18       $ 8.43  
Workover and other     0.58         1.03       0.60         1.19  
Taxes other than income     1.73         1.99       1.56         1.96  
Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)     8.59         6.47       7.83         7.30  
Restructuring     -         2.12       0.56         3.22  
General and administrative, as adjusted (1)     2.09         4.92       2.09         5.29  
                             
(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
                             
General and administrative:                            
General and administrative, as reported   $ 2.61       $ 12.81     $ 2.89       $ 7.78  
Stock-based compensation:                            
Non-cash     (0.39 )       1.50       (0.39 )       1.71  
Non-recurring professional fees and other:                            
Cash     (0.13 )       (9.39 )     (0.41 )       (4.20 )
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)   $ 2.09       $ 4.92     $ 2.09       $ 5.29  
                             
Gathering and other, as reported     8.59         6.69       8.58         7.67  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other(3)     -         (0.22 )     (0.75 )       (0.37 )
Gathering and other, as adjusted(4)   $ 8.59       $ 6.47     $ 7.83       $ 7.30  
                             
Total operating costs, as reported     19.93         30.40       20.81         27.03  
Total adjusting items     (0.52 )       (8.11 )     (1.55 )       (2.86 )
Total operating costs, as adjusted(5)   $ 19.41       $ 22.29     $ 19.26       $ 24.17  
                                     

_______________
(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3) Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees.
(4) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs.  The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
(5) Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Nine Months     Nine Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019
As Reported:                            
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (153,125 )     $ (63,284 )   $ (165,950 )     $ (1,040,687 )
                             
Impact of Selected Items:                            
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                            
Crude oil   $ 19,354       $ (14,873 )   $ (26,201 )     $ 35,967  
Natural gas     1,774         1,269       2,172         3,753  
Natural gas liquids             2,033               6,114  
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge     21,128         (11,571 )     (24,029 )       45,834  
Full cost ceiling impairment     128,336         45,568       188,443         985,190  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets             (164 )             3,618  
Reorganization items             1,758               1,758  
Restructuring             3,223       2,580         15,148  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other     210         15,276       5,327         22,601  
Selected items, before income taxes     149,674         54,090       172,321         1,074,149  
Income tax effect of selected items (1)                           (91,741 )
Selected items, net of tax     149,674         54,090       172,321         982,408  
                             
As Adjusted:                            
Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3)   $ (3,451 )     $ (9,194 )   $ 6,371       $ (58,279 )
                             
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (9.45 )     $ (0.40 )   $ (10.24 )     $ (6.55 )
Impact of selected items     9.24         0.34       10.63         6.18  
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)   $ (0.21 )     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.39       $ (0.37 )
                             
                             
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ (9.45 )     $ (0.40 )   $ (10.24 )     $ (6.55 )
Impact of selected items     9.24         0.34       10.63         6.18  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4)   $ (0.21 )     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.39       $ (0.37 )
                             
                             
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 4,774       $ (6,335 )   $ 47,878       $ (33,233 )
Changes in working capital     7,164         (3,690 )     (5,140 )       16,519  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     11,938         (10,025 )     42,738         (16,714 )
Cash components of selected items     802         19,966       13,423         39,530  
Income tax effect of selected items (1)                           (8,301 )
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3)   $ 12,740       $ 9,941     $ 56,161       $ 14,515  
                                     

_______________
(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor), this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $133.8 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance.
(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results.  These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.  Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor), net income (loss), earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations.  For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor), net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $0.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations.
(4) The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 159.1 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.  The impact of selected items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Nine Months     Nine Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019
                             
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (153,125 )     $ (63,284 )   $ (165,950 )     $ (1,040,687 )
Impact of adjusting items:                            
Interest expense     1,964         9,911       5,520         36,265  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     15,755         20,512       48,167         90,912  
Full cost ceiling impairment     128,336         45,568       188,443         985,190  
Income tax provision (benefit)                           (95,791 )
Stock-based compensation     620         (2,278 )     1,793         (8,035 )
Interest income     (273 )       (13 )     (602 )       (91 )
Reorganization items             1,758               1,758  
Restructuring             3,223       2,580         15,148  
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets             2       52         418  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets             (164 )             3,618  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     21,128         (11,571 )     (24,029 )       45,834  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other     210         15,276       5,327         22,601  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)   $ 14,615       $ 18,940     $ 61,301       $ 57,140  
                                     

_______________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) includes approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations.  Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor) includes approximately $0.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30. 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019(1)
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (153,125 )   $ (127,316 )   $ 114,491     $ (125,826 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     1,964       1,842       1,714       1,430  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     15,755       14,382       18,030       19,996  
Full cost ceiling impairment     128,336       60,107              
Stock-based compensation     620       786       387        
Interest income     (273 )     (232 )     (97 )     (128 )
Reorganization items, net                       118,664  
Restructuring           2,162       418       1,175  
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets           52             (6 )
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets                       (506 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     21,128       67,221       (112,378 )     18,681  
Other(2)     210       4,211       906       (901 )
Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)   $ 14,615     $ 23,215     $ 23,471     $ 32,579  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4)   $ 93,880                    
                           

_______________
(1) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the Adjusted LTM EBITDA ended September 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.
(2) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig termination and stacking charges, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31,2019 includes approximately $6.6 million of proceeds, $16.4 million of proceeds, $0.1 million of charges, and $0.9 million of proceeds, respectively, for hedge monetizations. 

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    September 30, 2019   June 30. 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ (63,284 )   $ (640,844 )   $ (336,559 )   $ 146,668  
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     9,911       14,382       11,972       12,610  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     20,512       40,425       29,975       25,130  
Full cost ceiling impairment     45,568       664,383       275,239        
Income tax provision (benefit)           (50,306 )     (45,485 )     95,791  
Stock-based compensation     (2,278 )     1,025       (6,782 )     3,025  
Interest income     (13 )     (17 )     (61 )     (117 )
Reorganization items, net     1,758                    
Restructuring     3,223       654       11,271        
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets     2             416       290  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets     (164 )     2,897       885       (119,003 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (11,571 )     (10,764 )     68,169       (161,798 )
Other(1)     15,276       3,678       3,647       1,827  
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)   $ 18,940     $ 25,513     $ 12,687     $ 4,423  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3)   $ 61,563                    
                           

_______________
(1) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig stacking charges, transaction costs, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring costs.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 includes approximately $0.1 million, $4.1 million, $3.6 million, and $4.4 million, respectively, of proceeds from hedge monetizations. 


