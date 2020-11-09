MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility

Under the agreement MicroVision may, from time to time, at its discretion offer and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate value of up to $10 million through Craig-Hallum. MicroVision intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, working capital and capital expenditures as MicroVision pursues a potential strategic transaction.

Under the ATM equity offering sales agreement, sales of common stock, if any, through Craig-Hallum, will be made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions, in negotiated transactions, to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices, or at negotiated prices and/or any other method permitted by law.

The common stock will be offered under MicroVision’s existing effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any offer, solicitation or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Current and potential investors should read the prospectus forming part of the registration statement, the prospectus supplement relating to the At-the-Market offering and other documents the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about MicroVision and the At-the-Market offering program.

A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum at 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of MicroVision’s common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction.