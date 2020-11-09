 

Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of FCMPB - Faculdade Ciências Médicas da Paraíba

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 23:06  |  56   |   |   

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) in addition to the Press Release released by the Company on August 20,2020, today announced the closing of its acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of FCMPB.

The enterprise value was R$380 million and the net debt was estimated in R$ 87 thousand. The net purchase price was paid (i) 50% in cash on the transaction closing date, and (ii) 50% is payable in cash in four equal installments through 2024, adjusted by the CDI rate.

FCMPB is a post-secondary education institution with government authorization to offer on-campus, undergraduate courses in medicine in the State of Paraíba and medical course represents 99% of its 2019’s Net Revenue. The projected Net Revenue for FCMPB in 2024, when the institution will reach maturation, is R$ 107.0 million representing an estimated post synergies EV/EBITDA of 5.9x all derived from its medical school.
The acquisition will contribute 157 medical school seats to Afya. FCMPB has 850 medical students and a potential of 1,130 medical students at full maturity in 2024.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br


Afya Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of FCMPB - Faculdade Ciências Médicas da Paraíba NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) in addition to the Press Release released by the Company on August 20,2020, today announced the closing of its acquisition, through its wholly-owned …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Afya Limited Announces MedPhone’s Acquisition
03.11.20
Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of FESAR - Faculdade de Ensino Superior da Amazônia Reunida
22.10.20
Afya Limited Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of UNIFIPMoc and Fip Guanambi
13.10.20
Afya Limited Announces iClinic’s Acquisition