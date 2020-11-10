 

Source Capital, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Distributions on Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 00:00  |  53   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), today declared a regular quarterly distribution and special distribution as follows:

Regular Quarterly Distribution

Rate:

$0.25 per share

Ex Date:

November 25, 2020

Record Date:

November 27, 2020

Pay Date:

December 15, 2020

 

Special Distribution

Rate:

$0.64 per share

Ex Date:

November 25, 2020

Record Date:

November 27, 2020

Pay Date:

December 15, 2020

The Internal Revenue Code requires a regulated investment company to distribute substantially all of its net investment income and net realized capital gains to shareholders of record on or before December 31 in order to avoid the imposition of a federal excise tax. The special year-end distribution was declared because the Company has realized substantial capital gains during 2020.

About Source Capital, Inc.

Source Capital (https://fpa.com/funds/overview/source-capital) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company seeking maximum total return for stockholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOR”.

The Fund is managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP (“FPA”). FPA, a Los Angeles-based institutional money management firm, employs a disciplined approach to value investing, prudently seeking above average long-term returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation. As of September 30, 2020, FPA manages approximately $24 billion across multiple strategies.

You should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. You can obtain additional information by visiting the website at www.fpa.com, by email at crm@fpa.com, toll free by calling 1-800-279-1241 (option 1), or by contacting the Fund in writing.

Seite 1 von 4
SOURCE CAP INC/SH jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Source Capital, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Distributions on Common Stock The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), today declared a regular quarterly distribution and special distribution as follows: Regular Quarterly Distribution Rate: $0.25 per share Ex Date: November 25, 2020 Record Date: November …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Source Capital, Inc. Announces Portfolio and Stock Repurchase Update