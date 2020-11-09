ENTREC Completes Sale of Substantially All Assets

ST. ALBERT, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENTREC Corporation (“ENTREC” or the “Company”) announces that, in connection with its creditor protection proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") and previously announced sales and investor solicitation process (the "SISP"), ENTREC and its subsidiaries have now sold substantially all of their assets in both Canada and the United States and the only remaining operational activities to be completed will be the collection of accounts receivables that were excluded assets from the various sale transactions, the sale of remaining tangible assets and the wind-up of their estates. The net proceeds from the sale transactions, the collection of accounts receivable and the sale of remaining tangible assets will be used to pay down a portion of ENTREC’s debt owing to is senior secured creditors. Holders of ENTREC’s common shares and unsecured convertible subordinated debentures will not receive any payments for, or distributions on, their securities in connection with the sale transactions or the CCAA proceedings.

As required by the CCAA, pursuant to an earlier order of the Court, Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. (the “Monitor”) has been appointed as Monitor of the Company (including its subsidiaries) in its CCAA proceedings. The duties and powers of the Monitor are outlined in that earlier order and the CCAA. Materials publicly filed in the CCAA proceedings, including copies of the orders referred to in this press release, will be made available on the Monitor’s website at http://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/entrec.