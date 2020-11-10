Source Capital, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Distributions on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), today declared a regular quarterly distribution and special distribution as follows:

Rate: $0.25 per share

Ex Date: November 25, 2020

Record Date: November 27, 2020

Pay Date: December 15, 2020

Special Distribution

Rate: $0.64 per share

Ex Date: November 25, 2020

Record Date: November 27, 2020

Pay Date: December 15, 2020

The Internal Revenue Code requires a regulated investment company to distribute substantially all of its net investment income and net realized capital gains to shareholders of record on or before December 31 in order to avoid the imposition of a federal excise tax. The special year-end distribution was declared because the Company has realized substantial capital gains during 2020.

About Source Capital, Inc.

Source Capital (https://fpa.com/funds/overview/source-capital) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company seeking maximum total return for stockholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOR”.

The Fund is managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP (“FPA”). FPA, a Los Angeles-based institutional money management firm, employs a disciplined approach to value investing, prudently seeking above average long-term returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation. As of September 30, 2020, FPA manages approximately $24 billion across multiple strategies.

You should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. You can obtain additional information by visiting the website at www.fpa.com, by email at crm@fpa.com, toll free by calling 1-800-279-1241 (option 1), or by contacting the Fund in writing.