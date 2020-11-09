 

Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) held on November 9, 2020 at 10:00am (Vancouver time).

Reyna’s shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the AGM, including:

(i)  electing each of Peter Jones, Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Alexander Langer, Michael Wood and Evaristo Trevino as directors of the Company;

(ii)  appointing De Visser Gray LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year; and

(iii)  approving Reyna’s Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.

  Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Silver Corp.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynasilver.com
www.reynasilver.com 

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Disclaimer

