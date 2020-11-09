 

MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Core Cannabis Revenues Increase 220%

Management to Host Conference Call on November 10, 2020 at 10:00 am ET

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 and YTD Financial Highlights:

  • Core cannabis revenues of $13.5 million in Q3 represent a 220% increase compared with $4.2 million in Q3 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, core cannabis revenues totaled $30.5 million, a 168% increase compared with $11.4 million for the first nine months of 2019;
  • Gross profit from the core cannabis business increased 221% to $8.7 million for Q3 compared with $2.7 million for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, gross profit from the core cannabis business totaled $19.7 million, a 159% increase from $7.6 million for the first nine months of 2019;
  • EBITDA for Q3 was $4.4 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $733,000 for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, EBITDA totaled $8.6 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.3 million for the first nine months of 2019;
  • The foregoing 2019 revenues, gross profit and EBITDA information have been adjusted, for comparative purposes, to remove the impact from the one-time sales of hemp seeds during the same periods in 2019; and
  • The Company continues to take steps to improve financial flexibility and improve liquidity through debt restructuring activities.

“These strong quarterly results reflect the tremendous growth of our cannabis business units coupled with the consolidation of our Massachusetts and Illinois business units into our company,” said Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed. “Our reported financial results now include the revenue from these two states where we generate revenue from both adult-use and medical cannabis programs. We continue to see strong consumer demand for our Betty’s Eddie’s edibles and Nature’s Heritage flower brands, which are top sellers across most of our markets. We look forward to continued revenue growth throughout the remainder of 2020.”

