 

Hyundai Motor Group Selects NVIDIA DRIVE Infotainment and AI Platform for All Future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Models

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 23:00  |  50   |   |   

Entire Fleet to Feature Software-Defined and Perpetually Updateable AI User Experiences Starting in 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and Hyundai Motor Group today announced that the automaker’s entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting in 2022. From entry-level to premium vehicles, these fleets will feature a rich, software-defined AI user experience that is perpetually updateable.

Recent breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing have opened the door for next-generation cars and trucks to benefit from new functionality, capabilities and enhanced safety features that can be added after the car is purchased. With a centralized, software-defined computing architecture, future vehicles can always have the latest AI cockpit features.

For Hyundai Motor Group, standardizing on the high-performance, energy-efficient NVIDIA DRIVE platform for its future models allows for a seamless and continuously enhanced in-vehicle AI user experience. NVIDIA DRIVE includes a hardware and software stack, enabling Hyundai, Kia and Genesis IVI systems to feature audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-enhanced connected car services.

Paul Choo, senior vice president of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group, said: “At Hyundai Motor Group, we’re committed to delivering greater value, safety, functionality and enjoyment over the lifetime of the car. The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven — it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.”

Hyundai Motor Group has been working with NVIDIA since 2015 — with the Genesis GV80 and G80 featuring a state-of-the-art IVI system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The companies have also been collaborating to create an advanced digital cockpit for release in late 2021. Today’s announcement takes the relationship further with Hyundai Motor Group standardizing on NVIDIA DRIVE for its entire fleet of vehicles — marking the automaker’s commitment to integrating the capacity to support future apps and features.

“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” said Ali Kani, vice president of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA. “Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI — helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Seite 1 von 3
NVIDIA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Group Selects NVIDIA DRIVE Infotainment and AI Platform for All Future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Models Entire Fleet to Feature Software-Defined and Perpetually Updateable AI User Experiences Starting in 2022SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NVIDIA and Hyundai Motor Group today announced that the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
NVIDIA Names Aarti Shah to Board of Directors
09.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Breite Kursrally, TecDAX aber unter Druck – Nordex (NDX1) und New Work (NWO) fest
06.11.20
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ und TecDAX konsolidieren, Tesla (TL0) leichter
05.11.20
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ setzt Erholung fort; Apple (APC), Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVD) stark; Dialog Semi (DLG) unter Druck
04.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Facebook (FB2A), Alphabet (ABEC) und Amazon.com (AMZ); TecDAX fest
03.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Tesla (TL0); Dialog Semi (DLG) und Infineon (IFX) stark
03.11.20
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD in die Knie?(1) 
03.11.20
3 Tipps für das Investieren in Dividenden, mit denen man Tausende verdienen könnte
02.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Manz (M5Z) und LPKF Laser (LPK) sehr fest, Tesla (TL0) erholt
30.10.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Alphabet (ABEC); TecDAX erneut leichter

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
1.537
Nvidia!Ein Klares Langfristinvestment!
28.02.20
2
Virusangst lässt Depot einbrechen - Hebel-Depot