 

Upwork to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 23:15  |  49   |   |   

Events to be Audio Webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations Website

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and CEO, Hayden Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McCombs, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference
    November 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. PT/2:00p.m. ET

  • Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
    December 1, 2020 at 8:30a.m. PT/11:30a.m. ET

Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McCombs, will participate in the following virtual investor conference:

  • The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference
    December 15, 2020 at 11:30a.m. PT/2:30p.m. ET

An audiocast of each event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com. An audio webcast archive will be available following each event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com. Please contact the respective financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”). We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Denise Garcia
Investor Relations
Investor@Upwork.com

 


