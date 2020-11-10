 

Hanwei Energy Services Provides Update on Acquisition of Additional Entice Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today provided an update as to its acquisition of certain additional Entice assets.

As previously reported, the Company completed its agreement to acquire out of a receivership proceeding certain oil and gas facilities, wells, and rights adjacent to its Entice Lands on June 30, 2020.

The transfer of the assets from the receivership were subject to regulatory approval. The application for such approval has been rejected by the regulator, following the assessment of the Liability Management Rating relating to the oil and gas assets of the Company.

The Company’s Entice Lands have been shut in as an adjacent gas handling plant accommodating gas production from these wells remains closed. The acquisition of the above mentioned additional Entice assets was to allow the Company to place its current wells within its Entice Lands back on production by way of additional improvements for gas disposal.

