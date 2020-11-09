Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of FCMPB - Faculdade Ciências Médicas da Paraíba

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) in addition to the Press Release released by the Company on August 20,2020, today announced the closing of its acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of FCMPB.



The enterprise value was R$380 million and the net debt was estimated in R$ 87 thousand. The net purchase price was paid (i) 50% in cash on the transaction closing date, and (ii) 50% is payable in cash in four equal installments through 2024, adjusted by the CDI rate.