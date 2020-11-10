Dentsply Sirona to present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), the Dental Solutions Company, today announced that it will participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 11th.



Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and his presentation is scheduled at 8:45AM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast by visiting www.dentsplysirona.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.