Deep Huckleberry Drill Hole Intersects 0.35% Copper Over 361 Metres

Three drill holes, totalling 2,491 metres in length, were completed during the third quarter. The objective of the drill program was to test the extent of copper mineralization beneath the historic drilling in the East zone pit which produced about 50 million tonnes of ore grading 0.55% copper between 1997 and 2007. Huckleberry has two main centers of mineralization, the Main and East zone deposits, with the East zone containing higher grade copper mineralization.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports initial results from diamond drilling at its Huckleberry property. The first drill hole H20E-416 intercepted 0.35% copper over 361.11 metres from 368.05 to 729.16 metres, including 0.52% copper over 99.45 metres from 368.05 to 467.50 metres.

H20E-416 was drilled from the south side of the East zone pit at an azimuth of 36° and a dip of minus 40° to test beneath the western lobe of the East zone pit. The results from drill hole H20E-416 confirm that copper mineralization extends 220.0 metres deeper than any of the historic drilling, and 300.0 metres below the deepest area mined in this portion of the East zone pit. Additionally, H20E-416 intersected both the granodiorite intrusion and two principal faults at depth which provide constraints on the geological and structural model at Huckleberry.

The other two drill holes, H20E-417 and H20E-418, were also drilled to test the extent of copper mineralization below the East zone pit. H20E-417 was drilled vertically in the eastern lobe of the East zone pit, and H20E-418 was drilled test beneath the western lobe of the East zone pit. Assays are pending for drill holes H20E-417 and H20E-418.

A plan map and cross section are available on imperialmetals.com.

The drilling beneath the East zone pit was prompted by mine planning work that indicated there is significant economic potential to expand the East zone pit at current copper prices, even considering that a large portion of the pit was backfilled with tailings during historic operations.

A Volterra 3-Dimensional Induced Polarization survey was completed over the East zone pit to infill a gap in data and aid in determining deep mineralized trends. The results from this survey and this initial drill program will be used to design a follow up drilling program.

Prospecting approximately one kilometre east of the Huckleberry mine identified narrow quartz/carbonate veins with arsenopyrite and pyrite hosted in volcanics. Results from a grab sample of one of these narrow veins assayed 4.11 g/t gold, 0.58% copper and 31.1 g/t silver. More extensive sampling and exploration is being planned to follow up on the arsenopyrite-gold sample.