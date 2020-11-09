Hyundai Motor Group Selects NVIDIA DRIVE Infotainment and AI Platform for All Future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Models

Recent breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing have opened the door for next-generation cars and trucks to benefit from new functionality, capabilities and enhanced safety features that can be added after the car is purchased. With a centralized, software-defined computing architecture, future vehicles can always have the latest AI cockpit features.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and Hyundai Motor Group today announced that the automaker’s entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting in 2022. From entry-level to premium vehicles, these fleets will feature a rich, software-defined AI user experience that is perpetually updateable.

For Hyundai Motor Group, standardizing on the high-performance, energy-efficient NVIDIA DRIVE platform for its future models allows for a seamless and continuously enhanced in-vehicle AI user experience. NVIDIA DRIVE includes a hardware and software stack, enabling Hyundai, Kia and Genesis IVI systems to feature audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-enhanced connected car services.

Paul Choo, senior vice president of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group, said: “At Hyundai Motor Group, we’re committed to delivering greater value, safety, functionality and enjoyment over the lifetime of the car. The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven — it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.”

Hyundai Motor Group has been working with NVIDIA since 2015 — with the Genesis GV80 and G80 featuring a state-of-the-art IVI system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The companies have also been collaborating to create an advanced digital cockpit for release in late 2021. Today’s announcement takes the relationship further with Hyundai Motor Group standardizing on NVIDIA DRIVE for its entire fleet of vehicles — marking the automaker’s commitment to integrating the capacity to support future apps and features.

“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” said Ali Kani, vice president of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA. “Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI — helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”