Tilly’s, Inc. Announces New $65 Million Asset-Backed Credit Facility

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced that it has established a new $65.0 million asset-backed credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (“Wells Fargo”).

The ABL Facility is a three-year, $65.0 million asset-backed credit facility which replaces the Company’s previous $25.0 million revolving credit facility, also with Wells Fargo. The ABL Facility bears interest on borrowings at LIBOR plus 200 to 225 basis points, depending on usage and remaining availability, and includes an unused credit fee of 37.5 to 50 basis points, also depending on remaining availability. Total allowable borrowings under the ABL Facility are determined monthly as the lesser of $65.0 million and a percentage of eligible merchandise inventories and accounts receivable. The ABL Facility is secured by substantially all Company assets. Pursuant to the terms of the ABL Facility, the Company is prohibited from declaring or paying any cash dividends to its stockholders or repurchasing its own common stock, in each case until November 9, 2021. The ABL Facility matures on November 9, 2023.