 

Playboy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Announce Initial Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company” or “Playboy”), one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that Mountain Crest has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the previously announced business combination transaction between Playboy and Mountain Crest. The filing can be accessed at https://www.mcacquisition.com/ or by searching for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

While the information in the preliminary proxy statement filed today is subject to change, it provides important information about Mountain Crest’s proposed business combination with Playboy. Mountain Crest currently anticipates holding a shareholder meeting with respect to the business combination in the first quarter of 2021.

As previously announced on October 1, 2020, upon closing of the business combination, Mountain Crest will be renamed “Playboy Group, Inc.” and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under a new ticker PLBY. As part of the deal, Playboy will retain its highly experienced management team, led by CEO Ben Kohn, who joined Playboy in 2016, to lead the Company’s strategic transformation.

Playboy’s return to the public markets presents a transformed, streamlined and high-growth business. The Company has over $400 million in cash flows contracted through 2029, sexual wellness products available for sale online and in over 10,000 major retail stores in the US, and a growing variety of clothing and branded lifestyle and digital gaming products.

As part of the transaction, Mountain Crest has signed definitive purchase agreements for the sale of $50 million of its common stock to institutional and accredited investors, which will be used to fund Playboy’s growth plans.

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.

