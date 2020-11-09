RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $31.6 million for the thirteen week period ended September 26, 2020 (the current period), a 21.6% decrease as compared to $40.3 million for the thirteen week period ended September 28, 2019 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $8.8 million for the current period, a 16.9% decrease as compared to $10.6 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $0.2 million for the current period, as compared to GAAP operating income of $0.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 26, 2020.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $109.2 million for the thirty-nine week period ended September 26, 2020 (the current period), a 23.4% decrease as compared to $142.6 million for the thirty-nine week period ended September 28, 2019 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $28.2 million for the current period, a 21.6% decrease as compared to $35.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $9.1 million for the current period, as compared to GAAP operating income of $4.6 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced a GAAP net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “We continue to make progress on our COVID plan that we outlined in May. Optimizing our SGA costs and focusing on gross margin allowed us to achieve positive EBITDA in the third quarter. We are looking forward to delivering sequentially better results in the fourth quarter of 2020, and, despite obvious headwinds, we will continue to focus on further improvement as we head into 2021.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We generated another $6.0 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2020 and $22.8 million in the second and third quarters combined. Our robust cash flow has allowed us to reduce our net debt by 62%, from $32.9 million as of December 28, 2019, to $12.5 million as of September 26, 2020.”

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Revenue $31,561 $40,250 Cost of services 22,741 29,635 Gross profit 8,820 10,615 Selling, general and administrative 8,606 9,498 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 292 304 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 80 82 Operating (loss) income (158 ) 731 Other expense, net 253 326 (Loss) income before income taxes (411 ) 405 Income tax (benefit) expense (167 ) 70 Net (loss) income ($244 ) $335 Diluted net (loss) earnings per share data ($0.02 ) $0.03





Thirty-Nine Week Periods Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Revenue $109,246 $142,550 Cost of services 81,080 106,615 Gross profit 28,166 35,935 Selling, general and administrative 27,837 30,165 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 793 944 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 240 247 Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration 8,397 - Operating (loss) income (9,101 ) 4,579 Other expense, net 895 1,275 (Loss) income before income taxes (9,996 ) 3,304 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,815 ) 255 Net (loss) income ($7,181 ) $3,049 Diluted net (loss) earnings per share data ($0.58 ) $0.24

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

September 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $757 $1,847 Accounts receivable, net $32,986 $59,760 Total current assets $36,121 $70,657 Total assets $62,553 $96,173 Total current liabilities $19,930 $21,408 Borrowing under line of credit $13,258 $34,761 Net debt (line of credit less cash) $12,501 $32,914 Total liabilities $38,926 $63,770 Stockholders’ equity $23,627 $32,403





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019.

Thirteen

Week Periods Ended Thirty-Nine

Week Periods Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 GAAP net (loss) income ($244 ) $335 ($7,181 ) $3,049 Income tax (benefit) expense (167 ) 70 (2,815 ) 255 Interest expense 126 390 650 1,276 Imputed interest on contingent consideration 36 (56 ) 108 40 Depreciation of property and equipment 292 304 793 944 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 80 82 240 247 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $123 $1,125 ($8,205 ) $5,811 Adjustments Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration - - 8,397 - Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 91 (8 ) 137 (41 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $214 $1,117 $329 $5,770

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net (loss) income ($244 ) $335 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 316 442 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,664 727 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 484 (175 ) Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 149 (39 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,231 ) (1,901 ) Accrued payroll and related costs (125 ) (769 ) Right of use assets and liabilities (19 ) (14 ) Income taxes payable (37 ) 1 Total adjustments 6,201 (1,728 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $5,957 ($1,393 ) Net cash used in investing activities (249 ) (58 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,427 ) 1,020 Effect of exchange rate changes (156 ) (44 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents ($875 ) ($475 )





Thirty-Nine Week Periods Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net (loss) income ($7,181 ) $3,049 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 6,293 1,936 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,891 (5,184 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,270 483 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 1,056 923 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,508 (3,366 ) Accrued payroll and related costs 825 (1,986 ) Right of use assets and liabilities (16 ) 245 Income taxes payable 94 30 Total adjustments 30,921 (6,919 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $23,740 ($3,870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (360 ) (296 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,191 ) 4,160 Effect of exchange rate changes (279 ) (83 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents ($1,090 ) ($89 )

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Period Ended September 26, 2020 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $15,087 $9,015 $7,459 $31,561 Cost of services 10,674 6,724 5,343 22,741 Gross profit $4,413 $2,291 $2,116 $8,820 Gross profit margin 29.3 % 25.4 % 28.4 % 27.9 %





Thirteen Week Period Ended September 28, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $15,140 $16,765 $8,345 $40,250 Cost of services 10,984 12,795 5,856 29,635 Gross profit $4,156 $3,970 $2,489 $10,615 Gross profit margin 27.5 % 23.7 % 29.8 % 26.4 %





Thirty-Nine Week Period Ended September 26, 2020 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $43,288 $41,896 $24,062 $109,246 Cost of services 30,673 33,037 17,370 81,080 Gross profit 12,615 8,859 6,692 28,166 Gross profit margin 29.1 % 21.1 % 27.8 % 25.8 %





Thirty-Nine Week Period Ended September 28, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology



Consolidated Revenue $52,778 $64,305 $25,467 $142,550 Cost of services 38,666 49,395 18,554 106,615 Gross profit $14,112 $14,910 $6,913 $35,935 Gross profit margin 26.7 % 23.2 % 27.1 % 25.2 %





